Missouri Football 2023: Week 11 versus the Tennessee Volunteers

Last weeks loss in Athens wasn’t what we wanted, but Missouri still has a lot to play for this week, in Week 11, against Tennessee. Most of all, a little revenge should be on the table after the Vols dropped 66 on theTigers with a massive 42 points scored in the second and third quarters, plus 17 in the 4th when the game was no longer in doubt. So yeah, let’s go get that dub.
Nov 7, 2023, 3:30pm CST
November 9
LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salute the Veterans
Saluting shirts, patriotic pants
November 9
Mizzou vs Tennessee Q&A with Nick Carner of Rocky Top Talk
The Tigers and Vols battle for second place in the SEC East in a ranked showdown at Faurot Field. We previewed the match up with Nick Carner from Rocky Top Talk
November 9
Missouri Football Week 11 Bowl Projections: New Year’s Day Bowl vs Big Ten Team Leads the Way
The hopes of an SEC East title and a College Football Playoff appearance are over, but Mizzou still has something tangible to play for down the stretch
November 9
Three by Three: Week 11 Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
Presenting the 3x3, sharing three things to watch each in the Missouri game, in the SEC slate, and around the CFB nation at large during Week Eleven of the season.
November 8
Revisiting Josh Heupel’s History With Missouri
Heupel contributed to some incredible Missouri offenses…and also contributed to some of the Tigers’ worst losses ever.
November 8
Is Missouri’s defense built to stop this version of the Tennessee offense?
This is a very different Vols offense than the one that crushed the Tigers in Knoxville a year ago.
November 8
Tennessee Volunteers Preview
There’s still something to prove when a team that has beaten you four straight years comes to town.
November 7
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week 11 (Columns Club Edition)
Hear what Eli Drinkwitz, Erik Link and Josh Landry had to say at "Taste of the Tigers" on Tuesday night.
November 7
Mizzou slides down two spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Tigers’ drop isn’t drastic in the latest CFP rankings after the loss to Georgia
November 7
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Rocky Top week edition
Notable quotes from Eli Drinkwitz presser ahead of Mizzou’s top 25 matchup with Tennessee.