BK’s Bets: Week 11’s Best Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

We had a solid week last week with the right sides with Kentucky and Tennessee. Unfortunately, LSU couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain against Alabama. It happens. Our best bet hit without much of a sweat as the Vols boat raced UCONN (as expected).

Week 11 presents some unique matchups across the SEC with a few compelling cross-divisional matchups worthy of consideration.

Let’s get right into the picks.

WORTH A LOOK:

Alabama (-11) @ Kentucky — 11:00 am on ESPN

This is a tough one. Alabama is coming off a highly emotional victory at home in what was essentially their division title game against LSU. Kentucky is coming back home after a big road win in its cross-divisional matchup against Mississippi State. That being said, I’m really not sure what Kentucky is going to do to move the ball in this matchup. The Wildcats finished with 128 passing yards and fewer than 60 rushing yards when they matched up against Georgia earlier this season. Their receivers just aren’t what they were cracked up to be. Now they have to get open — and catch the ball — against ALABAMA? Good luck. The Tide are hitting their stride. They win going away in Lexington, 34-16.

Ole Miss @ Georgia (-11.5) — 6:00 pm on ESPN

This one has the potential to be a lot of fun. Ole Miss has a running game capable of making some plays against Georgia’s (more vulnerable than expected) run defense. That’s important, because the Rebels aren’t going to get away with much through the air. The only teams in the country allowing fewer yards per attempt this season than Georgia (5.5) are Ohio State (4.8), Iowa (4.8) and Rutgers (5.4). Georgia’s offense has really shown me something the past few weeks. Ladd McConkey has proven more than capable of stepping up as the top passing game option, and Daijun Edwards is doing just enough in the running game to keep teams honest. I like the Bulldogs to make another statement game, 37-20.

BK’S BEST BET:

Auburn (+3) @ Arkansas — 3:00 pm on SEC Network

What am I missing here? Can someone explain it to me? Why is Arkansas favored against Auburn? I get that the game is on the road. But this line would suggest the teams are created equally. I... don’t believe that to be the case. I’ll concede that the better offense resides in Arkansas (or, more specifically, the better quarterback). I’m not sure what else Arkansas has that Auburn doesn’t. The Razorbacks beat Florida last week, and that’s great. People can get overly excited about Arkansas beating the most fraudulent team in the SEC. In the meantime, we can take advantage of what appears to be a very friendly line. Auburn’s run defense is a legitimate concern, but Arkansas’ rushing offense has been asleep for the vast majority of the season. Give me Auburn in a slight upset on the road in what will almost assuredly be an ugly game, 16-13.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Vanderbilt @ South Carolina (-14.5) — 11:00 am on SEC Network

Tennessee (-1) @ Mizzou — 2:30 pm on CBS

Florida @ LSU (-13.5) — 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (-18) — 6:30 pm on ESPN2

Those are my picks for the week. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

