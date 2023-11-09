Missouri Football 2023: Week 11 versus the Tennessee Volunteers

It’s a big week for the Mizzou Footballl Tigers. Follow along here to see all of our latest updates as they take on Tennessee.

Last weeks loss in Athens wasn’t what we wanted, but Missouri still has a lot to play for this week, in Week 11, against Tennessee. Most of all, a little revenge should be on the table after the Vols dropped 66 on theTigers with a massive 42 points scored in the second and third quarters, plus 17 in the 4th when the game was no longer in doubt. So yeah, let’s go get that dub.