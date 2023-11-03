All Aboard the Hype Bus. Next Stop: Athens.
Higher Education reporter turned Mizzou Athletics Reporter extraordinaire, Eli Hoff, held his weekly chat at STL Today. When reading through it — you should give it a read, really — I really liked what he had to say about the team’s mindset going into this big, big week.
From the conversations we had with players and Drinkwitz on Tuesday, the mood seemed upbeat. I think a lot of that has to do with the bye week — these guys are feeling physically fresh and mentally prepared. I don’t think that should be undersold: It’s hard to feel good about your chances against Gerogia, but it’s even harder if you feel beat up or not prepared. It’s another week when Drinkwitz is preaching the “control what we can control” mantra, but it seems a little bit different this time. Sure, it’s coach-speak, but a lot of times when coaches turn to that saying, it’s a euphemism for “we can’t control how dominant the other team is.” This week, it seems more like a statement that if Mizzou plays a darn near complete game, they’ve got a chance against Georgia. All the odds and analytics seem to align with that: MU can topple the Bulldogs, but it will take the best performance of the season and maybe some help from UGA.
This part really stuck out to me.
I’d also ask this: What’s the best number of quarters that Mizzou has put together this season. It seemed like 3.5 vs. LSU. 3 against Kentucky (though garbage time is always hard to evaluate). 2 against South Carolina. All that to say that Mizzou hasn’t played 4 solid quarters yet, so it’s impossible to know what that kind of play can actually do to an opponent. I’m not saying that 3 quality quarters will be enough against UGA, but incomplete games gave gotten the Tigers this far. So maybe that’s a kind of strange reason for optimism.
Eli (Hoff) further discussed the importance of the bye week in his newest piece for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which came out earlier Thursday, pre-injury report— keep reading for that.
The Tigers emerged from their last game, a homecoming win over South Carolina, more than a little battered. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Joseph Charleston, defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. and wide receiver Luther Burden III all left that game at varying points with injuries. Linebacker Chad Bailey, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., running back Cody Schrader, Cook, safety Tre’Vez Johnson, defensive tackle Josh Landry and defensive end Darius Robinson were all on the injury report before the game.
A Thursday evening update provided a bit of clarity on the injury situation. Thanks, Wendell!
#Mizzou injury report for Georgia:— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) November 2, 2023
PROBABLE
Tre’Vez Johnson
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Cody Schrader
Kristian Williams
QUESTIONABLE
Ty’Ron Hopper
OUT
Chad Bailey@CoMoSports
The aforementioned injuries aside, the bye did help some Tigers heal up, like Mizzou’s QB1. Per Hoff:
“It was big for me, big for the team,” Cook said. “I know I’m healthy. This is probably the best I’ve felt since before fall camp, really. That’s huge, obviously, going into a game like this.”
No matter the result Saturday, it’s pretty cool to look at a match up with a goliath like Georgia and see how, if the Tigers are truly on top of their game and play a full game, like Hoff said, they could have a shot. And we know that Kirby Smart will have his Dawgs ready.
Now go watch/listen to Nate talk Mizzou-Georgia on That SEC Podcast.
Had fun talking about Missouri’s most important game of the past nine years/a routine Saturday for Georgia. Thanks for having me on @MichaelWBratton https://t.co/1CiiW9ajI0— Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) November 2, 2023
On to the Links!
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: To beat No. 1 Georgia, No. 14 Mizzou must shut down Dominic Lovett, its ex-No. 1 receiver (Benjamin Hochman) | Unbeaten at home for 23 straight, No. 1 Georgia prepared to defend turf against No. 14 Mizzou (Eli Hoff) | Read the transcript of Eli Hoff’s live chat
- Columbia Tribune: Fresher Mizzou football emerges from different looking bye week with Georgia on its mind (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou football linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper ‘questionable’ for Georgia matchup (McAndrew)
A new Junkyard Dawgcast is here!— Dawgs247 (@Dawgs247) November 2, 2023
We welcome on Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) to preview Saturday’s game between Georgia and Missouri in a matchup that may decide who wins the SEC East https://t.co/jtSuTznLST
- PowerMizzou: Watch the Georgia Live Preview Show with Jarod & Gabe | 3 Things that may determine Missouri-Georgia game (Jarod Hamilton)
- SEC Stat Cat showcased the SEC rushers whohave accumulated the most rush yards before contact ahead of WK10
- CBS Sports: Once college football’s upset king, Missouri seeks return to glory visiting reigning champion Georgia (Dennis Dodd)
- Saturday Down South: Georgia couldn’t land Luther Burden III as a 5-star recruit, so can it corral him this time around? (Connor O’Gara)
- The Athletic: Week 10’s top 10 college football games (Justin Williams)
3. No. 12 Missouri (7-1) at No. 2 Georgia (8-0), 3:30 p.m., CBS: Was Georgia disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee, getting ranked behind Ohio State? Does it care? Did the committee do the two-time defending champs a favor by boosting Missouri to No. 12 so Georgia can claim an even better, oh-so-important quality win? Can the Tigers hang with the Bulldogs? Mizzou has been one of the more pleasant surprises of this season, led by wideout Luther Burden III, and has earned that top-15 ranking, but the oddsmakers still have Georgia as better than a two-touchdown favorite. Regardless, the Bulldogs’ backloaded schedule has arrived, with three straight ranked matchups against Mizzou, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Hoops
- Mizzou Central (Fan Nation); “Transformational, Not Transactional”: Dennis Gates’ Unique Personality and Coaching Philosophy (Joey Van Zummeren)
- PowerMizzou: King’s Court: Predictions for the 2023-24 season (Drew King) | Mizzou women’s basketball non-conference preview (Trevon Bobo)
- Columbia Tribune: 3 bold predictions and 5 games to watch for Missouri Basketball this season (Chris Kwiecinski)
- KALEB! I’m really hoping for a great year for the younger Brown bro
- Words truly cannot describe how excited I am for Monday.
@DreeGholston4 days away https://t.co/PRIBPLoJrU pic.twitter.com/wSH0jTbB9g— Noah Carter (@noah3carter) November 2, 2023
- I love it when Watkins does research
In my extensive search for the Mizzou player who will step into the DeAndre Gholston "What Did He Just Do?!?!" shoes:— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 2, 2023
Sean Eastpic.twitter.com/7zHMWOZHlJ
- This is awesome. Per Matter, the night included video tributes from Jay Bilas, Jim Boeheim, Hubert Davis, Leonard Hamilton, Roy Williams, and others.
Outstanding event tonight honoring Norm Stewart’s 30-year partnership with @AmericanCancer & @CoachesvsCancer. Moving tributes by Jon Sundvold, Derrick Chievous & @coachdgates.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 3, 2023
“If you find a turtle on a fence post, you can bet your butt he didn’t get there by himself.” pic.twitter.com/uw44W736lQ
- Always rooting for Zay:
Praying that I keep getting better and showing growth on and off the court throughout this journey.— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) November 2, 2023
Got to learn from the mistakes and keep improving.
Other Mizzou Sports
- Swim & Dive travels to Lindenwood for in-state matchup, which begins Friday at 9am. It’s the first matchup between the two teams. Southern Illinois will be in town as well. (MUTigers.com)
- Up next for Mizzou Club Hockey
Friday night calls for white❄️❄️❄️#WhiteOut pic.twitter.com/HrtMZAdpW4— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 2, 2023
- A new commit for KJ and Mizzou Baseball:
Congratulations to 2022-23 @elzriverriders alum Peyton Basler on his recent commitment to @MizzouBaseball!— Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) November 2, 2023
Basler posted a .450 OBP across his two #AppyLeague campaigns, tallying 45 hits, 45 runs scored and 55 walks in 59 games. https://t.co/WB3G0R9UgH
- Iowa State wrestling’s David Carr has one thing on his mind ahead of his Perry homecoming (Eli McKown, Des Moines Register)
- Sophomore Virgilio Paz is set to represent the Tigers on the national stage this week, competing for Venezuela in the Pan American Games. Per MUTigers.com, Paz is one of 30 golfers to earn an invitation to the Games in Santiago.
- The tennis team travels to Des Moines, Iowa, to attend the Drake Invite hosted by Drake from November 3-5. Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers are coming off 14 victories across the team from the ITA Central Regional Championship in Lawrence, Kan., picking up eight singles and six doubles wins from the weekend.
- Time for another great Track & Field video
For the past and the future pic.twitter.com/e9qElk07xQ— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 2, 2023
- If you’re a subscriber, you can check out D1Baseball’s Fall Report on the Tigers
Catch up on the Tigers' fall progress with @d1baseball's ($) report...#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ https://t.co/T45zdvsTwv— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 2, 2023
- Mizzou volleyball (13-9, 5-6 SEC) begins a five-match homestand this weekend, hosting Mississippi State (11-10, 4-7 SEC) on Friday, followed by Georgia (15-8, 6-5 SEC) on Sunday. Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers are currently ranked 35th in RPI, and with three more wins, the Tigers can match their overall win total from 2020 (16-8, 15-7 SEC).
Friday Night at Hearnes!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 2, 2023
️: https://t.co/0Px0dtjck0 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/oCYQrPc22k
