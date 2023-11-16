Stood on Business.
Still want to relive Mizzou’s 36-7 win over Tennessee last week? Oh, don’t worry. SEC Network’s “SEC Inside” has got you covered with some behind the scenes footage. You LOVE to see this from Cody Schrader.
Cody Schrader's selfless mentality after Coach Drink wanted to see him break the school record
“We stand on business, Josh.”
“We stand on business Josh.”
Of course, there’s also the Mizzou Football weekly Mini-Movie (good work as always from the Mizzou social media team). This just might be their best of the season. A must-watch.
Meanwhile Cody Schrader joined Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket” discussing why Eli Drinkwitz deserves SEC Coach of the Year.
Cody Schrader will also join ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ later today around 1:20 p.m. CST — so stay tuned for that.
Moving onto basketball: Kaleb Brown is a game-time decision at Minnesota and Nick Honor is good to go after his apparent arm injury vs SIUE, according to Dennis Gates:
Dennis Gates says Kaleb Brown is over the flu but still has a bruised shin. He'll be a game-time decision at Minnesota.
Nick Honor is ok after leaving the SIUE game w/ what looked like an arm or wrist injury. Gates says he's just fine.
It’s a B1G one tonight in Minneapolis. 8:00 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
Minnesota
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
