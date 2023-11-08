Something to Prove: All Sports Edition

Something to Prove: (Many) Mizzou Sports Edition

Listen, we all know Mizzou Football’s mantra this season: STP. Something to Prove. I’d argue, however, that that slogan can apply to many of Mizzou’s sports teams, who are out to prove that they belong, that the preseason rankings are blasphemous, that the coaching staff deserves another shot, that they can return to glory. Let’s review.

FOOTBALL

Eli Drinkwitz’s crew has been preaching STP all season. They’re out to prove they belong in the SEC, that they can outplay their preseason predictions, that they deserve all the accolades, and that when they are “on,” they can match up with anyone. I think the Tigers have done a great job this season of proving themselves so far this season, by the way.

They’re currently tied for second in the SEC East standings, after the preseason SEC coaches poll had them sixth. SIXTH. Want sole possession of second place? Beat the orange team this weekend. Top 15 in the CFB Playoff rankings for the second straight week? CHECK.

The SEC has the MOST teams in the latest #CFBPlayoff rankings pic.twitter.com/5X69NBre5c — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2023

They played Georgia closer than any other SEC team the last two years. And it wasn’t even close. CHECK.

I know, almost doesn’t count. But over the last two years, #Mizzou’s average margin of defeat vs. UGA is 6.5.



The rest of the @SEC’s average margin of defeat vs UGA: 24.2.



We’re right there, and it’s time to pack the house next Saturday for Tennessee. Show out for this team. — Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) November 4, 2023

Should the Tigers win out and a few more other results go their way, they could be in line for a New Years 6 bowl. That would be awesome. If that doesn’t happen, I’m totally cool with a Florida bowl, as there would be a good chance me and the fam could go when I’m in town... RIGHT, MOM & DAD?!

Here's the logical path to a NY6 bowl for #Mizzou:



Win out

Oregon State loses to Oregon and/or Washington

Louisville loses to Kentucky

Penn State loses to Michigan



Tigers would quite likely end the regular season No. 10 in the CFP rankings. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 8, 2023

And finally, after some stellar performances of various members of the team, it was announced on Tuesday that Cody Shrader, Mr. Former Walk-On Division II Truman State RB himself, is a semifinalist for the Bulsworth Trophy. What a story. Hear from Theo Wiese Jr. at Tuesday’s media day.

And what about the Thiccer Kicker? Now sitting atop the all-time leading scorer list after his performance at Georgia.

And this praise for D-Rob?

Ringing endorsement of #Mizzou DE Darius Robinson by Kirby Smart.



Robinson had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and a sack against UGA last week. https://t.co/T9gvbd9GqE — Jarod (@jarodchamilton) November 8, 2023

MEN’S HOOPS

Doubt Dennis Gates at your own peril. Despite finishing 4th last year with a ragtag group o mid-major misfits (I will never get tired of using this phrasing), I just don’t see how people look at this team, full of vets with a shit-ton of experience and think they are going to finish 9th. 6th I can get behind, as many at our site and other local outlets have said, but 9th? I just don’t see it. Have you seen that offense? That depth? That pace? Defense be damned, as our good friend Blake Lovell of Southeastern 14 said, who cares about defense when you’re scoring 100? Now, who’s ready for their first test of season on Friday vs. a Penny-less Memphis Tigers squad?





Mizzou newcomers combined for 38 points, 11 boards, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in last night's win!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CbBjsn7O0l — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 7, 2023

Happy, dreamy sigh.

Another fun #Mizzou men's basketball action: This give-and-go cut from Nick Honor with a great screen from Tamar Bates that produced an open Honor 3.



Bonus: Watch the UAPB assistant throw his hands up as soon as he realizes what's happening. pic.twitter.com/c8TRcpdsIY — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) November 8, 2023

The highlights. 1-0.

One down but plenty of more fun still to come#MIZ pic.twitter.com/2w5kbtiuKJ — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

We all know what Mizzou Volleyball once was. A regular in the NCAA Tournament, with Sweet 16 appearances in 2017, 2016 and 2010, and 2nd round appearances in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2015 and 2013. Now, with Dawn Sullivan at the helm, and a group that just keeps winning, they are tourney-eligible with several games to go. Want to learn more about the team? GO READ MATTHEW’S “OVER THE NET” SERIES RIGHT NOW.

Sunday was a textbook example of . #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K55b8ALFXQ — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 7, 2023

Another impressive win for @Dawn3Sullivan & her team. Tigers move to 15-9 & 7-6 in SEC play - a program that won only 14 matches last two years combined. https://t.co/0TMP0No1ZU — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2023

Also impressive has been individual Tigers wracking up the weekly honors. Witness.

WOMEN’S HOOPS

Robin Pingeton’s team perhaps has STP more than any of the other aforementioned teams. Because we all know that if they don’t prove it, she’s likely out of a job, and I really don’t want that. I know I’m likely in the minority here — she’s had a lot of chances and hasn’t made the most of the talent on the roster — but man, I hope it works out. So far so good, though. Despite playing with only one true point guard currently, the Tigers dispatched of Belmont in Game 1, and are set to take on Indiana State on Thursday.

The future is bright ☀️ pic.twitter.com/TOsb4Lq7nS — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 7, 2023

SOFTBALL

We are now three seasons removed from being one game shy of making the Women’s College World Series. And while Larissa Anderson’s squad has made the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons (which is more than we can say for like, the team mentioned directly above this), the fanbase seems to be getting a bit antsy for more. And after an offseason that saw the transfer of several role players, as well as the graduation of pitcher Jordan Weber and the addition of only one impact transfer, Mya Dodge, it’s fair to wonder how the season will play out with a lot of freshmen, and only one more year of mainstays like Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and ace Laurin Krings.

And because it fits the STP theme, let’s go with this one last one, from last year’s mystery man, Zay.

ISIAIH MOSLEY

Our favorite Jordans-wearing former CoMo sports reporter, Chanel Porter, may have left mid-MO, but didn’t leave the Mizzou coverage behind. Look at the newest member of the Charlotte Swarm! Always wishing the best for him. He’s really had a rough go and I just hope he does all the great things.

#Mizzou fans.. you guys won't believe who I ran into today



Como native and former Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley is just days away from starting his pro career with the Greensboro Swarm. Here's what he said about his journey last season ⤵️ @MizzouHoops @Isiaihletrellm1 pic.twitter.com/gbeMv53j4g — Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) November 8, 2023

On to the Links!

Check out these pics from our photog, Cal! He’s so talented! Make sure you go to his twitter page, as he’s got a lot of pics from opening night!

Some more from last night's Mizzou-ARBP season opener.



For @RockMNation pic.twitter.com/UCKmYpz2kM — Cal Tobias Photo (@CoMo_Cal) November 7, 2023

High school state champ in the high jump! https://t.co/bCyRwdUcad — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 7, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

Check out Jaden & Parker’s first Rock M Reacts: Hoops Edition. Also, check out Mr. Safety, Jaden, here. Not even operating the vehicle and still strapped into his seatbelt.

Check out the newest football pod

Some data from Watkins:

Last night Mizzou had a paint touch possession rate of 56.6% with a Points/Possession of 1.465.



Through the first seven buy games last season the numbers were 57.6% and 1.444 PPP.



That's some pretty remarkable consistency. — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) November 7, 2023

More Links:

Football

From the Vibes Ranking— No. 3 Missouri — Mizzou may have earned more respect in a loss than it did in any of its wins to date. The Tigers stood up to the two-time defending champions for most of the game, gained nearly as many yards and showed they were worthy of their record and ranking. There’s a lot of juice in this program now, on and off the field .

Hoops

Bill Self got $53 million, a national title and a four game suspension for, you know...



Connor Vanover got a three game suspension for attending a pre-draft camp he was approved to attend. https://t.co/86vTJ4JI7z — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 7, 2023

Columbia Tribune: Why the possibilities are endless with Carter, Honor and East leading Missouri basketball (Chris Kwiecinski)

Photos from 5-star Jasper Johnson’s visit over the weekend:

BE THERE. FRIDAY. 8PM. MEMPHIS.

Second-highest attended opener in Mizzou Arena history but why stop now?



• , . .

We need you there to continue the strong start as two NCAA Tournament teams collide in CoMo #MIZ



️ https://t.co/sH8PbSyfZA pic.twitter.com/MhmcAXiTTT — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 7, 2023

That giant piece of machinery is 50% bigger than the old scoreboard and really, really nice.

Other Mizzou Sports

Cool as hell news for club hockey

Get ready for an epic showdown in the great outdoors! The Tigers and the Billikens⚜️ are set to faceoff in the 2024 Flyover Classic at the Centene Community Ice Center, host of the 2024 ACHA National Championships.



Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/wEZ8PWgnZP ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bfsQ9rBDFt — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 7, 2023

Baseball fans! Give this a listen!

This is a Must Listen for ⁦@MizzouBaseball⁩ fans and followers. Coach Jamieson talks about the experience of moving to the SEC and about the difference between being head coach and an assistant coach. ⚾️ https://t.co/u5mzlB0diG — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) November 7, 2023

This is super cool. Less you forget, Larissa is the current president of NFCA, and her husband is a minor league coach for the St. Louis Cardinals