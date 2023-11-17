BoC meeting reveals athletics expenses, hides secret plans for future / [UPDATED TITLE: MIZZOU COMES BACK FROM DEAD]

BACK FROM THE DEAD. YOUR MISSOURI TIGERS.

Everyone — my dad, the internet, Rock M staff — was asking who would be the next Dree Gholston. Will the Tigers have a new Dree Gholston.

Come on down, Sean East. OH MY GOD. ICE IN HIS VEINS.

Sean East II is a killer, folks. Stone cold.#Mizzou — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) November 17, 2023

It was also so, so, so, so cool to see major important minutes from Curt Lewis (his tweet says he stays ready), Ant, Jordan, and Trent (all freshmen!!) down the stretch. Of course, along with those of Nick Honor and the aforementioned Ice Man.

Nick started that, and Sean finished it. But it was powered by the freshmen and a JUCO transfer. What a night for those newcomers. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 17, 2023

Hang it in the Met, Matthew? It should be in the Louvre. It’s the most beautiful, most insane thing I’ve ever seen.

Hang it in the Met, man. pic.twitter.com/xUCKQF1aDo — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 17, 2023

And finally... I’m not crying. YOU’RE CRYING. The amount of respect these guys have for one another. It just can’t be topped. I lost it watching them all hug Caleb. Lost.it. Maybe it’s cuz it’s after midnight as I write this and I’m tired, but also because it’s just so GD beautiful. Someone said (Calum, maybe?) that if the season goes as us fans hope it does, it might be worth circling back to this video in the spring.

I’m still in shock as to how the Missouri Tigers, down by 20 at one point in the second half, came storming back, punched ‘em in the throat (or in Grill’s case, apparently “hit” an official, I kid), and overtook the lead with 9 SECONDS LEFT FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL GAME. Here’s the link to the call from Mike Kelly. Chills.

Also, I had already written the entire part up top, so thanks for the extra work, DENNIS. So without further ado... here’s what I had written before the game in which I needed resuscitation multiple times.

Sigh.

MUCH to everyone’s dismay, no grand plans regarding facility improvements were revealed after the Board of Curators meeting on Thursday, choosing to keep the top secret stuff under wraps a bit longer. BOO. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if they’re going to, say, tear down Hearnes, make some baseball stadium improvements, construct a playable tennis facility... fix the track... provide Walton Stadium with a scoreboard that doesn’t look like a wind gust will knock it over... make a mega hill...

Asked the Board of Curators about a potential timeline for the Athletics Facility Master Plan announced last month:



"Once we know a timeline, we're happy to share it. We just don't have one right now because we are still in the middle of our executive session."



No news yet. — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) November 16, 2023

I was really looking forward to writing about all the big changes that I had hoped were coming.

Alas, they did reveal expenditures. Here’s Matt Harris with more. I envision him salivating over the data; he really loves this stuff.

The UM System curators are meeting today, and they'll receive annual reports from each school's athletic department. That includes a handy budget breakdown.



For #Mizzou hoops, ticket revenue was up $1.6M, while other operating expenses ticked up by nearly $2.8M. pic.twitter.com/Waqhj6g1yT — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 16, 2023

And since we aren’t talking about the master plan, let’s look at something else cool that was revealed. GRADES! Over a 13-year period! As a lover of education and the weird tidbit that grades stuff always comes out on my Links days, we simply love to see the academic growth exhibited by many of Mizzou’s programs while simultaneously looking back in horror at how bad it was at some points. YIKES.

The report also gives a long-term look at team academic performance, and it's pretty clear hoops has made strides over the past decade or so. pic.twitter.com/ucGpvUZhIB — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 16, 2023

Things that stuck out to me:

Only ONE team didn’t break the 3.0 barrier in SP23— Wrestling. They were close, though.

Men’s Swim & Dive has averaged higher than a 3.0 every semester since 2015 and Men’s Cross Country only has two single semesters below a 3.0

GO LADIES! KILLING IT in the GPA department, with a 3.57 in FS23 and a 3.61 in SP23. Furthermore, the lowest SP23 GPA was a 3.21 (Volleyball). That’s crazy awesome.

Softball hasn’t had below a 3.0 until 2013-14, and Women’s Hoops since 2014-15. Gymnastics has only had one single semester under 3.0 (FS16). Wow.

We knew it... but man, there were some dark times in Mizzou Hoops, huh? Here’s the GPA average of each coach’s tenure.... I did math!

Gates (3.235, 1 yr) | Martin (2.652, 5 yrs) | Anderson (2.431, 3 yrs) | Haith (2.578, 3yrs) | Anderson, M (2.485, only one season showing on report)

Remember when Kim Anderson was brought in to clean things up on AND off the court? Seems like he didn’t really do that, huh? He only had one season where the team even averaged above a 2.5 and it was his final year. Wow.

Dennis Gates has the Tigers back to averaging at least 3.0 for the first time since FS12.

On to the Links!

But first, give Mizzou your money, pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Oh, and buy Rock M merch that supports 573Tees AND NIL! We’re in the T-shirt game now, friends!

Football

Exciting news for the Tigers fans in KC, both flavors of my chips are available in select stores in the KC area. Look for them in the Price-Choppers in Lee's Summit and on NE Barry Rd and the Hy-Vee in Olathe... Hopefully more to come. MIZ! pic.twitter.com/vxuf7PncqG — luther (@lutherburden3) November 16, 2023

Darius Robinson, amazing human.

Hello everyone wanted to share the great news that I have officially started my own non-profit foundation, I have decided in my heart to make a commitment to do 3 charitable events each year starting 2024! Please follow my page, on Instagram @Drhelpinghands! God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJxvMAqDMf — Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) November 16, 2023

Cody Shredder/Muscle Hamster/GOAT went on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Coach Drinkwitz wants the best out of us and we get the same version of him every single day..



Guys are truly believing and we got the right guys in the building" ~ @codyschrader_7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jiigbbH3VS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

Hoops

National name



Mama is third in the country with 18 steals on the season pic.twitter.com/gwaWafVf6r — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 16, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Comin’ Home

Welcome, Kiwi Louie!

→



· New Zealand National Schools Champion - 2000m Steeplechase

· 2nd place U18 National Cross Country

· 5x New Zealand Regional Champion

· New Zealand National Team Member pic.twitter.com/7vZNMtS80v — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 16, 2023

Opening scenes ️ pic.twitter.com/Ne5bbjHlTZ — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 16, 2023

Making a splash pic.twitter.com/YD9mL6ZstL — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 16, 2023

Speaking of Volleyball, the Tigers are set to take on no. 20 Florida in their final home match of the regular season, and tickets are just $4! The giveaway is a Mizzou scarf (wondering if it’s the long soccer-style one I got earlier?) and they’re honoring two seniors. This squad is YOUNG, y’all, though Dilara will be missed; she is a competitor. (More at MUTIgers.com)

It’s !!



We open our celebration with graduate outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu!! The Alanya, Turkey, native, has made an instant impact on and off the court for #Mizzou.



We're going to miss you DiDi #MIZ | @dilaragediik pic.twitter.com/tXW15KZYYF — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 15, 2023

Our second and final that we will recognize on Friday night is Springfield, Missouri, defensive specialist Lauren Forbes!!



We're so glad you chose to be a Tiger, Lo!! Thank you for pouring your heart and soul into this team. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VFjTVdfWcl — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 16, 2023

Sierra is killing it, y’all.

She's just getting started!!



1,000 assists and counting for our freshman setter Sierra Dudley. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BbPlxCEE0V — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 16, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

Kobeeeeee (Clippers) : no updates. The no good, very bad Clippers team (hmmmm.... I wonder when things started going south?!) will be back in action tonight.

: no updates. The no good, very bad Clippers team (hmmmm.... I wonder when things started going south?!) will be back in action tonight. D’Moi (Lakers/South Bay) is on a two way between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers (0-

11/15: 1 minute | no stats

Zay (Greensboro Swarm)

11/15: 13 min | 0 points (0-2 FG/3PT) | 2 REB | 1 AST | 3 PF | 0 TO

Tilly (Greensboro Swarm)

11/15: 19 min | 8pts on 2-5 FG | 6 REB | 3 TO | 5 PF

MPJ (Nuggies) : no updates. They will be back in action tonight

: no updates. They will be back in action tonight Druuuuuu (Heat): no updates. DNP in Thursday’s 122-115 W over the Nets.

no updates. DNP in Thursday’s 122-115 W over the Nets. JC (Jazz): no updates for my favorite head-to-toe tatted guy. They return to action tonight.