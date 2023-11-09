Signing Day Extravaganza: Here’s your hub for all of Mizzou’s signees in each sport

SIGNING DAY EXTRAVAGANZA

No real need for chitchat here, friends. Wednesday was National Signing Day, and there was a lot of faxing and signing going on. Do they still fax? It’s such an antiquated thing now. In my J-School office, we don’t even have the ability to send a fax. So many questions.

Regardless of the method in which the NLI appears, I’ve pulled up all the social posts for ALL of the Mizzou sports signees, and tried to add extras if possible. Enjoy. Or skip over it all as #noonereadsthelinks. If you’ve got twitter, click the links to highlights, posts, and articles/extras that accompany many of the commitments.

Reminder: I am 100% sure this is not a comprehensive list. There will be signings to come, as T&F didn’t only sign TWO distance runners. Tennis didn’t sign ZERO people. Baseball didn’t sign only one player, as those KJ tiger posts have been coming like crazy. Women’s Hoops has Londyn Oliphant still to come, and Sullivan surely has more than one player to add, etc.

MEN’S HOOPS

Don’t need to spend a bunch of time here going over the (as of now) no. 2 ranked class in all the land, as we’ve got you more than covered at this fair website. Matthew J Harris looked at the performance of how teams typically perform who have rosters made up of this level of 4-to-5-star-dom. And we also covered each of the signings in a big ol’ continuously updated post from Sam. And you surely can search the posts that broke down each lad’s verbal commitment, as we wrote a lot.

Peyton Marshall | Marietta, GA: highlights | post | article

“Peyton is the best passer in the 2024 class, regardless of position and school,” Gates said in a news release. “His court vision and his ability to quarterback the team for his size is unmatched.”

Annor Boateng | Little Rock, AR: highlights | post | article

“Annor Boateng is an outstanding player and person on and off the court,” Gates said in the release. ... “One of the most complete guards in the country and a playmaker on both ends of the floor, Annor is physically gifted and a three-level scorer who excels in multiple facets of the game.”

Marcus Allen | Miami, FL: highlights | post | article

“He has a unique build and size for his position – with measurables of a 6-11 wingspan and a hand size of 10.5” – that makes him a strong college and professional prospect. His defensive IQ is elite and will be an anchor for us on that end of the court.”

Trent Burns | Houston, TX: highlights | post | article

“The combination of shooting and shot-blocking at Trent’s height is not something easy to find,” Gates said in a release. “He fits our system and our five-out offense that we want to run perfectly.”

T.O. Barrett | Edmond, OK: highlights | post | article

“T.O. is a player that really fits in our program well,” Gates said in a release. … “He has great size for his position plus a tremendous basketball IQ with elite decision-making skills and versatility.”

So cool.

It's been a very quiet... #MIZZOU BASKETBALL HAS THE 2ND BEST RECRUITING CLASS IN THE NATION DAY.



With a 5-star recruit rumored to get added to that roster...



Good times in CoMo. On fire. — Andrew Carter (@LetItFlyAndrew) November 8, 2023

Lovely graphic from Link Academy in Branson to celebrate T.O. Barrett (and this one from MoKan Elite)

️ National Signing Day ️



10 Lions will be signing their NLI’s today! pic.twitter.com/Iojp0rWfvd — Link Hoops (@LinkHoops) November 8, 2023

WOMEN’S HOOPS

Ma’Riya Vincent | G | Houston, TX | highlights | post | article

Today was truly a BLESSING! Nothing can steal this joy. Overcame storms & battles, so many obstacles placed before us. WE MADE IT! God continues to prepare tables before us in the presence of our enemies. This is what it looks like to be chosen & rising above statistics #Goddid pic.twitter.com/T0OeH3IOAQ — Richarda Outley, M.Ed (@coachmom_3) November 9, 2023

SOCCER

VOLLEYBALL

Aspen Maxwell | outside hitter | Humble, TX: highlights | post | HS shoutout

SWIM & DIVE (men & women)

Trey Cunneen | St. Charles, MO: post

Matthew Judkins | St. Charles, MO: post

Deacon Colbert | Frisco, TX (appears to be the twin of Derek): post

Derek Colbert | Frisco, TX (appears to be the twin of Deacon): post

Conner Boatright | Springdale, AR: post

Danielle Gleason | Phoenix, AZ: post

Avery Stein | Fishers, IN: post

SOFTBALL

Saniya Hall | 3B | Dudley, TX: highlights | post

Madison Uptegrove | SS | Columbia, MO: highlights | post

Nevaeh Watkins | CF | Rowlett, TX: highlights | post

Sophie Smith | SS | Spring, TX: highlights | post

Jordyn Thurman | CF | Mexico, MO: highlights | post

Courtney Donahue | P | Dane, WI/Des Moines Area CC: highlights | post

Abbie Wilhelm | 2B | Lee’s Summit, MO: highlights | post

GYMNASTICS

Lisa Szeibert | Wyoming, MI | 3x National qualifier: highlights | post

Lisa Szeibert is a three-time National Qualifier and competed at the Romanian Nationals. “Lisa is a hard-working, determined young lady. She is a ‘sleeper’ in this class and will definitely turn some heads in the SEC. Tiger fans should be on the lookout for this young lady’s impact!” — Shannon Welker

Kaia Tanskanen | Howell, MI | All-Around European Championship finalist: highlights | post

Kaia Tanskanen is a very accomplished gymnast at the national and international level. In 2022, she was the Finnish Floor Champion, as well as vault and all-around runner-up. Additionally, she became the floor and all-around Northern European Champion and took silver on beam. The Michigan native also took silver in all-around at the state competition and the Development Program National Championships. Following that, in 2023, Tanskanen was an all-around finalist at the European Championships. Her goals are to succeed both athletically and academically, as well as to help the team to a National Championship. Furthermore, she is looking to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics (which is why she deferred a year).

Olivia Storm Kelly | Bronx, NY: highlights | post

Olivia Kelly is a two-time World Championship Qualifier and a four-time Level 10 USAG National Qualifier. Kelly was the first Barbadian woman to compete at the Pan American Championships in gymnastics and the first to qualify and compete at Worlds.

Railey Jackson | Carol Stream, IL | IL state & regional champion: highlights | post

Jackson has much experience, earning state championships in all-around, vault and beam in 2021, followed by a regional and national title on beam. In 2022, she defended her all-around and beam state titles and added regional championships in all-around, beam and floor, and a bars national title. During the 2023 season, she added three more Illinois State Titles in all-around, vault and bars.

Read the NSD recap from MUTigers.com: Mizzou inks 4 on National Signing Day

“Our coaching staff is so impressed with this group of young women and their desire to maximize their potential. Missouri Gymnastics has achieved great success, and the accolades that Kaia, Olivia, Lisa and Railey bring to Tiger Nation are impressive. The balance of the 10.0 vaults, artistry, power, beautiful lines and competitive confidence makes this class not only one of the most touted in school history, but also the country! Hopefully, Tiger Gym fans can tell how ecstatic we are, and they should be as well!” said Welker.

TIGERSTYLE

Gage Walker | Jay, OK | 3x OK state champ: highlights | post

Jake Stoffel | 152lbs | Appleton, WI | WIAA state champ: highlights | post

Jace Roller | Bixby, OK | 2x OK state champ: highlights | post

Mack Mauger | Blackfoot, ID | 5x Fargo champ: highlights | post

BASEBALL

Tytus Cissell | INF/UTIL | St. Charles, MO: post

Is this a last-minute commit? Or a 2025 one? Who knows...All the posts look the same. And we’ve got ONE singular post to go off of currently.

GOLF (men & women)

Irene Garcia Sanchez | Jimena de la Frontera, Spain: post

Trent Mierl | Austin, TX | 2022 TX Legends Tour Player of the Year: post

Jules Lauer | Paris, France | Top-10 finish at U18 French Championships: post

Bubba Chapman | St. Louis, MO | 2023 Missouri Individual Champion: post

TRACK & FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY (men & women)

Joseph Bariola | distance | Hot Springs, AR: post

2023 Arkansas 5A State Cross Country Champion | 2023 Arkansas 5A State Champion – 1600m

Natalie Barnard | distance | Wildwood, MO: post

2023 Missouri 5A State Champion – Cross Country, 3200m, 4x800m Relay | 2022 Missouri State Team Champion – Cross Country | Missouri State Record Holder – Cross Country | Gans Creek Course Record Holder

On to the Links!

As Our Lord & Savior Taylor Swift says, Saturday I’ll “Be dressin’ for revenge. I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends [with a Tiger win, duh]. Don’t get sad, get even.”

More Links:

Football

#Mizzou’s game at Georgia was the second-most watched game in the country by a considerable margin, drawing 7 million. The CBS effect. https://t.co/MtQM5KaNoC — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) November 8, 2023

The VolReport Show | Ep. 20: @RyanTSylvia spoke with @jarodchamilton of @PowerMizzoucom to get the rundown on the Tigers ahead of Saturday.



/ : https://t.co/50OSd4Q6b5 pic.twitter.com/6NFy6tL5oH — VolReport.com | Tennessee Volunteers on Rivals.com (@TennesseeRivals) November 8, 2023

Mizzou Central (Fan Nation): Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz ‘Uncomfortable’ With Tennessee’s Run Game (Hunter de Siver)

This seems pretty, pretty good.

Leader in Contested Catches this season:



Theo Wease, Missouri: 13 pic.twitter.com/BOZsE0hSOC — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

Hoops

From Chris K’s piece on Averi’s absence: Pingeton lamented that missing Kroenke also takes away key energy that she brings on the defense end. However, the flip side is that Pingeton can go a bit deeper to get other bench players minutes. This includes the international freshmen Hilke Feldrappe and Lucija Milkovic. “She’s just a key piece,” Pingeton said. “I also look at it as an opportunity for players to get extended minutes who’ll make us deeper later on in the season.”

Indiana State is led by head coach Chad Killinger who is in his third season leading the Sycamores. He enters his 25th year of coaching and holds a 32-41 (.438) record for his career. Last season he led the Sycamores to six conference wins which is the program’s highest total since 2017-18. Indiana State enters Columbia following an impressive 85-82 overtime win against Northern Kentucky on Monday to open their season. The Sycamores are led by sophomore guard Bella Finnegan and senior guard Kiley Bess. Indiana State’s guard pairing played an important part in their victory Monday night, as both scored over 20 points. Finnegan and Bess’s efforts mark the second straight game where the Sycamores have had two 20-point scores.

Commenced the climb pic.twitter.com/cC4tXeFdZ7 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 9, 2023

Almost two hours until @templewbb takes the court against Delaware State.



Amongst many other changes, @east_tiarra will sport a new number: 55



Why? Her brother @Rise_Shine_55



Learn more about their relationship on @phillysport



⬇️⬇️https://t.co/1a6fPlHLTL — Rymir Vaughn (@_MirMir1500) November 6, 2023

In other Mizzou Hoops sibling news, looks like Noah’s sister Aaliyah is killing it jon the court at K-State.

I love this team.

We love to see it from the freshie.

Elite company @graciekkay10 is the first Tiger to record a double-double in a collegiate debut since @sophaller did so on Nov. 13, 2015. pic.twitter.com/m9bPq4Gebk — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 8, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

2023-24 Missouri Wrestling season preview with junior Rocky Elam (Izabelle Cool, The Maneater)

Rollin into Regionals

Rollin’ to regionals pic.twitter.com/akxWO6gosZ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 8, 2023

GOALS.

GOALS GOALS GOALS pic.twitter.com/9ddkZfK9tB — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 9, 2023

100 Days!

Mood

Mood heading into week 2⃣ of our final homestand!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/7qiAkY4swB — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 8, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

D’MOI caught his second bit of NBA action on Wednesday night in the Lakers’ loss to Houston. HE GOT HIS FIRST NBA BUCKET! He had 3pts and was 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3PT) and 1-2 FT, to go with an assist, a block, a TO and a foul in his 10 minutes.

DRUUUUUUU ’s back (finally) after a stretch of something like 3-5 DNP— he might have been hurt (knee?). He had 2pts and was 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3PT), to go with 4 REB and an assist, steal, and block in his 15 min.

’s back (finally) after a stretch of something like 3-5 DNP— he might have been hurt (knee?). He had 2pts and was 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3PT), to go with 4 REB and an assist, steal, and block in his 15 min. MPJ, with 7 mins to go in the 4th qtr of the Nuggies’ game v. the Warriors, had 17pts on 7-17 FG (3-8 from 3PT), to go with 7 REB, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 0 TO, and 1 foul. He was +12. WTG, Mike!

MPJ’s patience = growth. Could’ve settled for a contested jumper. Instead, got off it, cut, and finished. Also love how aggressively he’s crashing the glass. Think his development, on both ends, has popped though first 8 games. — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 9, 2023

JC came up HUGE, though the Jazz lost to the Pacers on Weds night. He had 33 (!) points in 34 minutes on 12-26 FG (1-3 from 3PT) and 8-8 FT, to go with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, a block, 6 TO (not great), and 3 fouls.

came up HUGE, though the Jazz lost to the Pacers on Weds night. He had 33 (!) points in 34 minutes on 12-26 FG (1-3 from 3PT) and 8-8 FT, to go with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, a block, 6 TO (not great), and 3 fouls. Kobe did not play in the Clips' 100-93 loss to the Nets on Weds. He played 4 min in Monday’s loss to the Knicks, and was 0-1 and recorded no stats but still was +2.

Mizzou at Dusk

She is beauty. She is grace. MIZ forever.

After the time change, the days are a little shorter.



Good thing #Mizzou shines at night. pic.twitter.com/OvdmBQIiem — Mizzou (@Mizzou) November 9, 2023