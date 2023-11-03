All Aboard the Hype Bus. Next Stop: Athens.

Higher Education reporter turned Mizzou Athletics Reporter extraordinaire, Eli Hoff, held his weekly chat at STL Today. When reading through it — you should give it a read, really — I really liked what he had to say about the team’s mindset going into this big, big week.

From the conversations we had with players and Drinkwitz on Tuesday, the mood seemed upbeat. I think a lot of that has to do with the bye week — these guys are feeling physically fresh and mentally prepared. I don’t think that should be undersold: It’s hard to feel good about your chances against Gerogia, but it’s even harder if you feel beat up or not prepared. It’s another week when Drinkwitz is preaching the “control what we can control” mantra, but it seems a little bit different this time. Sure, it’s coach-speak, but a lot of times when coaches turn to that saying, it’s a euphemism for “we can’t control how dominant the other team is.” This week, it seems more like a statement that if Mizzou plays a darn near complete game, they’ve got a chance against Georgia. All the odds and analytics seem to align with that: MU can topple the Bulldogs, but it will take the best performance of the season and maybe some help from UGA.

This part really stuck out to me.

I’d also ask this: What’s the best number of quarters that Mizzou has put together this season. It seemed like 3.5 vs. LSU. 3 against Kentucky (though garbage time is always hard to evaluate). 2 against South Carolina. All that to say that Mizzou hasn’t played 4 solid quarters yet, so it’s impossible to know what that kind of play can actually do to an opponent. I’m not saying that 3 quality quarters will be enough against UGA, but incomplete games gave gotten the Tigers this far. So maybe that’s a kind of strange reason for optimism.

Eli (Hoff) further discussed the importance of the bye week in his newest piece for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which came out earlier Thursday, pre-injury report— keep reading for that.

The Tigers emerged from their last game, a homecoming win over South Carolina, more than a little battered. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Joseph Charleston, defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. and wide receiver Luther Burden III all left that game at varying points with injuries. Linebacker Chad Bailey, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., running back Cody Schrader, Cook, safety Tre’Vez Johnson, defensive tackle Josh Landry and defensive end Darius Robinson were all on the injury report before the game.

A Thursday evening update provided a bit of clarity on the injury situation. Thanks, Wendell!

#Mizzou injury report for Georgia:



PROBABLE

Tre’Vez Johnson

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Cody Schrader

Kristian Williams



QUESTIONABLE

Ty’Ron Hopper



OUT

Chad Bailey@CoMoSports — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) November 2, 2023

The aforementioned injuries aside, the bye did help some Tigers heal up, like Mizzou’s QB1. Per Hoff:

“It was big for me, big for the team,” Cook said. “I know I’m healthy. This is probably the best I’ve felt since before fall camp, really. That’s huge, obviously, going into a game like this.”

No matter the result Saturday, it’s pretty cool to look at a match up with a goliath like Georgia and see how, if the Tigers are truly on top of their game and play a full game, like Hoff said, they could have a shot. And we know that Kirby Smart will have his Dawgs ready.

Now go watch/listen to Nate talk Mizzou-Georgia on That SEC Podcast.

Had fun talking about Missouri’s most important game of the past nine years/a routine Saturday for Georgia. Thanks for having me on @MichaelWBratton https://t.co/1CiiW9ajI0 — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) November 2, 2023

Football

A new Junkyard Dawgcast is here!



We welcome on Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) to preview Saturday’s game between Georgia and Missouri in a matchup that may decide who wins the SEC East https://t.co/jtSuTznLST — Dawgs247 (@Dawgs247) November 2, 2023

3. No. 12 Missouri (7-1) at No. 2 Georgia (8-0), 3:30 p.m., CBS : Was Georgia disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee, getting ranked behind Ohio State? Does it care? Did the committee do the two-time defending champs a favor by boosting Missouri to No. 12 so Georgia can claim an even better, oh-so-important quality win? Can the Tigers hang with the Bulldogs? Mizzou has been one of the more pleasant surprises of this season, led by wideout Luther Burden III , and has earned that top-15 ranking, but the oddsmakers still have Georgia as better than a two-touchdown favorite. Regardless, the Bulldogs’ backloaded schedule has arrived , with three straight ranked matchups against Mizzou, Ole Miss and Tennessee .

Hoops

Words truly cannot describe how excited I am for Monday.

I love it when Watkins does research

In my extensive search for the Mizzou player who will step into the DeAndre Gholston "What Did He Just Do?!?!" shoes:



Sean Eastpic.twitter.com/7zHMWOZHlJ — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 2, 2023

This is awesome. Per Matter, the night included video tributes from Jay Bilas, Jim Boeheim, Hubert Davis, Leonard Hamilton, Roy Williams, and others.

Outstanding event tonight honoring Norm Stewart’s 30-year partnership with @AmericanCancer & @CoachesvsCancer. Moving tributes by Jon Sundvold, Derrick Chievous & @coachdgates.

“If you find a turtle on a fence post, you can bet your butt he didn’t get there by himself.” pic.twitter.com/uw44W736lQ — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 3, 2023

Always rooting for Zay:

Praying that I keep getting better and showing growth on and off the court throughout this journey.



Got to learn from the mistakes and keep improving. — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) November 2, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Swim & Dive travels to Lindenwood for in-state matchup, which begins Friday at 9am. It’s the first matchup between the two teams. Southern Illinois will be in town as well. (MUTigers.com)

Up next for Mizzou Club Hockey

A new commit for KJ and Mizzou Baseball:

Congratulations to 2022-23 @elzriverriders alum Peyton Basler on his recent commitment to @MizzouBaseball!



Basler posted a .450 OBP across his two #AppyLeague campaigns, tallying 45 hits, 45 runs scored and 55 walks in 59 games. https://t.co/WB3G0R9UgH — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) November 2, 2023

For the past and the future pic.twitter.com/e9qElk07xQ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 2, 2023

If you’re a subscriber, you can check out D1Baseball’s Fall Report on the Tigers

Mizzou volleyball (13-9, 5-6 SEC) begins a five-match homestand this weekend, hosting Mississippi State (11-10, 4-7 SEC) on Friday, followed by Georgia (15-8, 6-5 SEC) on Sunday. Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers are currently ranked 35th in RPI, and with three more wins, the Tigers can match their overall win total from 2020 (16-8, 15-7 SEC).