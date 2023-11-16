 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“We Stand on Business, Josh”

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 16

By Sammy Stava
Stood on Business.

Still want to relive Mizzou’s 36-7 win over Tennessee last week? Oh, don’t worry. SEC Network’s “SEC Inside” has got you covered with some behind the scenes footage. You LOVE to see this from Cody Schrader.

“We stand on business, Josh.”

Of course, there’s also the Mizzou Football weekly Mini-Movie (good work as always from the Mizzou social media team). This just might be their best of the season. A must-watch.

Meanwhile Cody Schrader joined Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket” discussing why Eli Drinkwitz deserves SEC Coach of the Year.

Cody Schrader will also join ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ later today around 1:20 p.m. CST — so stay tuned for that.

Moving onto basketball: Kaleb Brown is a game-time decision at Minnesota and Nick Honor is good to go after his apparent arm injury vs SIUE, according to Dennis Gates:

It’s a B1G one tonight in Minneapolis. 8:00 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Coach Drink on Mizzou Football’s Senior Class!
  • ICYMI on Tuesday night’s ‘Tiger Talk’: Hear from Eli Drinkwtiz, Cody Schrader, and Javon Foster:
  • On the latest edition of Inside Mizzou Athletics with Brad Tregnago and Matt Michaels, hear from Mizzou Football Assistant Athletic Director Brad Larrando, plus much more. Give it a listen!
  • Mizzou Hoops highlights from Monday night’s win over SIUE:
  • Mizzou incoming commit Annor Boateng is “the most college ready body in the ESPN Top 100”
  • Mizzou: Women’s Disc Golf National Champions!
