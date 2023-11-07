Football Game-Times, Volleyball SEC Weekly Awards, and Hoops is Underway

Football. Volleyball. Hoops.

It’s hard to believe that the College Football regular season is winding down already — but it is. Mizzou Football’s game-time for the home finale against Florida has been announced by the SEC on Monday — and the Tigers’ Senior Night vs the Gators has been set for a 6:30 p.m. CST kick-off on ESPN.

It will be Mizzou’s third night game under the lights at Faurot Field this season.

The time is set for our last home game in 2 weeks vs Florida ⏰ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bTT8aYZukC — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023

Here’s the rest of the SEC Football TV schedule for Week 12:

And in case if you missed it — it was announced on Sunday that Mizzou’s game vs Tennessee at Faurot Field on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. It will also be Mizzou’s fourth consecutive sell-out for the first time since 1980.

We're headed to the Show-Me State for an SEC East clash between @Vol_Football and @MizzouFootball



No. 17 Tennessee will take on No. 12 Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 PM ET on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/AnaPsp3kkn — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023

This Saturdays game vs Tennessee is officially …This will mark the first time we’ve had four straight sellouts since the 1980 season‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/6AutrRz5oO — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023

Will there be a fifth consecutive sell-out? Dave Matter mentions that limited tickets remain for the Florida game — so go get them!

Huge statement by Mizzou fans.



Why Stop Now? Limited tickets remain for the final home game vs. Florida on Nov. 18. https://t.co/AbUeBQEpvN — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2023

Moving on to volleyball — after an impressive 2-0 week against Mississippi State and Georgia — Jordan Iliff has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley has won SEC Freshman of the Week.

The volleyball team under first-year head coach Dawn Staley is currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament — according to Michella Chester on NCAA.com.

This definitely changes after last night’s win, but @michellachester’s mock bracket has @MizzouVB slotted to face 5th seeded Creighton.



A win in this scenario sets up a 2nd Round matchup against… well… fire up Mr. Brightside.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YtUgPVyjhN — Phil Fortaleza (@philfortaleza) November 6, 2023

Oh yeah, and the College Basketball season is officially underway! On opening day, the women and men both started the season 1-0 with a double-header at Mizzou Arena.

WBB beat Belmont 72-61 as Mama Dembele and Hayley Frank led the team with 15 points each.

And men’s hoops beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 101-79 with a team-leading 21 points from Sean East. Making his Mizzou debut, Tamar Bates finished with 18 points on the night.

On Tamar Bates:

Dennis Gates and Missouri have got themselves a stud in Tamar Bates. The former Top-25 recruit with a chance to rejuvenate himself at his new school. 18 points on 7-9 shooting, no turnovers and connected on all three of his three-point attempts. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 7, 2023

Tune in tomorrow for Sam Snelling’s Study Hall on the win and plenty more coverage on Rock M throughout the day.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

What a week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO — and it’s already started!

It's an event-filled week in CoMo, and we want to see you there! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jc766Hqz2z — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 6, 2023

Oh hey, MPJ!

Mizzou Athletics announces the addition of Eryn Samuels to the Tiger Scholarship Fund team for Senior Director of Leadership Giving:

Mizzou linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper has been named a Butkus Award Semifinalist! More on MUTigers.com.

Causing havoc all over the field, and that’s why @tyron_hopper is a Butkus Award semi finalist #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K9ZpYnpxPl — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023

These Homefield Apparel Mizzou jackets are ELITE!

What a photo here by our Rock M Nation photographer Cal Tobias!

Do you guys see a difference between my shot and LeBron's? I sure don't pic.twitter.com/oRf9Lnqdsk — Cal Tobias Photo (@CoMo_Cal) November 7, 2023

Mama Dembele (@MamaDembele14) looked GOOD today! #Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton says: "She is lightning quick isn't she?"



Dembele co-led the team with 15 points today, along with five assists and four rebounds. She was a spark ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7V59vDwhvd — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 6, 2023

Impressive stats from Grace Slaughter’s Mizzou debut — according to Tom Orf:

Grace Slaughter with a double-double in 1st game for Mizzou WBB (Others to do it 2016-Sophie Cunningham 23/10, 2008 Shakara Jones 27/14, 2014 Kayla McDowell 19/10) — Tom Orf (@MU4124) November 6, 2023

Postgame party for Mizzou WBB following the win:

MISSOURI: DL brought it. 6 was great! Was not going to be denied. Delayed blitzes were effective. Aggressive plan on D gave them chances. They were flying around. Secondary may have missed a few but they did not lack physicality. Like the pre snap movement on off. Like adding Q… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 6, 2023

The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese predicts Mizzou to make the NCAA Tournament and Sean East to be First Team All-SEC:

Final Four Picks 2024:

Arkansas

UCONN

Michigan St.

Florida



Mizzou makes NCAA's. Sean East 1st Team All SEC. — Brendan Wiese (@bwiese16) November 6, 2023