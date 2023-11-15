Missouri Football 2023: Week 12 versus the Florida Gators

Another important week awaits the Tigers as the Gators are trying to get bowl eligible and Mizzou is trying to keep their momentum rolling after whipping Tennessee.

Last Saturday went about as well as you could expect as Missouri got revenge against Josh Heupel and Tennessee in a big way. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators return to Columbia for the first time since losing on a two point conversion on the last play in 2021. We’ll have full coverage of the game as the Tigers hope to move to 9-2.