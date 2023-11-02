BK’s Bets: Week 10’s Best Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

I went back and forth last week trying to decide which game to go with as the best bet of the week: Mississippi State +5.5 at Auburn or Tennessee -3.5 at Kentucky. We decided to go with the Bulldogs. Mistakes were made. Auburn got out to an early lead and never looked back. I thought getting the 5.5 points would be enough. Clearly, I thought wrong.

We’ll attempt to get back on track this week on what is a longer slate in the SEC.

WORTH A LOOK:

LSU (+4) @ Alabama — 6:45 pm on CBS

I’m (still) of the opinion that this is the worst Alabama team in quite some time. Nick Saban has done a remarkable job to get this team to 7-1 on the season. They haven’t faced an offense like this, though. Jayden Daniels is among the best players in the country. He finished with nearly 300 yards from scrimmage last year in LSU’s upset win against Alabama. I’m going to back the best player in the game and say LSU not only covers, but wins outright in Tuscaloosa, 34-27.

Kentucky (-3) @ Mississippi State — 6:30 pm on SEC Network

I’m going to be honest with you guys, this pick is as much about the lack of great spreads to pick this week as it is about my confidence in Kentucky going on the road and stopping the bleeding against Mississippi State. The Wildcats have done very little to inspire confidence in recent weeks, but... well... *GESTURES WILDLY AT MISSISSIPPI STATE!* The Bulldogs offense is nowhere to be found. They struggled mightily against both Arkansas and Auburn. This is a group that looked like a potentially frisky SEC West team early in the season to one that can be completely written off at this point. Give me Kentucky in a slow-paced slog, 24-13.

BK’S BEST BET:

UCONN @ Tennessee (-34.5) — 11:00 am on SEC Network

Tennessee doesn’t just beat bad teams. The Vols destroy them. Josh Heupel doesn’t know any other way. The Vols are 8-4 against the spread when favored by at least three scores over the past three seasons. UCONN has faced one team (Duke) this year ranked in the top 50 in SP+. The Blue Devils are currently 29th in the SP+ rankings. Tennessee is 15th. Duke beat UCONN by a final of 41-7. Duke’s defense is comparable to Tennessee’s, but the Vols’ offense is significantly better. Tennessee wins big, 48-6.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Texas A&M @ Ole Miss (-4.5) — 11 am on ESPN

Arkansas @ Florida (-5) — 11:00 am on ESPN2

Jacksonville State @ South Carolina (-14.5) — 11:00 am on ESPNU

Missouri @ Georgia (-16) — 2:30 pm on CBS

Auburn (-13) @ Vanderbilt — 3:00 pm on SEC Network

Those are my picks for the week. All odds are provided by DraftKings. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

