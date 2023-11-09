Missouri Football Week 11 Bowl Projections: New Year’s Day Bowl vs Big Ten Team Leads the Way

The No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) suffered their second loss of the season on the road to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 30-21 on Saturday, seeing their SEC East title and College Football Playoff hopes slip away.

However, with three games remaining in the regular season — Mizzou still has plenty to play for — and a 10-2 record is absolutely an attainable goal.

A 10-2 record would certainly put Missouri in the conversation for a New Year’s Six Bowl bid — and that quest starts on Saturday with a pivotal game vs the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers for second place in the SEC East standings.

What would a 10-win regular season mean for Mizzou? Brandon Kiley mentions on the Before the Box Score Podcast that it has only been accomplished four times in the program’s history. 2007. 2010. 2013 and 2014.

Tennessee will truly be a toss-up game on Saturday, but Mizzou should be sizeable favorites against Florida and Arkansas. Buckle up for what should be a fun final three weeks of the regular season.

For now, a look at where the bowl projections stand for Mizzou entering Week 11.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs North Carolina (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

($$) ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

($$) ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Kansas State (Dec. 29 in Memphis) 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

($$) The Athletic: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl vs Tulane (Dec. 30 in Atlanta) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

FOX Sports: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

Saturday Down South: ReliaQuest Bowl vs North Carolina (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN2

Sporting News: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ABC

247Sports: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

Athlon Sports: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Clemson (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

USA Today: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football News: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football Network: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

Total count: Citrus (8), Gator (2), ReliaQuest (1), Liberty (1), Peach (1)

The Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day vs Iowa is the popular leader as of right now. And for the first time this season, Mizzou is currently projected to be in an NY6 bowl (via The Athletic). Expect many more NY6 projections next week if Mizzou beats Tennessee on Saturday.