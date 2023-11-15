 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Award noms continue to stack up for Mizzou football

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, Nov. 15

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Senior Day nears, award nominations continue to pile up, Mizzou hits the top 10 in the CFP rankings

I’m sorry. Before I can continue, I just need to share this. EIGHT NINE TEN STEALS. OHHHHHHHHHHHH, MAMA. YOU SPEEDY LIL’ THIEF, YOU. Just a menace out there, taking that ball away.

Now back to our regularly scheduled topic.

As Mizzou Football prepares for their last home game of the season, the Tigers were announced on Tuesday night as no. 9 in the new CFP rankings, the highest ranking in program history. Jaden’s got the scoop, to go with some fun little facts.

As such, it’s also Senior Day on Saturday, and Mizzou is set to honor 27 seniors. Here’s a reminder from Brandon and some words from the man in charge.

Can’t wait to see what D-Rob has planned. Love that guy and will miss his presence.

Moving on to awards.

JUST GIVE HIM THE AWARD, YOU COWARDS. The man Nate likes to call “Muscle Hamster” has the best story of everyone, and is the most impressive, and is a mf delight. (read more at MUTigers.com)

After the SEC inexplicably did not award him Co-SEC Offensive Player with the fella from LSU, at least someone stepped up. Congrats, Cody. (Read more at MUTigers.com)

He deserves all the flowers. Give him the whole damn garden.

Anyway, the awards don’t extend to just Cody Shredder.

How ‘bout some love for the O-Line? (read more at MUTigers.com)

And Coach Peoples! (Read more at MUTigers.com)

Brady deserves YOUR vote, fans. Remember when you said mean things about him and wanted Horn to play early on? You still want Horn to play? Didn’t think so. So now you should reward him with your votes as part 2 of the Davey O’Brien is ready to go. (read more at MUTigers.com)

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

3. Missouri (8-2), Beat Tennessee, 36-7 (Georgia & Alabama are 1a & 1b) It’s not custom around here to doubt the guys in Las Vegas, who can afford those big buildings for a reason. But when they set Missouri as a slight underdog — at home — to Tennessee, it felt off. Well, it was, and Missouri again showed that it is a very good team this year. The shame of it is the Tigers may have done this a year early because, in a 12-team CFP, they’d probably be the SEC’s third team this year. Of course with the momentum created, and the solid recruiting happening, this may not be a one-off. The vibes in Columbia are really good right now.

  • Sounds good, coach.
  • Yet another visit for The Prez (James Madison) this weekend to check out his team! The vibes are immaculate in CoMo.

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

The University of Missouri swimming and diving program hosts the annual Mizzou Invite this week, Nov. 17-19, as nine schools from coast-to-coast are set to make the trip to Columbia. BYU, FIU, Kansas, Lindenwood, Missouri S&T, San Jose State and TCU are among those commencing on the Mizzou Aquatic Center, with Nebraska and Wyoming competing in the diving events exclusively.

  • Speaking of Volleyball, the Tigers are set to take on no. 20 Florida in their final home match of the regular season, and tickets are just $4! The giveaway is a Mizzou scarf (wondering if it’s the long soccer-style one I got earlier?) and they’re honoring two seniors. This squad is YOUNG, y’all, though Dilara will be missed; she is a competitor.
  • Learn more about Mizzou’s freshman gymnasts. Also, I have a post about their Sunday intrasquad coming out in the AM. It’s got videos. And pics. And so many quotes. Love the team. Love the staff, especially Shannon. Love love love.
  • Just a friendly game of paintball for the softball team. I bet it wasn’t competitive at all.

Mizzou in the Pros

  • Kobeeeeee got sent to the G-League (boo) for the Ontario Clippers’ third game of the season, and he showed out. And as of Tuesday afternoon, was on his way back to Denver for the LAC-NUGS game. So weird, you guys. The Clips are 3-7, mind you, and clearly what they’re doing is.not.working.

11/14 (w/Clips): Called up not to play. Cool, cool, cool.

11/13: 31 min | 16pts on 4-9 FG (3-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO } 3 PF | +44 (!)

11/10 (w/Clips): 13min | 7pts on 3-4FG (1-1 3PT) | 1 REB | 1 TO | 2 PF

  • D’Moi is on a two way between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers (0-2)

11/12: (w/Lakers) DNP

11/11 (w/SB): 16min | 4pts on 2-6 FG (0-4 3PT) | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 4 TO | 2 PF | -6

11/8 (w/Lakers): 10min | 3pts on 1-3 FG (0-2 3PT) | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF (-4)

  • Zay is playing for the Greensboro Swarm [links to schedule] in the G-League (0-2)

11/13: 12min | 0pts on 0-3 FG (0-1 from 3PT) | 1 TO | 2 PF | -9

11/11: 15min | 4pts on 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF | -14

  • Tilly is also a part of the Greensboro Swarm (0-2)

11/13: 16min | 9pts on 3-3 FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 3 PF | -16

11/11: 12min | 6pts on 2-3 FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 6 PF | -7

  • MPJ, after a slow start to the season, has come alive for the Nuggies (9-2)

11/14: 34min | 10pts on 4-11 FG (2-8 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF | +4

11/12: 38min | 25pts on 11-19 FG (3-10 3PT) | 10 REB | 1 BLK | 2 TO } 3 PF | +2

11/8: 37min | 17pts on 7-17 FG (3-8 3PT) | 8 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +13

  • Druuuuuu, though Tuesday’s game didn’t show it, is playing more for the Heat (7-4) now. I’m so ecstatic for that dude. Big Dru Smith fan.

11/14: 3min | 0pts on 0 shots | 2 PF | +1

11/12: 27min | 12pts on 4-9 FG (2-5 3PT) | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 PF | 1 TO | +5

11/11: 28min | 9pts on 4-8 FG (1-3 3PT) | 2 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 3 PF |-1

  • JC continues to be a key cog for the Jazz (4-7) and after so many years coming off the bench, my guy is shining this year.

11/14: 33min | 30pts on 13-19 FG (4-9 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +8

11/10: 36min | 26pts on 9-16 FG (2-5 3PT) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 1 PF | +14

11/8: 34min | 33pts on 12-26 FG (1-3 3PT) | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 6 TO | 3 PF | -5

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...