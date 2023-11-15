Award noms continue to stack up for Mizzou football

Senior Day nears, award nominations continue to pile up, Mizzou hits the top 10 in the CFP rankings

I’m sorry. Before I can continue, I just need to share this. EIGHT NINE TEN STEALS. OHHHHHHHHHHHH, MAMA. YOU SPEEDY LIL’ THIEF, YOU. Just a menace out there, taking that ball away.

On a mission



Mama has a career-high eight steals pic.twitter.com/sBkXgICxnq — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 15, 2023

Now back to our regularly scheduled topic.

As Mizzou Football prepares for their last home game of the season, the Tigers were announced on Tuesday night as no. 9 in the new CFP rankings, the highest ranking in program history. Jaden’s got the scoop, to go with some fun little facts.

Most significant move is Missouri from No. 14 to No. 9. If Tigers beat Florida and Arkansas, Mizzou is guaranteed a New Year's 6 bowl - either Fiesta, Peach or Cotton — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2023

As such, it’s also Senior Day on Saturday, and Mizzou is set to honor 27 seniors. Here’s a reminder from Brandon and some words from the man in charge.

A list of the 27 #Mizzou football seniors who will be honored pregame for Senior Day.



As a reminder, several of these names have eligibility remaining and could exercise it elsewhere. For others, it will be the last time they play at Faurot Field.@CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/o1GLkjQJvW — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) November 14, 2023

Saturday is senior night at Faurot Field!



I asked #Mizzou football coach El iDrinkwitz about the legacy those 27 guys are going to leave: "when others chose to leave they chose to walk shoulder-to-shoulder."



Drink says hopefully it's a new trajectory of Tiger football ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cVI79m7CX1 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 14, 2023

Can’t wait to see what D-Rob has planned. Love that guy and will miss his presence.

WATCH: D Rob says he has something special planned for senior night against Florida.



It's a secret for now... but listen to him describe his feelings going into the end of his #Mizzou career.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/9wzMh1T6KU — Joshua Shuman (@JShumanTV) November 14, 2023

Moving on to awards.

JUST GIVE HIM THE AWARD, YOU COWARDS. The man Nate likes to call “Muscle Hamster” has the best story of everyone, and is the most impressive, and is a mf delight. (read more at MUTigers.com)

After the SEC inexplicably did not award him Co-SEC Offensive Player with the fella from LSU, at least someone stepped up. Congrats, Cody. (Read more at MUTigers.com)

The stats don’t lie @codyschrader_7

•

Congrats on being named Doak Walker Award national player of the week!#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/eDF5hQ4Hvo — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 14, 2023

He deserves all the flowers. Give him the whole damn garden.

#Mizzou’s @codyschrader_7 is gaining folk-hero status among Tiger fans after his 300 yard game on Saturday.

HC Eli Drinkwitz says his story is in many ways “the story of the University of Missouri” pic.twitter.com/Y5w2pLt22D — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 14, 2023

Anyway, the awards don’t extend to just Cody Shredder.

How ‘bout some love for the O-Line? (read more at MUTigers.com)

The Foundation for Teamwork announced today twelve semifinalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award



The award is given to the top offensive line unit in college football



Press Release: https://t.co/nm55yG1Oqc pic.twitter.com/rQyAhhnJhG — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 14, 2023

And Coach Peoples! (Read more at MUTigers.com)

This man @coach_peoples has changed my career, each day he comes to work and gives us the best opportunity to be 1-0 each day! He is my goat his football iq and care for his players is unmatched! https://t.co/DmVZ2ChdR1 — Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) November 15, 2023

Brady deserves YOUR vote, fans. Remember when you said mean things about him and wanted Horn to play early on? You still want Horn to play? Didn’t think so. So now you should reward him with your votes as part 2 of the Davey O’Brien is ready to go. (read more at MUTigers.com)

Don’t MIZZ out – Vote for Cook! #MIZ-Like this photo on the @daveyobrien official accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The QBs leading the fan vote will receive bonus Selection Committee votes as we decide our National QB of the Year! #DaveyQBs pic.twitter.com/FCMvQT88YV — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 14, 2023

Football

3. Missouri (8-2), Beat Tennessee , 36-7 (Georgia & Alabama are 1a & 1b) It’s not custom around here to doubt the guys in Las Vegas, who can afford those big buildings for a reason. But when they set Missouri as a slight underdog — at home — to Tennessee, it felt off. Well, it was, and Missouri again showed that it is a very good team this year. The shame of it is the Tigers may have done this a year early because, in a 12-team CFP, they’d probably be the SEC’s third team this year. Of course with the momentum created, and the solid recruiting happening, this may not be a one-off. The vibes in Columbia are really good right now.

Sounds good, coach.

Eli Drinkwitz on the current state of @MizzouFootball recruiting:



"For the first time in my career, we're picking - we're not recruiting."



Hear the full @CoachDrinkwitz interview: https://t.co/FrQuvcPoTC pic.twitter.com/30SRA6br4R — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 14, 2023

Yet another visit for The Prez (James Madison) this weekend to check out his team! The vibes are immaculate in CoMo.

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

Read the new This Week in Mizzou Sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Per MUTigers.com, Swim & Dive hosts their annual Mizzou Invite this weekend, with 9 schools visiting.

The University of Missouri swimming and diving program hosts the annual Mizzou Invite this week, Nov. 17-19, as nine schools from coast-to-coast are set to make the trip to Columbia. BYU, FIU, Kansas, Lindenwood, Missouri S&T, San Jose State and TCU are among those commencing on the Mizzou Aquatic Center, with Nebraska and Wyoming competing in the diving events exclusively.

Another signee for Mizzou Volleyball. That Dawn Sullivan... I really like her. (Read more at the Missourian from Cole Lee)

From the Lone Star State ⭐️ to CoMo!!



Welcome to the #Mizzou Family, Vivian Parker!!! ✍️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Hzchp4M9Me — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 14, 2023

Speaking of Volleyball, the Tigers are set to take on no. 20 Florida in their final home match of the regular season, and tickets are just $4! The giveaway is a Mizzou scarf (wondering if it’s the long soccer-style one I got earlier?) and they’re honoring two seniors. This squad is YOUNG, y’all, though Dilara will be missed; she is a competitor.

DiDi and Lo



We recognize the volleyball careers of Dilara Gedikoglu and Lauren Forbes Friday on Senior Night at Hearnes!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/eZWECSmYep — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 14, 2023

Learn more about Mizzou’s freshman gymnasts. Also, I have a post about their Sunday intrasquad coming out in the AM. It’s got videos. And pics. And so many quotes. Love the team. Love the staff, especially Shannon. Love love love.

Just a friendly game of paintball for the softball team. I bet it wasn’t competitive at all.

This Means War



Our Tigers hit the paintball course for a different kind of competition. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/yJpuiqeMFt — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 14, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

Kobeeeeee got sent to the G-League (boo) for the Ontario Clippers’ third game of the season, and he showed out. And as of Tuesday afternoon, was on his way back to Denver for the LAC-NUGS game. So weird, you guys. The Clips are 3-7, mind you, and clearly what they’re doing is.not.working.

11/14 (w/Clips): Called up not to play. Cool, cool, cool. 11/13: 31 min | 16pts on 4-9 FG (3-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO } 3 PF | +44 (!) 11/10 (w/Clips): 13min | 7pts on 3-4FG (1-1 3PT) | 1 REB | 1 TO | 2 PF

D’Moi is on a two way between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers (0-2)

11/12: (w/Lakers) DNP 11/11 (w/SB): 16min | 4pts on 2-6 FG (0-4 3PT) | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 4 TO | 2 PF | -6 11/8 (w/Lakers): 10min | 3pts on 1-3 FG (0-2 3PT) | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF (-4)

Zay is playing for the Greensboro Swarm [links to schedule] in the G-League (0-2)

11/13: 12min | 0pts on 0-3 FG (0-1 from 3PT) | 1 TO | 2 PF | -9 11/11: 15min | 4pts on 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF | -14

Tilly is also a part of the Greensboro Swarm (0-2)

11/13: 16min | 9pts on 3-3 FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 3 PF | -16 11/11: 12min | 6pts on 2-3 FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 6 PF | -7

MPJ, after a slow start to the season, has come alive for the Nuggies (9-2)

11/14: 34min | 10pts on 4-11 FG (2-8 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF | +4 11/12: 38min | 25pts on 11-19 FG (3-10 3PT) | 10 REB | 1 BLK | 2 TO } 3 PF | +2 11/8: 37min | 17pts on 7-17 FG (3-8 3PT) | 8 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +13

Druuuuuu, though Tuesday’s game didn’t show it, is playing more for the Heat (7-4) now. I’m so ecstatic for that dude. Big Dru Smith fan.

11/14: 3min | 0pts on 0 shots | 2 PF | +1 11/12: 27min | 12pts on 4-9 FG (2-5 3PT) | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 PF | 1 TO | +5 11/11: 28min | 9pts on 4-8 FG (1-3 3PT) | 2 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 3 PF |-1

JC continues to be a key cog for the Jazz (4-7) and after so many years coming off the bench, my guy is shining this year.

11/14: 33min | 30pts on 13-19 FG (4-9 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +8 11/10: 36min | 26pts on 9-16 FG (2-5 3PT) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 1 PF | +14 11/8: 34min | 33pts on 12-26 FG (1-3 3PT) | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 6 TO | 3 PF | -5