Mizzou Football Transfer Tracker 2023-2024

Update | January 15: Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Zion Young committed to Missouri.

Update | January 11: With Eli Drinkwitz going hard in his defensive coordinator search it’s been mostly quiet on the transfer front. But Taurean Carter flipped from SMU to Colorado.

Update | January 9: Alabama DL transfer Isaiah Hastings has committed to Missouri following his weekend visit. Cashius Howell committed to Texas A&M.

Update | January 7: It’s been a quiet few days, but mostly because Mizzou was hosting several transfers on campus this weekend now that it’s an open recruiting period. And with players on campus, that usually means commitments can follow. New Mexico State DL and St. Louis native Sterling Webb committed, and then shortly after Appalachian State running back Nathaniel Noel committed as well.

I wouldn’t expect this to be the last commitment from this weekends visitors.

Update | January 6: Troy transfer OL Derrick Graham committed to Texas A&M. As did Florida transfer CB Jaydon Hill.

Update | January 5: Arkansas transfer DL Taurean Carter committed to SMU.

Update | January 4: Purdue transfer DL Nic Scourton committed to Texas A&M before taking his scheduled visit to Mizzou. Miami of Ohio defensive line transfer Caiden Woullard committed to Oklahoma. Kansas State QB Will Howard committed to Ohio State.

Update | January 3: Troy transfer offensive lineman Derrick Graham told 247sports Chris Hummer he will visit Missouri on January 6th.

Update | January 2: Nic Scourton announces he will visit Mizzou on January 5, one of four officials he’ll take this week before, presumably, announcing his commitment.

Visits

Texas A&M 3rd

FSU 4th

Mizzou 5th

Ou 6th — NICCaraway ⁷ (@NicCaraway3) January 2, 2024

Update | December 28: Former Purdue DL Nic Scourton has reported contact with Mizzou, among others. Scourton is the top-ranked EDGE in the portal, according to 247 Sports.

Update | December 27: Former Appalachian State RB Nate Noel has reportedly set an official visit to Mizzou in January.

Noel has been a steady presence for the Mountaineers in his four-year career, scoring 18 touchdowns and rushing for 3,076 yards in total. He would be a welcome addition to the running back room, which is lacking experience after the departures of Cody Schrader and Nate Peat.

Update | December 26: We’re back post holiday and with a commitment! Florida DL Chris McClellan announced his commitment to Missouri.

BREAKING: Former Florida DL Chris McClellan has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 320 DL from Tulsa, OK will have 2 years of eligibility remaining



“I feel as if they are gonna put me in the best position to be successful & develop me over the next 2 years.”… pic.twitter.com/PkbgBIOqcD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2023

Mizzou also offered Miami (OH) edge rusher Caiden Woullard.

Update | December 24: It’s been a quiet few days in the transfer market, at least from Missouri’s side, but the Tigers added Murray State punter Orion Phillips to their transfer class last night. And Florida running back Trevor Etienne announced he was heading to Georgia next season.

Added Cashius Howell to the tracker. Howell is from Kansas City and was one of the top linebackers in the MAC this past season.

Update | December 21: Brothers Corey Flagg, Jr., a transfer LB from Miami, and Caleb Flagg, a transfer safety from Houston Christian, committed to Missouri.

Update | December 20: Georgia Edge Rusher Darris Smith committed to Missouri on Instagram. Middle Tennessee DT Marley Cook committed to Miami.

﻿Update | December 19:﻿ Cayden Green committed to Mizzou.

Monroe Mills committed to Louisville. Pitt transfer Samuel Okunlola has committed to Colorado.

Update | December 18:﻿ With Early Signing Day coming Wednesday and movement starting to happen in the portal, Eli Drinkwitz dropped a hint that news may be coming later today.

This coincides with a weekend visit that saw Cayden Green come to town. We’re hearing that Green could commit in the next 24 hours. It’s hard to read the tea leaves given how much money is surely being thrown about, but Mizzou is squarely in the thick of the race.

Duke transfer DT Aeneas Peebles committed to Virginia Tech. Makylan Pounders committed to Mississippi State last night, and Reggie Love committed to Purdue. Chidozie Nwankwo committed to Colorado. Joey Slackman committed to Florida.

Update | December 15: A big time update for one of the biggest names in the portal: Oklahoma OL transfer Cayden Green will take two official visits this weekend with Mizzou getting the final word on Sunday.

NEWS: Former Oklahoma OL Cayden Green has locked in visits to Oregon and Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 325 OL will visit Oregon today & tomorrow, and then make the trip to Missouri on Sunday



Green is one of the Top OL in the Portalhttps://t.co/NhxIwV0jZO pic.twitter.com/MvvfMwQJZI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2023

We previously reported that we expected the Tigers to play a big role in Green’s recruitment. You could read into this a lot of different ways, but we do know that getting the final say is always helpful. It might come down to matching or topping any NIL offers Oregon might make today and Saturday. Keep your eyes peeled, as it feels like we’re rounding into the home stretch on a big commitment.

Princely Umanmielen committed to Ole Miss.

﻿Update | December 14: Georgia EDGE Darris Smith, a former 4-star recruit, is visiting the Tigers, reports 247 Sports.

NEWS: Georgia transfer LB Darris Smith is visiting Missouri, @DukestheScoop reports.



The 6-5 225 LB is a former Top-125 recruit from the 2022 class https://t.co/yg13qroLys pic.twitter.com/HikV2SiuhB — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 14, 2023

Smith played in 11 games as a true freshman but only 5 as a sophomore. He was credited with 7 total tackles, one for a loss, and a defended pass in his two years as a Bulldog.

Update | December 13: Houston DT Chidozie Nwankwo has listed an offer from Missouri. according to The Portal Report.

Florida DE Princely Umanmielen reports that Missouri is one of 15 schools to have reached out since he entered the portal.

Update | December 12: Oklahoma OL, and former priority target for Mizzou, Cayden Green is entering the transfer portal per Hayes Fawcett. Green is a former top 100 recruit in the class of 2023 and saw the field in Norman as a true freshman this past season. We expect Missouri to be involved in his recruitment the second time around.

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders tells On3 sports that he plans to visit Mizzou in early January. Mizzou will be the third SEC school he visits following trips to Auburn and Mississippi State.

﻿Update | December 11: Marcus Carroll, Jr. committed to Mizzou.

﻿Update | December 9-10: Duke DT Aeneas Peebles visited the Tigers on Saturday before heading to Virginia Tech to close out the weekend.

— Aeneas “Fub” Peebles (@Ae9eas) December 9, 2023

Georgia State RB Marcus Carroll, Jr. was also on campus.

Update | December 8th: Arkansas transfer LB Chris Paul committed to Ole Miss.

Update | December 7th: Florida RB Trevor Etienne has entered the transfer portal.

While a player putting their name in wouldn’t normally be cause for an update, Etienne’s availability has been a hot topic in Mizzou corners of the internet. It’s widely expected that the Tigers will make a big push for the rising junior, who put up more than 100 total yards and two touchdowns in the teams’ meeting earlier this season.

Our staff expects Missouri to take anywhere from one to three running backs in the portal this offseason.

Update | December 6th: Georgia State RB Marcus Carroll scheduled a visit to Missouri this weekend. Carroll totalled 1,350 yards rushing on 274 carries and 13 touchdowns for Georgia State this past season and is a Doak award Semi-finalist.

Toriano Pride committed to Mizzou.

Update | December 5: Pitt transfer DE Samuel Okunlola reported an offer from Missouri. Arkansas transfer defensive lineman Taurean Carter reported an offer from Missouri. Duke DT transfer Aeneas Peebles listed Missouri as a destination for a visit in an article from 247sports.com.

Mike Farrell reported that St. Louis native and former Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride has asked not to be contacted by college coaches, indicating that he already has a chosen destination. Given the opportunity to start right away at corner and the increased NIL opportunities for local players at Missouri, signs seem to be pointing toward a homecoming for Pride.

Update | December 4: It all starts today! The transfer portal officially opens today, which means we’ve already seen flood of names releasing their “With that being said” messages. That includes Kyle McCord, Ohio State’s starting QB, which will be a blow to the Buckeyes ahead of the Cotton Bowl later this month.

There has been some movement on the local front. Missouri offered Arkansas transfer linebacker Christopher Paul, a starter for the Hogs who ranked second in total tackles on the team. He’ll have two years of eligibility left and could be in line for immediate playing time should Mizzou lose both Chad Bailey and Ty’Ron Hopper.

However, neither of them leaving is a given. In a STL Today story released today, Eli Drinkwitz says that several players have come to him saying they’ll use an extra year of eligibility before testing their professional prospects. While Drink doesn’t name anyone specific that is staying, he did list defensive end and cornerback as two key areas he’ll look to address in the portal. Reading between the lines, that could mean Bailey, Hopper or both could be back in Columbia next year.

Also of note are Zion Young of Michigan State and Chris McClellan of Florida. Both defensive lineman have been followed by Drinkwitz, and the former has familiarity with the program — Mizzou was in his final two before he committed to the Spartans in the 2022 class. Both Young and McClellan had productive sophomore seasons as rotational linemen at their respective schools.

Update | December 2: Texas Tech OT and former Father Tolton standout Monroe Mills has opted to enter the transfer portal. On3 lists Mills as one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

Pre-Portal Updates | November 24 to December 1: The first reported link to Missouri out of the portal was a bit of a surprise. Will Howard, Kansas State’s four-year quarterback, announced his entry into the portal as a graduate transfer and was pegged as a Mizzou target by On3. That report was refuted by Carl Reed Jr., who has his share of connections to the program and believes Mizzou will be a popular destination this offseason.

On @Frank_Cusumano radio show, @CoachReedLive says he is getting a lot of calls from transfers asking him to get their tape to @CoachDrinkwitz . Says Mizzou doesn’t have to recruit the portal but will be able to select. — Larry Thornton (@lmt_810) November 29, 2023

Also of note is that several Division I players with local connections have already hit the portal. Cornerbacks Will Lee III and Toriano Pride Jr., of Kirkwood and East St. Louis, respectively, could help the Tigers shore up the secondary from the (presumed) loss of both Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Meanwhile, St. Louis-native Reggie Love III is officially portaling out of the University of Illinois. The fifth-year-senior was on the Doak Walker Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season.

Mizzou has extended offers to a few upperclassmen linemen — Joey Slackman of Pennsylvania and Marley Cook of Middle Tennessee — in the hopes of reinforcing their depth in the trenches.

Be sure to bookmark our official transfer page tracking incoming and outgoing transfers for Mizzou Football. See below for an up-to-date list of portal players with Mizzou offers, connections or might otherwise be rumored Mizzou targets.

Quarterback

Committed elsewhere:

Will Howard, Kansas State: Committed to Ohio State

Undecided:

None

Running Back

Committed to Missouri:

Marcus Carroll, Senior, Georgia State

Nate Noel, Senior, Appalachian State

Committed elsewhere:

Trevor Etienne, Florida: Committed to Georgia

Reggie Love III, Illinois: Committed to Purdue

Undecided:

None

Offensive Line

Committed to Missouri:

Cayden Green, Sophomore, Oklahoma, Offensive Tackle

Committed elsewhere:

Monroe Mills, Texas Tech: Committed to Louisville

Makylan Pounders, Memphis: Committed to Mississippi State

Derrick Graham, Troy: Committed to Texas A&M

Undecided:

None

Defensive Line

Committed to Missouri:

Chris McClellan, Junior, Florida, Defensive Tackle

Isaiah Hastings, R-Sophomore, Alabama, Defensive End

Sterling Webb, Junior, New Mexico State, Defensive Tackle

Zion Young, Junior, Michigan State, Defensive End

Committed elsewhere:

Joey Slackman, Pennsylvania: Committed to Florida

Marley Cook, Middle Tennessee: Committed to Miami

Samuel Okunlola, Pitt: Committed to Colorado

Taurean Carter, Arkansas: Committed to Colorado

Aeneas Peebles, Duke: Committed to Virginia Tech

Chidozie Nwankwo, Houston: Committed to Colorado

Princely Umanmielen, Florida: Committed to Ole Miss

Kyle Kennard, Georgia Tech: Committed to South Carolina

Caiden Woullard, Miami (OH): Committed to Oklahoma

Nic Scourton, Purdue: Committed to Texas A&M

Undecided:

None

Linebacker

Committed to Missouri:

Darris Smith, Junior, Outside Linebacker

Corey Flagg Jr, Senior, Inside Linebacker

Committed elsewhere:

Christopher Paul Jr., Arkansas: Committed to Ole Miss

Cashius Howell, Bowling Green: Committed to Texas A&M

Undecided:

None

Defensive Back

Committed to Missouri:

Toriano Pride, Junior, Clemson, Cornerback

Caleb Flagg, Junior, Houston Christian, Safety

Committed elsewhere:

Will Lee III, Kansas State: Committed to Texas A&M

Jaydon Hill, Florida: Committed to Texas A&M

Undecided:

None

Specialists

Orion Phillips, Punter, Murray State: Committed to Missouri