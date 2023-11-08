Something to Prove: All Sports Edition

Something to Prove: (Many) Mizzou Sports Edition
Listen, we all know Mizzou Football’s mantra this season: STP. Something to Prove. I’d argue, however, that that slogan can apply to many of Mizzou’s sports teams, who are out to prove that they belong, that the preseason rankings are blasphemous, that the coaching staff deserves another shot, that they can return to glory. Let’s review.
FOOTBALL
Eli Drinkwitz’s crew has been preaching STP all season. They’re out to prove they belong in the SEC, that they can outplay their preseason predictions, that they deserve all the accolades, and that when they are “on,” they can match up with anyone. I think the Tigers have done a great job this season of proving themselves so far this season, by the way.
They’re currently tied for second in the SEC East standings, after the preseason SEC coaches poll had them sixth. SIXTH. Want sole possession of second place? Beat the orange team this weekend. Top 15 in the CFB Playoff rankings for the second straight week? CHECK.
The SEC has the MOST teams in the latest #CFBPlayoff rankings pic.twitter.com/5X69NBre5c— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2023
They played Georgia closer than any other SEC team the last two years. And it wasn’t even close. CHECK.
I know, almost doesn’t count. But over the last two years, #Mizzou’s average margin of defeat vs. UGA is 6.5.— Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) November 4, 2023
The rest of the @SEC’s average margin of defeat vs UGA: 24.2.
We’re right there, and it’s time to pack the house next Saturday for Tennessee. Show out for this team.
Should the Tigers win out and a few more other results go their way, they could be in line for a New Years 6 bowl. That would be awesome. If that doesn’t happen, I’m totally cool with a Florida bowl, as there would be a good chance me and the fam could go when I’m in town... RIGHT, MOM & DAD?!
Here's the logical path to a NY6 bowl for #Mizzou:— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 8, 2023
Win out
Oregon State loses to Oregon and/or Washington
Louisville loses to Kentucky
Penn State loses to Michigan
Tigers would quite likely end the regular season No. 10 in the CFP rankings.
And finally, after some stellar performances of various members of the team, it was announced on Tuesday that Cody Shrader, Mr. Former Walk-On Division II Truman State RB himself, is a semifinalist for the Bulsworth Trophy. What a story. Hear from Theo Wiese Jr. at Tuesday’s media day.
And just like that @codyschrader_7 is a Burlsworth trophy semi finalist #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/3NmXnEcCRx— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 7, 2023
And what about the Thiccer Kicker? Now sitting atop the all-time leading scorer list after his performance at Georgia.
Another record broken and he’s not done yet… @kickerhmevis6 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/5ulTDgeKGj— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 6, 2023
And this praise for D-Rob?
Ringing endorsement of #Mizzou DE Darius Robinson by Kirby Smart.— Jarod (@jarodchamilton) November 8, 2023
Robinson had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and a sack against UGA last week. https://t.co/T9gvbd9GqE
MEN’S HOOPS
Doubt Dennis Gates at your own peril. Despite finishing 4th last year with a ragtag group o mid-major misfits (I will never get tired of using this phrasing), I just don’t see how people look at this team, full of vets with a shit-ton of experience and think they are going to finish 9th. 6th I can get behind, as many at our site and other local outlets have said, but 9th? I just don’t see it. Have you seen that offense? That depth? That pace? Defense be damned, as our good friend Blake Lovell of Southeastern 14 said, who cares about defense when you’re scoring 100? Now, who’s ready for their first test of season on Friday vs. a Penny-less Memphis Tigers squad?
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 7, 2023
Mizzou newcomers combined for 38 points, 11 boards, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in last night's win!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CbBjsn7O0l
Happy, dreamy sigh.
Another fun #Mizzou men's basketball action: This give-and-go cut from Nick Honor with a great screen from Tamar Bates that produced an open Honor 3.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) November 8, 2023
Bonus: Watch the UAPB assistant throw his hands up as soon as he realizes what's happening. pic.twitter.com/c8TRcpdsIY
The highlights. 1-0.
One down but plenty of more fun still to come#MIZ pic.twitter.com/2w5kbtiuKJ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2023
VOLLEYBALL
We all know what Mizzou Volleyball once was. A regular in the NCAA Tournament, with Sweet 16 appearances in 2017, 2016 and 2010, and 2nd round appearances in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2015 and 2013. Now, with Dawn Sullivan at the helm, and a group that just keeps winning, they are tourney-eligible with several games to go. Want to learn more about the team? GO READ MATTHEW’S “OVER THE NET” SERIES RIGHT NOW.
Sunday was a textbook example of . #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K55b8ALFXQ— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 7, 2023
Another impressive win for @Dawn3Sullivan & her team. Tigers move to 15-9 & 7-6 in SEC play - a program that won only 14 matches last two years combined. https://t.co/0TMP0No1ZU— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2023
Also impressive has been individual Tigers wracking up the weekly honors. Witness.
Not ☝️ but ✌️ @SEC Players of the Week!!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 6, 2023
Congrats Jordan Iliff and Sierra Dudley!!
: https://t.co/4hhtWmLtvL#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WlW2eZvmfO
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Robin Pingeton’s team perhaps has STP more than any of the other aforementioned teams. Because we all know that if they don’t prove it, she’s likely out of a job, and I really don’t want that. I know I’m likely in the minority here — she’s had a lot of chances and hasn’t made the most of the talent on the roster — but man, I hope it works out. So far so good, though. Despite playing with only one true point guard currently, the Tigers dispatched of Belmont in Game 1, and are set to take on Indiana State on Thursday.
The future is bright ☀️ pic.twitter.com/TOsb4Lq7nS— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 7, 2023
Victory views— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 7, 2023
@MizzouPix
SOFTBALL
We are now three seasons removed from being one game shy of making the Women’s College World Series. And while Larissa Anderson’s squad has made the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons (which is more than we can say for like, the team mentioned directly above this), the fanbase seems to be getting a bit antsy for more. And after an offseason that saw the transfer of several role players, as well as the graduation of pitcher Jordan Weber and the addition of only one impact transfer, Mya Dodge, it’s fair to wonder how the season will play out with a lot of freshmen, and only one more year of mainstays like Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and ace Laurin Krings.
Can't stop, won't stop #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/dD3hS4aahs— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 7, 2023
And because it fits the STP theme, let’s go with this one last one, from last year’s mystery man, Zay.
ISIAIH MOSLEY
Our favorite Jordans-wearing former CoMo sports reporter, Chanel Porter, may have left mid-MO, but didn’t leave the Mizzou coverage behind. Look at the newest member of the Charlotte Swarm! Always wishing the best for him. He’s really had a rough go and I just hope he does all the great things.
#Mizzou fans.. you guys won't believe who I ran into today— Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) November 8, 2023
Como native and former Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley is just days away from starting his pro career with the Greensboro Swarm. Here's what he said about his journey last season ⤵️ @MizzouHoops @Isiaihletrellm1 pic.twitter.com/gbeMv53j4g
On to the Links!
Check out these pics from our photog, Cal! He’s so talented! Make sure you go to his twitter page, as he’s got a lot of pics from opening night!
Some more from last night's Mizzou-ARBP season opener.— Cal Tobias Photo (@CoMo_Cal) November 7, 2023
For @RockMNation pic.twitter.com/UCKmYpz2kM
High school state champ in the high jump! https://t.co/bCyRwdUcad— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 7, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- Quentin’s got your Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week 11 (Columns Club Edition)
- Jaden updates us on the CFB Playoff Polls: Mizzou slides down two spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
- Jaden tells us, What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Rocky Top week edition
- My favorite day! STUDY HALL IS HERE! Sam writes, Study Hall: Mizzou 101, Arkansas Pine Bluff 79
- Nate’s BTBS reminds us, Beyond The Box Score: Heavyweights
- Josh’s new movie-football mashup looks at Mizzou as the Jennifer Aniston-Vince Vaughn flick, The Revue: Mizzou breaks up with the dream of being SEC Champions... for now
- Quentin’s first WBB sidebar says, Mizzou WBB’s veterans shake off slow start and propel Tigers to victory
- Check out Jaden & Parker’s first Rock M Reacts: Hoops Edition. Also, check out Mr. Safety, Jaden, here. Not even operating the vehicle and still strapped into his seatbelt.
- Check out the newest football pod
The Missouri Tigers held a good game against the Georgia Bulldogs. They didn’t take home the win, but #Mizzou played some good football.@NateGEdwards @BKSportsTalk— Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN) November 7, 2023
Full Episode Here: https://t.co/wmBuT2ZD1a #FansFirstSportsNetwork #ForTheFansByTheFans #FFSN #MissouriTigers… pic.twitter.com/w1e0MCOHRv
- Some data from Watkins:
Last night Mizzou had a paint touch possession rate of 56.6% with a Points/Possession of 1.465.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 7, 2023
Through the first seven buy games last season the numbers were 57.6% and 1.444 PPP.
That's some pretty remarkable consistency.
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: ‘We have a lot left to play for.’ After second loss, where does No. 16 Mizzou go from here? (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Tribune: What are disconcerting signals? Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz explains the rule (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou linebacker Chad Bailey ruled out for remainder of the season with injury (McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou: Following the Future: Week 11 (Sean Williams) | Four Down Territory (Jarod Hamilton) | Mizzou gets painful reminder close isn’t good enough (Gabe DeArmond)
- Saturday Down South: Stock Report after Week 10 (Mark Kern)
- Columbia Missourian: No. 14 Mizzou to miss LB Chad Bailey for remainder of season (Wendell Shepherd Jr. & Brandon Haynes)
- Mizzou Central (Fan Nation): A Heartbreaking Loss, But Not The End (Chase Gemes) | Learning, Not Losing: Cody Schrader’s Mindset After Missouri’s Loss to Georgia (Joey Van Zummeren)
- The Athletic: SEC football vibes ranking— Has the conference become too boring? (Seth Emerson) | What Georgia did right and wrong against Missouri and what it means for Ole Miss (Seth Emerson)
From the Vibes Ranking— No. 3 Missouri — Mizzou may have earned more respect in a loss than it did in any of its wins to date. The Tigers stood up to the two-time defending champions for most of the game, gained nearly as many yards and showed they were worthy of their record and ranking. There’s a lot of juice in this program now, on and off the field.
Hoops
- Columbia Missourian: Anticipation builds as early signing period begins Wednesday
- Mizzou Central (Fan Nation): ‘Phoenix’: Inside Noah Carter’s Transfer, Journey and Last Dance With Mizzou Basketball (Matt Guzman)
- The Maneater: Missouri women’s basketball 2023-2024 roster preview (Brady Shanahan and Dylan Heinrich)
- PowerMizzou: Full speed ahead: Gates’ second roster has options (Gabe DeArmond) | Mizzou women win season opener against Belmont (Trevon Bobo) |
Bill Self got $53 million, a national title and a four game suspension for, you know...— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 7, 2023
Connor Vanover got a three game suspension for attending a pre-draft camp he was approved to attend. https://t.co/86vTJ4JI7z
- Columbia Tribune: Why the possibilities are endless with Carter, Honor and East leading Missouri basketball (Chris Kwiecinski)
- Photos from 5-star Jasper Johnson’s visit over the weekend:
Missouri official. @MizzouHoops @coachdgates @kylesmithpeters @CoachSEEWHY12 #200inthedetails pic.twitter.com/9GJFoSuTrk— Jasper Johnson (@BruhJasperJ) November 7, 2023
- BE THERE. FRIDAY. 8PM. MEMPHIS.
Second-highest attended opener in Mizzou Arena history but why stop now?— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 7, 2023
• , . .
We need you there to continue the strong start as two NCAA Tournament teams collide in CoMo #MIZ
️ https://t.co/sH8PbSyfZA pic.twitter.com/MhmcAXiTTT
- That giant piece of machinery is 50% bigger than the old scoreboard and really, really nice.
https://t.co/5VHDWGPCn9 pic.twitter.com/ns1nE1nmF3— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 7, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- Cool as hell news for club hockey
Get ready for an epic showdown in the great outdoors! The Tigers and the Billikens⚜️ are set to faceoff in the 2024 Flyover Classic at the Centene Community Ice Center, host of the 2024 ACHA National Championships.— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 7, 2023
Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/wEZ8PWgnZP ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bfsQ9rBDFt
- Baseball fans! Give this a listen!
This is a Must Listen for @MizzouBaseball fans and followers. Coach Jamieson talks about the experience of moving to the SEC and about the difference between being head coach and an assistant coach. ⚾️ https://t.co/u5mzlB0diG— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) November 7, 2023
- This is super cool. Less you forget, Larissa is the current president of NFCA, and her husband is a minor league coach for the St. Louis Cardinals
Building bridges. ⬇️ https://t.co/ileZWQcM6o— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) November 7, 2023
