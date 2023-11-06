RISE AND SHINE, IT’S MIZZOU HOOPS SEASON!

Smell that hardwood?

First things first, let me say this: NO, this is not a slight against Mizzou’s football team, of which I am very proud for their incredible effort in Georgia this past weekend. There’s still a ton to play for this season, including a double-digit win season for the first time in a decade. I look forward to watching every second of the pursuit.

However, I can’t contain it. It being my excitement for HOOPS!

Both the men and the women’s teams will kick off their 2023-2024 seasons today, with the women playing Belmont at 11:30 am and the men playing Arkansas Pine-Bluff this evening at 7 pm. We’ll have coverage of both games today and tonight, so stay closely tuned to our site for that.

This season finds both of Mizzou’s programs in vastly different places. The Mizzou women desperately need a return to the postseason if Robin Pingeton plans on sticking around Columbia after her current contract expires. The Tigers have a lot of talent returning, including First Team All-SEC selection Hayley Frank and All-Freshman selection Ashton Judd, as well as a highly talented group of freshman like Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke. Reaching the postseason should be a low bar to clear for what looks to be another very talented Robin Pingeton roster.

Dennis Gates, on the other hand, is looking to follow up a massively successful first season, one in which the Tigers stunned the conference by earning a double bye at the SEC Tournament and won their first NCAA Tournament game in over a decade before being knocked out by a cinderella Princeton team. They lost a lot of talent, but once again raided the transfer portal and brought in an exciting freshman class. The Tigers boasted one of the country’s best and fastest offenses in Gates’ first year, but they’re planning on being faster and more efficient this season. I, for one, can’t wait to see it.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly, “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Markus Golden registered a sack in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 Thursday night win over Tennessee.

Jordan Elliott got a sack of his own as Cleveland mopped the floor with the struggling Cardinals.

Akayleb Evans finished second on the Vikings with 7 tackles as Minnesota edged Atlanta 31-28.

Ben Frederickson argues that, while beating Georgia was too much for this year’s Tigers, getting to a New Year’s Six bowl and 10 wins doesn’t have to be.

MIZZOU HOCKEY RANKED, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Mizzou Tennis ended its season at the Drake Invite, logging seven total wins from the weekend.

Some individual finishes for Tigers at the Pan Am games this weekend.