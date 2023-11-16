Stood on Business.

Still want to relive Mizzou’s 36-7 win over Tennessee last week? Oh, don’t worry. SEC Network’s “SEC Inside” has got you covered with some behind the scenes footage. You LOVE to see this from Cody Schrader.

“We didn’t build this team off of chasing records.”



Cody Schrader's selfless mentality after Coach Drink wanted to see him break the school record



SEC Inside: @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/NzCWcAkR2m — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2023

“We stand on business, Josh.”

Coach Drink had a message after @MizzouFootball's win over Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SK9QKHH1Wr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2023

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz to Tennessee HC Josh Heupel after Saturday’s game:



“We stand on business Josh.”



(via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/otfs0PgQKf — On3 (@On3sports) November 15, 2023

Of course, there’s also the Mizzou Football weekly Mini-Movie (good work as always from the Mizzou social media team). This just might be their best of the season. A must-watch.

Meanwhile Cody Schrader joined Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket” discussing why Eli Drinkwitz deserves SEC Coach of the Year.

.@codyschrader_7 on why @CoachDrinkwitz should be the SEC Coach of the Year



Out of Pocket | 7 ET pic.twitter.com/UKQfTzZtkp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2023

Cody Schrader will also join ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ later today around 1:20 p.m. CST — so stay tuned for that.

Moving onto basketball: Kaleb Brown is a game-time decision at Minnesota and Nick Honor is good to go after his apparent arm injury vs SIUE, according to Dennis Gates:

Some #Mizzou MBB health updates...

Dennis Gates says Kaleb Brown is over the flu but still has a bruised shin. He'll be a game-time decision at Minnesota.

Nick Honor is ok after leaving the SIUE game w/ what looked like an arm or wrist injury. Gates says he's just fine. — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 15, 2023

It’s a B1G one tonight in Minneapolis. 8:00 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Calum McAndrew: Dennis Gates previews Mizzou basketball’s first road game of season at Minnesota

Coach Drink on Mizzou Football’s Senior Class!

ICYMI on Tuesday night’s ‘Tiger Talk’: Hear from Eli Drinkwtiz, Cody Schrader, and Javon Foster:

On the latest edition of Inside Mizzou Athletics with Brad Tregnago and Matt Michaels, hear from Mizzou Football Assistant Athletic Director Brad Larrando, plus much more. Give it a listen!

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, @MizzouFootball's @BradLarrondo joins us to talk about how he helps keeps fans, student-athletes & recruits energized and engaged about #Mizzou.



Plus a full review of what's new in Tiger Athletics!



Listen:https://t.co/lF6tPOwPiq#STP — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) November 15, 2023

Mizzou Hoops highlights from Monday night’s win over SIUE:

One game at a time.



The highlights from the start of a new winning streak #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qvVZl48ROp — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 16, 2023

Mizzou incoming commit Annor Boateng is “the most college ready body in the ESPN Top 100”

Player of the Game

2024 4⭐️ 6’5 SF Annor Boateng @annor2024



Final Stats vs Parkview

22 pts 10 reb 2 stl 1 blk



The Mizzou Signee dominated tonight finishing with a double double & multiple highlight dunks. The most college ready body in the ESPN Top 100 is ready #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Ps8EBgw2kW — Grady Majors (@GradyMajors) November 15, 2023

Tia Phinezy signs with Mizzou Volleyball — making their 2024 Class official. Read more on MUTigers.com

Welcome to the #Mizzou Tigers Family!!



Head coach Dawn Sullivan and her staff announced Wednesday the signing of five student-athletes for National Signing Day.#MIZ https://t.co/LzppoYB8pj — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 15, 2023

Mizzou Wrestling’s addition of Aeoden Sinclair rounds out their 2024 Class. Read more on MUTigers.com

On MUTigers.com, Swim and Dive Announces 2024 Signing Class

Mizzou Baseball officially announces the addition of Trey Lawrence from Palmetto, Florida:

Coming to CoMo from the ☀️Sunshine State, INF officially joins the #Mizzou family!



M-I-Z! #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/4EO8D5Ipz9 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 15, 2023

Mizzou: Women’s Disc Golf National Champions!

Just realized that a we have a bunch of new followers this season who weren’t around from the summer, so I’ll use this opportunity to repost one of my fav things…



Our list of non-NCAA national champions from last year!



There’s 5 parts - I’ll post more throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/9BM5rUBIBS — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 15, 2023