Football Game-Times, Volleyball SEC Weekly Awards, and Hoops is Underway

It’s hard to believe that the College Football regular season is winding down already — but it is. Mizzou Football’s game-time for the home finale against Florida has been announced by the SEC on Monday — and the Tigers’ Senior Night vs the Gators has been set for a 6:30 p.m. CST kick-off on ESPN.
It will be Mizzou’s third night game under the lights at Faurot Field this season.
The time is set for our last home game in 2 weeks vs Florida ⏰ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bTT8aYZukC— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023
Here’s the rest of the SEC Football TV schedule for Week 12:
#SECFB on TV: Nov. 18— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 6, 2023
️ https://t.co/vxkE825bYC pic.twitter.com/wgmSD2GRFp
And in case if you missed it — it was announced on Sunday that Mizzou’s game vs Tennessee at Faurot Field on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. It will also be Mizzou’s fourth consecutive sell-out for the first time since 1980.
We're headed to the Show-Me State for an SEC East clash between @Vol_Football and @MizzouFootball— CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023
No. 17 Tennessee will take on No. 12 Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 PM ET on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/AnaPsp3kkn
This Saturdays game vs Tennessee is officially …This will mark the first time we’ve had four straight sellouts since the 1980 season‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/6AutrRz5oO— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023
Will there be a fifth consecutive sell-out? Dave Matter mentions that limited tickets remain for the Florida game — so go get them!
Huge statement by Mizzou fans.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2023
Why Stop Now? Limited tickets remain for the final home game vs. Florida on Nov. 18. https://t.co/AbUeBQEpvN
Moving on to volleyball — after an impressive 2-0 week against Mississippi State and Georgia — Jordan Iliff has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley has won SEC Freshman of the Week.
Not ☝️ but ✌️ @SEC Players of the Week!!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 6, 2023
Congrats Jordan Iliff and Sierra Dudley!!
: https://t.co/4hhtWmLtvL#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WlW2eZvmfO
The volleyball team under first-year head coach Dawn Staley is currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament — according to Michella Chester on NCAA.com.
This definitely changes after last night’s win, but @michellachester’s mock bracket has @MizzouVB slotted to face 5th seeded Creighton.— Phil Fortaleza (@philfortaleza) November 6, 2023
A win in this scenario sets up a 2nd Round matchup against… well… fire up Mr. Brightside.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YtUgPVyjhN
Oh yeah, and the College Basketball season is officially underway! On opening day, the women and men both started the season 1-0 with a double-header at Mizzou Arena.
WBB beat Belmont 72-61 as Mama Dembele and Hayley Frank led the team with 15 points each.
1-0#MIZ pic.twitter.com/7O3rJYfDQr— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 6, 2023
And men’s hoops beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 101-79 with a team-leading 21 points from Sean East. Making his Mizzou debut, Tamar Bates finished with 18 points on the night.
- #MIZ pic.twitter.com/a6cu5oQfsO— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 7, 2023
On Tamar Bates:
Dennis Gates and Missouri have got themselves a stud in Tamar Bates. The former Top-25 recruit with a chance to rejuvenate himself at his new school. 18 points on 7-9 shooting, no turnovers and connected on all three of his three-point attempts.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 7, 2023
Tune in tomorrow for Sam Snelling’s Study Hall on the win and plenty more coverage on Rock M throughout the day.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- What a week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO — and it’s already started!
It's an event-filled week in CoMo, and we want to see you there! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jc766Hqz2z— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 6, 2023
- Oh hey, MPJ!
November 7, 2023
- Mizzou Athletics announces the addition of Eryn Samuels to the Tiger Scholarship Fund team for Senior Director of Leadership Giving:
Welcome @erynesams as our new Senior Director of Leadership Giving! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/G7zY2MEPNb— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 6, 2023
- Mizzou linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper has been named a Butkus Award Semifinalist! More on MUTigers.com.
Causing havoc all over the field, and that’s why @tyron_hopper is a Butkus Award semi finalist #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K9ZpYnpxPl— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023
- These Homefield Apparel Mizzou jackets are ELITE!
The #Mizzou Bomber Jacket is here ❤️ @HomefieldApparl pic.twitter.com/hONIS8r920— Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) November 6, 2023
- What a photo here by our Rock M Nation photographer Cal Tobias!
Do you guys see a difference between my shot and LeBron's? I sure don't pic.twitter.com/oRf9Lnqdsk— Cal Tobias Photo (@CoMo_Cal) November 7, 2023
- On MUTigers.com, Men’s Basketball Runs Past UAPB in Season-Opening Win
- On MUTigers.com, Women’s Basketball Powers Past Belmont in Season Opener
- Robin Pingeton on Mama Dembele:
Mama Dembele (@MamaDembele14) looked GOOD today! #Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton says: "She is lightning quick isn't she?"— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 6, 2023
Dembele co-led the team with 15 points today, along with five assists and four rebounds. She was a spark ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7V59vDwhvd
- Impressive stats from Grace Slaughter’s Mizzou debut — according to Tom Orf:
Grace Slaughter with a double-double in 1st game for Mizzou WBB (Others to do it 2016-Sophie Cunningham 23/10, 2008 Shakara Jones 27/14, 2014 Kayla McDowell 19/10)— Tom Orf (@MU4124) November 6, 2023
- Postgame party for Mizzou WBB following the win:
Postgame party pic.twitter.com/bjikTrnF32— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 6, 2023
- On ESPN.com, Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson has been mentioned as an NFL Draft sleeper
- On ESPN.com, Mizzou Hoops comes in at No. 60 in Jay Bilas’ 1-68 college basketball rankings
- From ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: Mizzou comes in at No. 8 in the top 10 recruiting classes ahead of the early signing period
- From ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: Trent Pierce comes in at No. 75 in Top 100 newcomer impact rankings — with Jordan Butler and Tamar Bates also considered
- SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic on Mizzou’s performance against Georgia:
MISSOURI: DL brought it. 6 was great! Was not going to be denied. Delayed blitzes were effective. Aggressive plan on D gave them chances. They were flying around. Secondary may have missed a few but they did not lack physicality. Like the pre snap movement on off. Like adding Q…— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 6, 2023
- The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese predicts Mizzou to make the NCAA Tournament and Sean East to be First Team All-SEC:
Final Four Picks 2024:— Brendan Wiese (@bwiese16) November 6, 2023
Arkansas
UCONN
Michigan St.
Florida
Mizzou makes NCAA's. Sean East 1st Team All SEC.
