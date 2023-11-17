BoC meeting reveals athletics expenses, hides secret plans for future / [UPDATED TITLE: MIZZOU COMES BACK FROM DEAD]

BACK FROM THE DEAD. YOUR MISSOURI TIGERS.
Everyone — my dad, the internet, Rock M staff — was asking who would be the next Dree Gholston. Will the Tigers have a new Dree Gholston.
Come on down, Sean East. OH MY GOD. ICE IN HIS VEINS.
Sean East II is a killer, folks. Stone cold.#Mizzou— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) November 17, 2023
It was also so, so, so, so cool to see major important minutes from Curt Lewis (his tweet says he stays ready), Ant, Jordan, and Trent (all freshmen!!) down the stretch. Of course, along with those of Nick Honor and the aforementioned Ice Man.
Nick started that, and Sean finished it. But it was powered by the freshmen and a JUCO transfer. What a night for those newcomers.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 17, 2023
Hang it in the Met, Matthew? It should be in the Louvre. It’s the most beautiful, most insane thing I’ve ever seen.
Hang it in the Met, man. pic.twitter.com/xUCKQF1aDo— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 17, 2023
And finally... I’m not crying. YOU’RE CRYING. The amount of respect these guys have for one another. It just can’t be topped. I lost it watching them all hug Caleb. Lost.it. Maybe it’s cuz it’s after midnight as I write this and I’m tired, but also because it’s just so GD beautiful. Someone said (Calum, maybe?) that if the season goes as us fans hope it does, it might be worth circling back to this video in the spring.
Winning with each other.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/yyCK6Y81jb— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 17, 2023
I’m still in shock as to how the Missouri Tigers, down by 20 at one point in the second half, came storming back, punched ‘em in the throat (or in Grill’s case, apparently “hit” an official, I kid), and overtook the lead with 9 SECONDS LEFT FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL GAME. Here’s the link to the call from Mike Kelly. Chills.
Also, I had already written the entire part up top, so thanks for the extra work, DENNIS. So without further ado... here’s what I had written before the game in which I needed resuscitation multiple times.
Sigh.
MUCH to everyone’s dismay, no grand plans regarding facility improvements were revealed after the Board of Curators meeting on Thursday, choosing to keep the top secret stuff under wraps a bit longer. BOO. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if they’re going to, say, tear down Hearnes, make some baseball stadium improvements, construct a playable tennis facility... fix the track... provide Walton Stadium with a scoreboard that doesn’t look like a wind gust will knock it over... make a mega hill...
Asked the Board of Curators about a potential timeline for the Athletics Facility Master Plan announced last month:— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) November 16, 2023
"Once we know a timeline, we're happy to share it. We just don't have one right now because we are still in the middle of our executive session."
No news yet.
I was really looking forward to writing about all the big changes that I had hoped were coming.
Alas, they did reveal expenditures. Here’s Matt Harris with more. I envision him salivating over the data; he really loves this stuff.
The UM System curators are meeting today, and they'll receive annual reports from each school's athletic department. That includes a handy budget breakdown.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 16, 2023
For #Mizzou hoops, ticket revenue was up $1.6M, while other operating expenses ticked up by nearly $2.8M. pic.twitter.com/Waqhj6g1yT
And since we aren’t talking about the master plan, let’s look at something else cool that was revealed. GRADES! Over a 13-year period! As a lover of education and the weird tidbit that grades stuff always comes out on my Links days, we simply love to see the academic growth exhibited by many of Mizzou’s programs while simultaneously looking back in horror at how bad it was at some points. YIKES.
The report also gives a long-term look at team academic performance, and it's pretty clear hoops has made strides over the past decade or so. pic.twitter.com/ucGpvUZhIB— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 16, 2023
Things that stuck out to me:
- Only ONE team didn’t break the 3.0 barrier in SP23— Wrestling. They were close, though.
- Men’s Swim & Dive has averaged higher than a 3.0 every semester since 2015 and Men’s Cross Country only has two single semesters below a 3.0
- GO LADIES! KILLING IT in the GPA department, with a 3.57 in FS23 and a 3.61 in SP23. Furthermore, the lowest SP23 GPA was a 3.21 (Volleyball). That’s crazy awesome.
- Softball hasn’t had below a 3.0 until 2013-14, and Women’s Hoops since 2014-15. Gymnastics has only had one single semester under 3.0 (FS16). Wow.
- We knew it... but man, there were some dark times in Mizzou Hoops, huh? Here’s the GPA average of each coach’s tenure.... I did math!
Gates (3.235, 1 yr) | Martin (2.652, 5 yrs) | Anderson (2.431, 3 yrs) | Haith (2.578, 3yrs) | Anderson, M (2.485, only one season showing on report)
- Remember when Kim Anderson was brought in to clean things up on AND off the court? Seems like he didn’t really do that, huh? He only had one season where the team even averaged above a 2.5 and it was his final year. Wow.
- Dennis Gates has the Tigers back to averaging at least 3.0 for the first time since FS12.
On to the Links!
But first, give Mizzou your money, pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
November 15, 2023
Oh, and buy Rock M merch that supports 573Tees AND NIL! We’re in the T-shirt game now, friends!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Parker rewrites a whole ass game story: Tigers claw their way back in The Barn, steal a 70-68 victory from Minnesota
- MERCH ALERT!! Who wants a TN State Champs shirt?!
- New betting for BK: Week 12’s best bets
- LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salutes the Seniors
- Missouri Football Week 12 Bowl Projections: Tigers Enter New Year’s Six Conversation
- Jaden looks at the Golden Gophers: Preview and Live Game Thread— Mizzou heads on the road to the Twin Cities
- Dan’s got a new: Three by Three: Week 12 Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
- If you haven’t yet, dazzle your eyes with Cal’s The Tobias Ten: Photos that defined the week
- PODCASTS: Watch the new BTBS, where Nate & BK discuss the new CFB rankings | New Dive Cuts, where Matt & Sam talk crootin, game recaps and Minnesota previewin
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Tipsheet: Napier may be coaching for his job when Florida faces Missouri (Jeff Gordon) | 5-5 Gators traveling to Mizzou in pursuit of sixth win, bowl eligibility (Eli Hoff) | Read Eli’s Thursday (subscriber) chat
- KC Star: Stakes continue to rise in Sunflower Showdown, and Mizzou has another big game at hand (Blair Kerkhoff)
- Columbia Tribune: ‘Restored the roar’: Mizzou faces Florida in final home of turnaround season (Calum McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou: 3 Things that may determine the Florida-Missouri game (Jarod Hamilton) | Recruits impressed with Mizzou’s big win over Tennessee (Sean Williams)
- Columbia Missourian: Check out the injury report from Wendell Shepherd
- Saturday Down South: In Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz, Florida fans get a model of what patience can look like (Neil Blackmon)
- The Athletic: The 12-team CFP will be a fitting reward for programs like Mizzou & Louisville (Justin Williams)
- Cody Schrader has thoughts on Javon Foster’s PFF stats
- Luther chips, now available in KCMO
Exciting news for the Tigers fans in KC, both flavors of my chips are available in select stores in the KC area. Look for them in the Price-Choppers in Lee's Summit and on NE Barry Rd and the Hy-Vee in Olathe... Hopefully more to come. MIZ! pic.twitter.com/vxuf7PncqG— luther (@lutherburden3) November 16, 2023
- Darius Robinson, amazing human.
Hello everyone wanted to share the great news that I have officially started my own non-profit foundation, I have decided in my heart to make a commitment to do 3 charitable events each year starting 2024! Please follow my page, on Instagram @Drhelpinghands! God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJxvMAqDMf— Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) November 16, 2023
- Cody Shredder/Muscle Hamster/GOAT went on the Pat McAfee Show.
"Coach Drinkwitz wants the best out of us and we get the same version of him every single day..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023
Guys are truly believing and we got the right guys in the building" ~ @codyschrader_7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jiigbbH3VS
Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Dramatic comeback nets Mizzou men’s basketball road win at Minnesota (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Missourian: Minny Miracle: Mizzou rallies from 20-down to take improbable road win (Riley Dutcher)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou men’s basketball stages remarkable comeback at the barn, beats Minnesota (Calum McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou ($$): King’s Court: This year’s Tigers deserve your patience (Drew King) | Post-Game Video: Mizzou beats Minnesota
- Hello there, Annor.
Give me 3— Little Rock Central Basketball (@LRCentralHoops) November 16, 2023
adriansnapped/IG | @annor2024 pic.twitter.com/E6C0tv3Emc
- LOL (unrelated to Mizzou, but you’ll get it...)
I gotta' say, I saw this one coming.... https://t.co/Iwse6OlrgO pic.twitter.com/HGQLWEJIfY— Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) November 16, 2023
- MAMA!!! (also check out these pics)
National name— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 16, 2023
Mama is third in the country with 18 steals on the season pic.twitter.com/gwaWafVf6r
Other Mizzou Sports
- Comin’ Home
- #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VSYrgC3KFa— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 16, 2023
- Welcome, Kiwi Louie!
→— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 16, 2023
· New Zealand National Schools Champion - 2000m Steeplechase
· 2nd place U18 National Cross Country
· 5x New Zealand Regional Champion
· New Zealand National Team Member pic.twitter.com/7vZNMtS80v
- Per MUTigers.com, #24 Swim & Dive is currently hosting the Mizzou Invite, with 9 schools visiting. Read Richard Deutsch’s update from Day 2 in the Missourian.
Opening scenes ️ pic.twitter.com/Ne5bbjHlTZ— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 16, 2023
Making a splash pic.twitter.com/YD9mL6ZstL— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 16, 2023
- Speaking of Volleyball, the Tigers are set to take on no. 20 Florida in their final home match of the regular season, and tickets are just $4! The giveaway is a Mizzou scarf (wondering if it’s the long soccer-style one I got earlier?) and they’re honoring two seniors. This squad is YOUNG, y’all, though Dilara will be missed; she is a competitor. (More at MUTIgers.com)
It’s !!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 15, 2023
We open our celebration with graduate outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu!! The Alanya, Turkey, native, has made an instant impact on and off the court for #Mizzou.
We're going to miss you DiDi #MIZ | @dilaragediik pic.twitter.com/tXW15KZYYF
Our second and final that we will recognize on Friday night is Springfield, Missouri, defensive specialist Lauren Forbes!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 16, 2023
We're so glad you chose to be a Tiger, Lo!! Thank you for pouring your heart and soul into this team. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VFjTVdfWcl
- Sierra is killing it, y’all.
She's just getting started!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 16, 2023
1,000 assists and counting for our freshman setter Sierra Dudley. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BbPlxCEE0V
Mizzou in the Pros
- Kobeeeeee (Clippers) : no updates. The no good, very bad Clippers team (hmmmm.... I wonder when things started going south?!) will be back in action tonight.
- D’Moi (Lakers/South Bay) is on a two way between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers (0-
11/15: 1 minute | no stats
- Zay (Greensboro Swarm)
11/15: 13 min | 0 points (0-2 FG/3PT) | 2 REB | 1 AST | 3 PF | 0 TO
- Tilly (Greensboro Swarm)
11/15: 19 min | 8pts on 2-5 FG | 6 REB | 3 TO | 5 PF
- MPJ (Nuggies): no updates. They will be back in action tonight
- Druuuuuu (Heat): no updates. DNP in Thursday’s 122-115 W over the Nets.
- JC (Jazz): no updates for my favorite head-to-toe tatted guy. They return to action tonight.
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...