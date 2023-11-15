Missouri Football 2023: Week 12 versus the Florida Gators

Last Saturday went about as well as you could expect as Missouri got revenge against Josh Heupel and Tennessee in a big way. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators return to Columbia for the first time since losing on a two point conversion on the last play in 2021. We’ll have full coverage of the game as the Tigers hope to move to 9-2.
Nov 14, 2023, 3:45pm CST
November 15
Revisiting what the ‘ceiling’ looks like at Mizzou
Is Missouri a better job now than it was 10 years ago?
November 15
Florida Gators Preview
Time to send the seniors out in style.
November 14
Mizzou soars five spots in the latest College Football Playoffs rankings
The Tigers are now a top 10 team for the first time since 2013.
November 14
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Tuesday, November 14 edition
Eli Drinkwitz thoughts ahead of senior day against Florida