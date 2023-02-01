Tigers on the rise set to face another set of Tigers careening off a cliff

Battle of the Tigers in Late Night Basketball

We’ve got another late one tonight. The Better Tigers (ours) are set to take on The Lesser Tigers (LSU) at 8pm tonight. Brandon’s preview for the game will be out early this morning, so this will be brief.

Friends, the black and gold team you cheer for is doing quite well these days, and are a handful of wins from cementing a spot in the NCAA Tournament under first year coach Dennis Gates. They are winners of the last two by double digits — on the road at Ole Miss and at home vs Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge — and are sitting at 16-5, which is three win better than noted Mizzou “realist” Matt Harris said he thought they’d have at this point. Yay! They are also 4-4 in the SEC, a game back of Kentucky and Florida.

As for the Bayou Bengals, they are in a bit of free fall under new head coach Matt McMahon. In the past week, they lost by 7 to Texas Tech (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and by 20 to Arkansas. In fact, they haven’t won a game since… I’m still scrolling… 12/28, when they beat Arkansas in their SEC opener. LSU is just 9-12 on the season and 1-7 in the SEC, and are tied for 12th place with Ole Miss.

Side Note: It’s still hard for me to hear about LSU MBB and not be filled with rage over their coach former coach, Will ‘Loves to Cheat’ Wade. But alas, he was sent packing (far too late), and so I will simply channel my rage into their WBB coach, who truly deserves the ire of everyone.

Moving on. Before we get onto to Bracket Watch, here’s a request from our favorite Mizzou coach, Dennis Gates, to show up tonight at Mizzou Arena. Only $5 for upper level and $10 for lower bowl!

Thank you for your continued support and let's keep it going! Get your tickets now for tomorrow's game versus LSU, starting at just $5 #MIZ



️ https://t.co/KRDk4sBeZO pic.twitter.com/l0GFV7sHE9 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 1, 2023

And finally, Tuesday is Bracket Day, so it is my duty to share this info with you this morning.

After a 2-0 week the just-out-of-the-rankings Tigers find themselves now planted on the 7-seed line in Joey Brackets’ new edition. As a reminder, they’ve been as high as a 6-seed in his bracket (after the Illinois win), and in his post-Iowa State W bracket that evening, Missouri was an 8-seed and no. 30 overall. Movin’ on up!

According to his seed list, Missouri finds itself as the overall no. 27 seed (their highest was 20, post-Illini).

Matthew J Harris took a look at Bracket Matrix, which shares all the brackets. Seriously, there are SO MANY. Here’s what he found (and the link to Jerry Palm’s probably-way-too-high prediction):

Bracket Matrix updated with 39 projections from Jan. 30. Here are the descriptive stats for #Mizzou.



Average Seed: 8.23

Median Seed: 8

Normal Range: 6.90-9.56



The biggest outlier? Mr. Jerry Palm. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) January 31, 2023

Not included in the matrix, but yes, another bracket, Bracketville updated their projections as of January 30. Same as Joe Lunardi, he’s got Mizzou as a 7-seed vs 10-seed Maryland, and they’re then faced with 2-seed Texas vs. 15-seed Youngstown State.

To wrap up the men’s news, Tuesday was also the normal MBB media day, and ABC 17’s Chanel Porter and other area reporters chatted with him and D’Moi Hodge.

On the importance of February basketball:

Today I asked Coach Gates about the competitiveness that February brings as a lot of teams are in desperate need of wins.



He says these are the"dog days before the madness" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zexw1dThb2 — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 31, 2023

On the women’s side, Charlie Creme also released a new bracket. Looks like the continual throttling at the hands of their past six opponents have moved the Tigers further onto the outside of the tourney looking in, now in the Next 4 Out. They sit at 14-8 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. They’re 55 in the NET.

Here’s their next 4 games, which features two teams currently included in Creme’s bracket:

Thur, 2/2 (H) vs. Vandy (10-12, 1-7 SEC, 3-5 on road, 104 NET) Sun, 2/5 (H) vs Bama (16-6, 5-4 SEC, 6-2 on road, 23 NET, projected 8-seed) Sun 2/12 (A) vs Arkansas (17-7, 4-5 SEC, 9-3 home, 36 NET, projected 9-seed) Thur 2/16 (H) vs MS State (15-7, 4-5 SEC, 2-4 on road, 40 NET, projected 1st 4 out)

All hope is not lost, but they have some work to do.

On to the Links. MIZ!

Check out the pregame primer at MUTigers.com.





Our seventh of the year!



The best fans a team can ask for have done it again as we add Ole Miss as another sold-out game. Tickets are going fast for remaining home games, including Wednesday's contest versus LSU #MIZ



https://t.co/6WRUJRz38R pic.twitter.com/6hZlgtGwB5 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 31, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

“The Tigers, adorned in their fresh vintage uniforms, squared off with former conference foe, Iowa State. Though the names of the players had changed, and the venue was several hundred yards further south, the nostalgia was splitting at the seams.” —Matt Watkins, The Verdict

More Links:

Hoops

We're joined by one of our newest @14Southeastern contributors, @rorywhetstone7, to discuss Missouri's win over Iowa State, the Tigers' NCAAT resume, and much more.https://t.co/blc8oJVW3k — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) January 31, 2023

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Your weekly reminder from Dennis Gates on what to watch out for this week:

@MizzouWBB hosts Vanderbilt @ 8 PM on Thursday & Alabama @ 4 P.M. on Sunday. @MizzouGym “welcomes” Kentucky on Friday @ 5 PM. Good luck to @MizzouSwimDive & @MizzouWrestling on the road! See you all @Mizzou Arena on Wednesday to help @MizzouHoops battle LSU @ 8 PM! #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 30, 2023

Baseball is coming. Time for some reading on the offseason changes: The Maneater: Replacing lost production is Missouri baseball’s key to success in 2023 (Reece Candler)

is coming. Time for some reading on the offseason changes: The Maneater: Replacing lost production is Missouri baseball’s key to success in 2023 (Reece Candler) Your no. 14 (per RoadtoNationals.com), 7th in SEC, 3rd in South Central region) Tiger Gymnastics squad will take on the Kentucky Wildcats (no. 10 in RTN rankings) on Friday at home at 5pm. In the meantime, feast your eyes upon this awesomeness.

Hey Gymternet... Think it's time to put this routine on a . watch pic.twitter.com/mQcwBdA5r3 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 30, 2023

Softball season is just around the corner! Next Friday they’ll be in Clearwater!!!!! In the meantime: Justin Sykes named as MU softball’s first director of player development (Maddie Orr, Missourian). While we’re waiting, enjoy this:

GORGEOUS



We will play at this stadium four times during our stay at the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/68O5QmzpQT — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 31, 2023

Wrestling returns to the mats on Friday to take on Oklahoma.

Mizzou in the Pros

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)