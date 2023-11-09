Previewing Missouri vs Tennessee

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! Now that we are not thinking about the Georgia game anymore (right?!) it’s time to shift our focus to the big game this weekend against Tennessee.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:50: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Mizzou’s got Tennessee this weekend.

02:50 - 06:15: Recruiting update. Mizzou had a de-commitment.

06:15 - 10:30: Chad Bailey.

10:30 - 16:00: Final Georgia thoughts.

16:00 - 18:20: Special teams.

18:20 - 39:00: Mizzou vs Tennessee.

39:00 - 43:20: Some final thoughts.

43:20 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

