Missouri vs Georgia football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I hate to ever put so much into one game. A singular event can go any number of ways, which is why we have a little thing called “win expectancy”. Currently the advanced numbers, I will give our friend Bill C. the most credit and link to his work, project Georgia with a win expectancy of around 80%. The projected margin is 14.8 with a final score of 34.20. The spread has tricked down from its opening at 17 to 15 now to meet where the spread has landed.

The odds aren’t good.

Missouri is looking at this game as an opportunity and with good reason. A 20% chance to win aren’t good odds, but they’re certainly better zero. 2 in 10 is a puncher’s chance and I fully expect Mizzou to come out swinging.

Last year they stood up and punched Georgia in the mouth, and kept punching until they ran out of punches in the 4th quarter. But really it was the lack of being able to put the ball into the end zone which prevented Missouri from notching their second ever win over the Bulldogs. Mizzou also had near misses in 2015 and 2016.

Instead the series is 11-1 in favor of the Bulldogs, with the lone win happening in 2013. That game is a lot of things to a lot of people in these parts. It’s Colt 45. Sasser to Washington. It’s Michael Sam fumble recovery touchdown. Does this team have a performance like that in them? A game we will remember for years to come?

Missouri-Georgia football: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 4, 2023

LOCATION: Sanford Stadium; Athens, GA

Missouri-Georgia football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: Paramount+

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Georgia football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 15.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57.

