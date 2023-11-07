 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Football Game-Times, Volleyball SEC Weekly Awards, and Hoops is Underway

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, November 7

By Sammy Stava
Football. Volleyball. Hoops.

It’s hard to believe that the College Football regular season is winding down already — but it is. Mizzou Football’s game-time for the home finale against Florida has been announced by the SEC on Monday — and the Tigers’ Senior Night vs the Gators has been set for a 6:30 p.m. CST kick-off on ESPN.

It will be Mizzou’s third night game under the lights at Faurot Field this season.

Here’s the rest of the SEC Football TV schedule for Week 12:

And in case if you missed it — it was announced on Sunday that Mizzou’s game vs Tennessee at Faurot Field on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. It will also be Mizzou’s fourth consecutive sell-out for the first time since 1980.

Will there be a fifth consecutive sell-out? Dave Matter mentions that limited tickets remain for the Florida game — so go get them!

Moving on to volleyball — after an impressive 2-0 week against Mississippi State and Georgia — Jordan Iliff has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley has won SEC Freshman of the Week.

The volleyball team under first-year head coach Dawn Staley is currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament — according to Michella Chester on NCAA.com.

Oh yeah, and the College Basketball season is officially underway! On opening day, the women and men both started the season 1-0 with a double-header at Mizzou Arena.

WBB beat Belmont 72-61 as Mama Dembele and Hayley Frank led the team with 15 points each.

And men’s hoops beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 101-79 with a team-leading 21 points from Sean East. Making his Mizzou debut, Tamar Bates finished with 18 points on the night.

On Tamar Bates:

Tune in tomorrow for Sam Snelling’s Study Hall on the win and plenty more coverage on Rock M throughout the day.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • What a week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO — and it’s already started!
  • Oh hey, MPJ!
  • Mizzou Athletics announces the addition of Eryn Samuels to the Tiger Scholarship Fund team for Senior Director of Leadership Giving:
  • These Homefield Apparel Mizzou jackets are ELITE!
  • What a photo here by our Rock M Nation photographer Cal Tobias!
  • Impressive stats from Grace Slaughter’s Mizzou debut — according to Tom Orf:
  • Postgame party for Mizzou WBB following the win:
  • The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese predicts Mizzou to make the NCAA Tournament and Sean East to be First Team All-SEC:
