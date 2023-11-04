 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live Game Thread: Mizzou ventures to Athens for a date with the top team in the land

After coming so close to taking down UGA last season, the Tigers will look to finish the job in a pivotal SEC East clash.

By Parker Gillam
/ new
South Carolina v Missouri Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Missouri 7 | Georgia 3

1st Quarter | 5:45

First Quarter Notes

  • Joe Charleston with a great tip on a blitz to force an incompletion on 3rd-and-5.
  • KAD loses his first battle of the day with a UGA receiver, as Rara Thomas goes up for a 25-yard catch down the sideline on 4th down. Heady play from Beck there to give his guy a shot with a free play.
  • Darius Robinson sheds Georgia’s right tackle with a powerful move to bring down Beck. He’s only been sacked seven times this season. Dawgs are forced to settle for a field goal.
  • Great balance and control from Cody Schrader to run through a defender’s arm tackle to pick up a touch 3rd-and-1. This offense certainly does not appear to be fazed by UGA’s defense.
  • Cook pump-fakes a screen but can’t find his first reads down the field. Instead, he shifts his eyes to the other side, where he finds Luther Burden in single coverage. A 39-yard touchdown ensues.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

Date: November 4, 2023

Location: Samford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: CBS

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will be the surprise star of the day?
  2. Will Luther Burden have over or under 100 receiving yards?
  3. How many rushing touchdowns will Cody Schrader have?
  4. How many sacks will Mizzou have?
  5. Who will lead the team in tackles?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

In This Stream

Missouri Football 2023: Week 10 versus the Georgia Bulldogs

View all 12 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...