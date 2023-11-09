 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Signing Day Extravaganza: Here’s your hub for all of Mizzou’s signees in each sport

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 9

By Karen Steger
SIGNING DAY EXTRAVAGANZA

No real need for chitchat here, friends. Wednesday was National Signing Day, and there was a lot of faxing and signing going on. Do they still fax? It’s such an antiquated thing now. In my J-School office, we don’t even have the ability to send a fax. So many questions.

Regardless of the method in which the NLI appears, I’ve pulled up all the social posts for ALL of the Mizzou sports signees, and tried to add extras if possible. Enjoy. Or skip over it all as #noonereadsthelinks. If you’ve got twitter, click the links to highlights, posts, and articles/extras that accompany many of the commitments.

Reminder: I am 100% sure this is not a comprehensive list. There will be signings to come, as T&F didn’t only sign TWO distance runners. Tennis didn’t sign ZERO people. Baseball didn’t sign only one player, as those KJ tiger posts have been coming like crazy. Women’s Hoops has Londyn Oliphant still to come, and Sullivan surely has more than one player to add, etc.

I imagine it to go something like this.

MEN’S HOOPS

Don’t need to spend a bunch of time here going over the (as of now) no. 2 ranked class in all the land, as we’ve got you more than covered at this fair website. Matthew J Harris looked at the performance of how teams typically perform who have rosters made up of this level of 4-to-5-star-dom. And we also covered each of the signings in a big ol’ continuously updated post from Sam. And you surely can search the posts that broke down each lad’s verbal commitment, as we wrote a lot.

“Peyton is the best passer in the 2024 class, regardless of position and school,” Gates said in a news release. “His court vision and his ability to quarterback the team for his size is unmatched.”

“Annor Boateng is an outstanding player and person on and off the court,” Gates said in the release. ... “One of the most complete guards in the country and a playmaker on both ends of the floor, Annor is physically gifted and a three-level scorer who excels in multiple facets of the game.”

“He has a unique build and size for his position – with measurables of a 6-11 wingspan and a hand size of 10.5” – that makes him a strong college and professional prospect. His defensive IQ is elite and will be an anchor for us on that end of the court.”

“The combination of shooting and shot-blocking at Trent’s height is not something easy to find,” Gates said in a release. “He fits our system and our five-out offense that we want to run perfectly.”

“T.O. is a player that really fits in our program well,” Gates said in a release. … “He has great size for his position plus a tremendous basketball IQ with elite decision-making skills and versatility.”

So cool.

Lovely graphic from Link Academy in Branson to celebrate T.O. Barrett (and this one from MoKan Elite)

WOMEN’S HOOPS

SOCCER

VOLLEYBALL

SWIM & DIVE (men & women)

  • Trey Cunneen | St. Charles, MO: post
  • Matthew Judkins | St. Charles, MO: post
  • Deacon Colbert | Frisco, TX (appears to be the twin of Derek): post
  • Derek Colbert | Frisco, TX (appears to be the twin of Deacon): post
  • Conner Boatright | Springdale, AR: post
  • Danielle Gleason | Phoenix, AZ: post
  • Avery Stein | Fishers, IN: post

SOFTBALL

GYMNASTICS

  • Lisa Szeibert | Wyoming, MI | 3x National qualifier: highlights | post

Lisa Szeibert is a three-time National Qualifier and competed at the Romanian Nationals. “Lisa is a hard-working, determined young lady. She is a ‘sleeper’ in this class and will definitely turn some heads in the SEC. Tiger fans should be on the lookout for this young lady’s impact!” — Shannon Welker

  • Kaia Tanskanen | Howell, MI | All-Around European Championship finalist: highlights | post

Kaia Tanskanen is a very accomplished gymnast at the national and international level. In 2022, she was the Finnish Floor Champion, as well as vault and all-around runner-up. Additionally, she became the floor and all-around Northern European Champion and took silver on beam.

The Michigan native also took silver in all-around at the state competition and the Development Program National Championships. Following that, in 2023, Tanskanen was an all-around finalist at the European Championships. Her goals are to succeed both athletically and academically, as well as to help the team to a National Championship. Furthermore, she is looking to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics (which is why she deferred a year).

Olivia Kelly is a two-time World Championship Qualifier and a four-time Level 10 USAG National Qualifier. Kelly was the first Barbadian woman to compete at the Pan American Championships in gymnastics and the first to qualify and compete at Worlds.

  • Railey Jackson | Carol Stream, IL | IL state & regional champion: highlights | post

Jackson has much experience, earning state championships in all-around, vault and beam in 2021, followed by a regional and national title on beam. In 2022, she defended her all-around and beam state titles and added regional championships in all-around, beam and floor, and a bars national title. During the 2023 season, she added three more Illinois State Titles in all-around, vault and bars.

“Our coaching staff is so impressed with this group of young women and their desire to maximize their potential. Missouri Gymnastics has achieved great success, and the accolades that Kaia, Olivia, Lisa and Railey bring to Tiger Nation are impressive. The balance of the 10.0 vaults, artistry, power, beautiful lines and competitive confidence makes this class not only one of the most touted in school history, but also the country! Hopefully, Tiger Gym fans can tell how ecstatic we are, and they should be as well!” said Welker.

TIGERSTYLE

BASEBALL

  • Tytus Cissell | INF/UTIL | St. Charles, MO: post
  • Is this a last-minute commit? Or a 2025 one? Who knows...All the posts look the same. And we’ve got ONE singular post to go off of currently.

GOLF (men & women)

  • Irene Garcia Sanchez | Jimena de la Frontera, Spain: post
  • Trent Mierl | Austin, TX | 2022 TX Legends Tour Player of the Year: post
  • Jules Lauer | Paris, France | Top-10 finish at U18 French Championships: post
  • Bubba Chapman | St. Louis, MO | 2023 Missouri Individual Champion: post

TRACK & FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY (men & women)

  • Joseph Bariola | distance | Hot Springs, AR: post

2023 Arkansas 5A State Cross Country Champion | 2023 Arkansas 5A State Champion – 1600m

  • Natalie Barnard | distance | Wildwood, MO: post

2023 Missouri 5A State Champion – Cross Country, 3200m, 4x800m Relay | 2022 Missouri State Team Champion – Cross Country | Missouri State Record Holder – Cross Country | Gans Creek Course Record Holder

On to the Links!

As Our Lord & Savior Taylor Swift says, Saturday I’ll “Be dressin’ for revenge. I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends [with a Tiger win, duh]. Don’t get sad, get even.”

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

From Chris K’s piece on Averi’s absence: Pingeton lamented that missing Kroenke also takes away key energy that she brings on the defense end. However, the flip side is that Pingeton can go a bit deeper to get other bench players minutes. This includes the international freshmen Hilke Feldrappe and Lucija Milkovic.

“She’s just a key piece,” Pingeton said. “I also look at it as an opportunity for players to get extended minutes who’ll make us deeper later on in the season.”

Indiana State is led by head coach Chad Killinger who is in his third season leading the Sycamores. He enters his 25th year of coaching and holds a 32-41 (.438) record for his career. Last season he led the Sycamores to six conference wins which is the program’s highest total since 2017-18.

Indiana State enters Columbia following an impressive 85-82 overtime win against Northern Kentucky on Monday to open their season. The Sycamores are led by sophomore guard Bella Finnegan and senior guard Kiley Bess. Indiana State’s guard pairing played an important part in their victory Monday night, as both scored over 20 points. Finnegan and Bess’s efforts mark the second straight game where the Sycamores have had two 20-point scores.

  • In other Mizzou Hoops sibling news, looks like Noah’s sister Aaliyah is killing it jon the court at K-State.
  • I love this team.
  • We love to see it from the freshie.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • GOALS.
  • 100 Days!
  • Mood

Mizzou in the Pros

  • D’MOI caught his second bit of NBA action on Wednesday night in the Lakers’ loss to Houston. HE GOT HIS FIRST NBA BUCKET! He had 3pts and was 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3PT) and 1-2 FT, to go with an assist, a block, a TO and a foul in his 10 minutes.
  • DRUUUUUUU’s back (finally) after a stretch of something like 3-5 DNP— he might have been hurt (knee?). He had 2pts and was 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3PT), to go with 4 REB and an assist, steal, and block in his 15 min.
  • MPJ, with 7 mins to go in the 4th qtr of the Nuggies’ game v. the Warriors, had 17pts on 7-17 FG (3-8 from 3PT), to go with 7 REB, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 0 TO, and 1 foul. He was +12. WTG, Mike!
  • JC came up HUGE, though the Jazz lost to the Pacers on Weds night. He had 33 (!) points in 34 minutes on 12-26 FG (1-3 from 3PT) and 8-8 FT, to go with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, a block, 6 TO (not great), and 3 fouls.
  • Kobe did not play in the Clips' 100-93 loss to the Nets on Weds. He played 4 min in Monday’s loss to the Knicks, and was 0-1 and recorded no stats but still was +2.

Mizzou at Dusk

She is beauty. She is grace. MIZ forever.

