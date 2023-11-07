Mizzou slides down two spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Life can come at you fast. A week after Missouri received its highest ranking in the short history of the College Football Playoff era, it suffered its second loss of the season to No. 2 Georgia, meaning that a fall was likely to occur. However, the fall wasn’t a big one for the Tigers as it slides to No. 16 in the latest CFP rankings.

Mizzou is now the fifth highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team as its next opponent, Tennessee, moved up four spots to No. 13 after throttling UConn at home. Georgia and Alabama remain at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively, while Mississippi jumped up one spot to No. 9.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Teams 15-11 pic.twitter.com/xkd2uejPt8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

LSU rounds out the six SEC teams in the CFP rankings. After a loss to Alabama, Brian Kelly’s squad dropped to No. 19. Interesting enough, Kansas came in at No. 16, while Mizzou’s future SEC opponent Oklahoma is No. 17, dropping eight spots from a week ago.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Teams 20-16 pic.twitter.com/rKKpp0vsST — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

According to ESPN’s FPI, Mizzou ranks 23rd in the nation, sixth best in the SEC behind Bama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The Tigers currently have the 19th toughest schedule in the nation while their strength of record ranks 13th. A win over the Volunteers will most likely have the Tigers on the move again. Both teams will face off on CBS at 2:30 PM CT.