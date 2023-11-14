Mizzou soars five spots in the latest College Football Playoffs rankings

The last time Missouri football played as a top 10 team, Barack Obama was in his second term, The Monster by Eminem and Rihanna was the No. 1 song in the nation, and Missouri was celebrating a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. That was 3,602 days ago, and that streak has now come to an end.

This week, the College Football Playoff Committee placed Missouri at No. 9 in their latest rankings, which now overtakes the highest mark the Tigers have been placed in the history of the playoff system. The jump five spots are credited to the throttling of then-No. 13 Tennessee 36-7, the largest margin over victory over a top-15 team ever in Tigers history.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Teams 10-7 pic.twitter.com/RvENZ3lj4o — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2023

Most significant move is Missouri from No. 14 to No. 9. If Tigers beat Florida and Arkansas, Mizzou is guaranteed a New Year's 6 bowl - either Fiesta, Peach or Cotton — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2023

Below Mizzou from the SEC is No. 13 Mississippi, who fell four spots, and No. 18 Tennessee, falling five spots. LSU jumped up four spots to No. 15 after hanging 52 points against Mizzou’s next opponent Florida. The only SEC teams currently above MU -are Alabama, who held steady at No. 8, and Georgia who came in as the No. 1 team in the CFP.

It’s worth pointing out that Kansas had the biggest fall in the CFP rankings, dropping nine spots to No. 25.

There’s a strong possibility that Missouri will likely move up in the CFP rankings. Alabama will be playing Georgia in the SEC Title Game, with the Bulldogs likely being favored. Texas has lost at Iowa State three of the previous four times, while Oregon still has to face No. 11 Oregon State and likely Washington in the Pac 12 Championship Game. Mizzou is favored against Florida and likely Arkansas, but it all starts with the team taking care of business against the Gators Saturday at 6:30 pm on ESPN.