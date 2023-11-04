Rock M Nation Pick Em: Week 10

Week 10 of the College Football season is here — and it’s arguably the best Saturday slate of the year. The No. 12 Missouri Tigers look to upset the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens to take control of the SEC East. There’s also a Top 25 match up in Austin as No. 23 Kansas State visits the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

ESPN’s College Gameday heads to Tuscaloosa for the SEC West showdown between the No. 14 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

That and much more on today’s docket. Let’s make some picks. Standings recap through Week 9:

Sammy: 26-9 overall (21-14 ATS)

Kortay: 22-8 (15-15)

Parker: 24-11 (17-18)

Josh: 13-7 (5-15)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (-15.5): 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: So it all comes down to this. With everything on the line in the SEC East, Mizzou will look to pull off a major upset in a more than hostile environment. Athens will be jumping unlike it has yet this season for a marquee game, and the environment will resemble that of a playoff matchup.

Key to this game: Can Mizzou’s pass rush heat up Beck? If so, Tigers have a shot.

In the end, walking into that stadium and beating a UGA team that appears to be coming into its own is too much to ask for. Mizzou keeps it close, but Dawgs win 31-21.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: From what we’ve seen so far this season from Mizzou, this is game that they CAN win. They’ll come to play and show that they belong on this national stage, but in the end — it will be too much Georgia especially in Athens. I really wish this game was in Columbia. Tigers cover, but come up short 35-23.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: It’s time to think with our hearts and not with our heads. Don’t overcomplicate things. You know where this is going. Missouri 31 - UGA 27

Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss (-3): 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Parker Gillam: This could be a win that saves the ‘23 campaign for Jimbo, but I don’t see it happening. Ole Miss will win a defensive struggle (by their standards) 23-17.

Sammy Stava: This should be a good, competitive game but Lane Kiffin and the Rebels find a way to get it done against a desperate Texas A&M team. 27-20 Ole Miss.

Kortay Vincent: Whatever weird part of me that can’t give up A&M being good is still stuck inside me. Give me the Aggies in an upset 24-21.

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-4.5): 11:00 a.m. CST on FOX

Parker Gillam: A sneaky great game on the slate, and I like K-State to lead for much of this one. I’m still not sold on Murphy being able to tread water against a top-tier defense, so give me the Wildcats 27-23.

Sammy Stava: I think this is a good spot here for an upset pick. Kansas State might have two losses, but both have been on the road in one-score games. The Wildcats will come into Austin with some confidence. 24-20 KSU.

Kortay Vincent: Texas is a playoff team in my eyes, and a backup QB isn’t stopping them from beating KSU at home. Longhorns 34-20.rtay Vincent: Texas is a playoff team in my eyes, and a backup QB isn’t stopping them from beating KSU at home

Kentucky at Mississippi State: 6:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Parker Gillam: Both teams need this win BADLY. Devin Leary played his best game of the season last weekend, and I expect him to continue to improve as the year goes on. UK wins 28-20.

Sammy Stava: It’s been somewhat of a disappointing season for Kentucky, but Mark Stoops and his team will find a way to get this one on the road and become bowl eligible. 23-16 UK.

Kortay Vincent: Kentucky isn’t very good, but Mississippi State is worse. Give me the Wildcats 31-10.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3): 6:45 p.m. CST on CBS

Parker Gillam: This is the matchup that seemingly determines the SEC West every season, but the 2023 edition may be one of the most intriguing in this series.

Can Jalen Milroe score enough to keep pace with Jayden Daniels and Co.? My gut tells me no, but my head tells me not to doubt Nick Saban. I’ll take the Tide in a narrow 38-35 win.

Sammy Stava: Jayden Daniels will have his Heisman moment on the road in primetime and eliminate Alabama from playoff contention. 35-31 LSU.

Kortay Vincent: Jayden Daniels is the best player in America, and this is his statement game to get one hand on the Heisman. LSU goes into Tuscaloosa and wins 34 - 24.

Follow the Rock M Nation Pick Em staff on Twitter (X): @StavaonSTL, @gillam_parker, @Kortay_Vincent, @joshmajika