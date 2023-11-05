Rock M Reacts: Georgia takes advantage of Missouri’s mistakes

Welcome Tiger Fans to Rock M Reacts! Parker Gillam and Aden Rao recap Mizzou’s loss to Georgia on the road and look ahead to what it means for this team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Rock M Reacts where we will talk about Mizzou’s loss to Georgia.

01:00 - 04:15: What was the environment like? How did Mizzou handle it?

04:15 - 06:30: Pivitol moment for Mizzou?

06:30 - 08:50: In the trenches.

08:50 - 09:50: Georgia vs Mizzou matchups.

09:50 - 13:25: Takeaways and looking ahead.

13:25 - END: Wrapping it up.

