Happy Softball Day!!!!

To get us pumped for softball season, which starts TODAY, you guys (!!!), Larissa went on the KTRS 550 Big Sports Show on Wednesday night to chat about the upcoming season. Have a listen.

Some highlights:

On the excitement level: “We’re like a bunch of caged cats. We’ve been inside and we have cabin fever. We’re ready to go. We’ve trained really hard. We’re very healthy and in great shape and we just need to see some live pitching other than our own.”

ON TO THE LINKS!!! M-I-Z!!!

This morning I asked Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson how she feels about playing No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Northwestern to start the season



"It's going to expose us right away" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JVV8yYrCia — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) February 6, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

On a mission @hayfrank43 has scored 20+ points in three-straight games for the first time in her career. pic.twitter.com/gruHNjuSYa — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 9, 2023

Huge congrats to former Tiger Skylah Travis, as she became a new mom! Sky medically retired during the offseason due to ongoing health concerns. Glad to see she’s thriving!

The team learns about the memes that fans have created.

We see the love



Now, we pick our favorite memes you've sent our opponent's way #MIZ pic.twitter.com/oIc9PkBfON — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 10, 2023

Football

Diamond Sports

Larissa Anderson went on the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast to chat about the new season. Have a listen. Love her. And read the MUTigers preview.

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, @MizzouSoftball's @CoachLarissaA previews the season - and shares one Tiger's silly batting avg. with 2 strikes. (Hint: it's REALLY good)



Plus, Matt & Brad get you set for a big #Mizzou weekend. Listen & subscribe: https://t.co/N0uR7WExF9 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 8, 2023

Good baseball news! Read about it from the Missourian’s Ethan Burke

Not something you want to see, but the SEC is a wildly successful baseball league.

Some less exciting, but probably fair, news for #Mizzou baseball. The Tigers are picked to finish last in the SEC East this season. https://t.co/uqrQCiXc4B — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) February 9, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Get to know Mizzou Gymnastics senior Helen Hu!

Get to know our Senior Helen Hu! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xEPOyjpq4S — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 9, 2023

Tiger Style is honoring their seniors. Here’s Connor Brown.

“The bond that I’ve created with 40 or 50 teammates throughout the four years that I’ve been here and also the coaches… has been very impactful on my career inside and outside the wrestling room.”



Thank you, @connorbrown101❗️#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/eFT9i7ACrX — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 9, 2023

Keegan O’Toole is getting ready for battle.

Looking dominant headed into one of the biggest matches of the year against #2 David Carr https://t.co/Ooy7K1gEfU — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) February 9, 2023

It’s Tennis’s time for Braggin’ Rights as they take on Illinois in St. Louis at 3pm. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri is 0-3 all-time versus the Illini and dropped a 4-0 decision in last year’s matchup. The Tigers are 3-1 in the spring season and 9-1 in duals in 2022-23.

Live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.

Track and Field is back out on the road. Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers will be split up into two separate meets — the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday and the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. on both Friday and Saturday.

Back on the road pic.twitter.com/aWTbXKHXDN — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 9, 2023

Mizzou announced its recipients to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll on Wednesday, and 98 student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball were honored. Per MUTigers.com, students must get a 3.00 cumulative GPA or a 3.0 in the preceding semester to qualify. If I counted correctly, 43 (!!!) Football players are listed. That’s got to be almost half, right?

Yay. Looks like our new SEC partners will be here sooner than expected. Read more about it from the Associated Press’s Jim Vertano (via the Missourian)

BREAKING: Texas and Oklahoma will pay north of $100 million to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC after the 2023-24 season. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 10, 2023

And we learned that in the SEC, it does mean more... bags of cash. Read more about it by the Associated Press (via the Missourian)

SEC announces $721.8 million of total revenue for 2021-22 fiscal year or $49.9 million per school. It Just Means More and It Just Pays More — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 9, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs Corner

Kendall Blanton, back in the Super Bowl again!

VIDEO: Caught up with Blue Springs native and former Mizzou standout Kendall Blanton as he prepares for his second straight #SuperBowl @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/wQoHAobm3y — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 9, 2023

Nicky Bolts!!!

#Chiefs Nick Bolton says reality hit on Opening Night: “I’ve never been that close to the Lombardi trophy” pic.twitter.com/PzTtyss4J8 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 9, 2023

NBA/G-League Corner

2/8 vs MINN (L 143-118): 24 min | 8pts on 3-13 FG (1-5 from 3) | 6 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF | -9 2/6 vs Mavs (L124-111): 32 min | 26pts on 7-19 FG (2-5 from 3), 12-15 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 4 TO | 3 PF | -6 2/3 vs Atlanta (L 115-108): 31 min | 24pts on 10-21 (3-10 from 3) | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | 2 PF UP NEXT: 2/10 vs TOR @6:30pm | 2/11 vs Knicks @6:30pm | 2/13 vs Pacers @6pm

2/9 vs ORL (L 115-104): 34 min | 12pts on 3-16 FG (3-12 for 3) | 3 REB | 2 TO | 2 PF | -5 2/7 vs MINN W 146-112): 29 min | 30pts on 11-15 FG (4-6 from 3) | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 1 PF | +43 2/5 vs MINN (L 128-98): 32 min | 22pts on 7-16 FG (2-10 from 3), 6-8 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 2 PF | -9 2/4 vs ATL (W 128-108): 30 min | 23pts on 9-16 FG (3-8 from 3) | 2 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 1 PF | +15 UP NEXT: 2/11 vs CLT @6pm | 2/13 vs Heat @6:30pm on NBA TV | 2/15 vs Mavs @8pm | 2/23 vs Cavs @6pm

Dru Smith & Long Island Nets (16-3)/Brooklyn Nets (33-22):

2/9 vs Bulls (W 116-105): DNP 2/7 vs PHX (L 116-112): 12 min | 5pts on 2-3 FG (1-1 from 3) | 2 REB | 2 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +4 2/6 vs LAC (L 124-116): 13 min | 2pts on 1-3 FG (0-2 from 3) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 PF | -13 2/4 vs MCC (W 123-121): 30 min | 24pts on 9-11 FG (6-7 from 3) | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 5PF | -1 UP NEXT:

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (5-12):

DNP (injury/illness) all this week and last UP NEXT: 2/10 vs G0-G0 @6pm | 2/11 vs Blue Coats @5pm | 2/14 vs Charge @6pm on NBA TV

Jeremiah Tilmon & 905 Raptors (8-7):

2/8 vs Celtics (L 126-117): 9min | 5pts on 2-3 FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | 5 PF | -3 2/6 vs Celtics (L 115-112): DNP, Coaches Decision 2/4 vs Charge (W 124-118): 18 min | 15pts on 6-9 FG, 2-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 BLK | 3 PF | +5 UP NEXT: 2/12 vs Knicks @12pm | 2/13 vs Knicks @6pm

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 2/9)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 23 games, Pickett is averaging 22.7mpg ( ⇩ ) and 9.7ppg ( ⇩ ). He’s got a 46 FG% ( ⇩ ), 30.3 3PT% ( ⇩ ), and 80.6 FT% ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.8rpg ( ⇩ ), 1.6apg ( ⇧ ), and 0.4 steals ( ⇩ ).

In 23 games, Pickett is averaging 22.7mpg ( ) and 9.7ppg ( ). He’s got a 46 FG% ( ), 30.3 3PT% ( ), and 80.6 FT% ( ), to go with 4.8rpg ( ), 1.6apg ( ), and 0.4 steals ( ). Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 24 games, Sean is averaging 28.5mpg ( ⇩ ) and 12.6ppg ( ⇩ ). He’s got a 40.1 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 31.4PT% ( ⇧ ) and 76.5 FT% ( ⇩ ), to go with 6.1rpg ( ⇧ ), 0.9apg ( ⇩ ), 0.4 blocks ( ⇧ ), and 0.7 steals ( = ).

In 24 games, Sean is averaging 28.5mpg ( ) and 12.6ppg ( ). He’s got a 40.1 FG% ( ) and 31.4PT% ( ) and 76.5 FT% ( ), to go with 6.1rpg ( ), 0.9apg ( ), 0.4 blocks ( ), and 0.7 steals ( ). Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 24 games, Boogie is averaging 34.3mpg (⇧) and 14.9ppg (⇩). He’s got a 38.4 FG% (⇩), 37.4PT% (⇩), and 79.2 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 5.1rpg (⇧), 0.4 blocks (=), 3.5apg (⇧).

Best recent game (2/3 vs EMU): 43 min | 18 pts | 33.3 FG% | 10 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 23 games, DaJuan is averaging 26.7mpg (⇧) and 9ppg (⇧), to go with 5.1rpg (⇩), 1.4 steals (=) and 0.8 apg (=) and 0.3 blocks. He’s shooting 38.4 FG% (⇧) and 27.3 3PT% (⇧).

Best recent game (2/8 vs GCU): 29 min | 11 pts | 4 REB | 1 STL

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 24 games, X is averaging 31.3mpg (⇧) and 13.3ppg (⇧), to go with 4.5 APG (=), 2.9rpg (⇩), 0.2 blocks (⇧) and 1.3 steals (⇩). He’s shooting 38.7 FG% (⇧) and 34.1 PT% (⇧) while also shooting 85.7% FT (⇩).

Best recent game (2/8 vs GCU): 36 min | 22 pts | 2 REB | 1 AST

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 26 games, Amari is averaging 22mpg (⇩) and 9.8ppg (⇧), to go with 3.4rpg (⇩), 1.1apg (=), and 0.8 steals (⇩). He’s shooting 45.1 FG% (⇧) and 78.2 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (2/8 vs IUPUI): 19 min | 15 pts | 4 REB | 2 AST | 55.6 FG% | 83.3 FT%

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 21 games, Torrence is averaging 25.6mpg (⇧) and 9.3ppg (=), to go with 5.7rpg (⇧), 0.2 blocks, and 1.5apg (=). He’s shooting 33.9 FG% (⇧) and 29% 3PT (⇧) and 78 FT% (⇩).

Best recent game (2/8 vs NC A&T): 36 min | 17 pts | 10 REB | 42.9 3PT%

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 25 games, PB is averaging 30.7mpg ( ⇩ ) and 7.8ppg ( ⇩ ) to go with 6.4rpg ( ⇩ ) 1 blocks ( = ), 0.4 steals ( = ) and 2apg ( = ). He’s got a 55.3FG% ( ⇩ ) and only 25.5 3PT% ( ⇩ ) and 43.2 FT%.

In 25 games, PB is averaging 30.7mpg ( ) and 7.8ppg ( ) to go with 6.4rpg ( ) 1 blocks ( ), 0.4 steals ( ) and 2apg ( ). He’s got a 55.3FG% ( ) and only 25.5 3PT% ( ) and 43.2 FT%. LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 21 games, LDW is averaging 25.4mpg (⇧) and 8.6ppg (⇩), to go with 6.2rpg (⇧), 0.8 apg (=), 1.1 steals (⇩) and 0.9 blocks (=). She’s also got a 52.2 FG% (⇩) but only a 44.7 FT% (⇩).

Best recent game (2/2 vs UGA): 32 min | 10 pts | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 55.6 FG%

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 20 games, Izzy is averaging 31.2mpg (⇧) and 14.3 ppg (⇧), to go with 2.8apg (⇩), 2.8rpg (⇧), 1.9 steals (⇧) and 0.1 blocks (=). She’s shooting 36.4FG% (⇧) and 27.8 3PT% (⇧) to go with 85.1 FT% (⇩).

Best recent games (2/4 vs COU): 38 min | 19pts | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL and (2/2 vs CCU): 32 min | 24pts | 4 REB | 3 AST | 6 STL | 75% 3PT

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 22 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.7mpg ( ⇩ ) and 0.7ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 2rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.5 blocks ( ⇩ ) and 0.3steals ( ⇩ ). He’s got a 35 FG% ( ⇩ ).

In 22 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.7mpg ( ) and 0.7ppg ( ), to go with 2rpg ( ), 0.5 blocks ( ) and 0.3steals ( ). He’s got a 35 FG% ( ). Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 9 games, Kiya is averaging 4.3 mpg and 2.1 ppg to go with 1.1 rebounds. She’s shooting 52.9 FG%. Prior to 2/2, she hadn’t played since 1/5.

Best recent game (2/2 vs USU): 5 min | 4 pts | 50% FG

Non-factors (rarely playing):

Anton Brookshire (Iona): Has not played since 1/29 game. In 20 games, Anton is averaging 8.5mpg ( ⇩ ) and 3.2ppg ( ⇧ ), to go with 1.2rpg ( ⇧ ), and 0.4apg ( = ). He’s shooting 33.8 FG% ( ⇧ ) to go with a 27.7% 3PT ( ⇧ ).

Has not played since 1/29 game. In 20 games, Anton is averaging 8.5mpg ( ) and 3.2ppg ( ), to go with 1.2rpg ( ), and 0.4apg ( ). He’s shooting 33.8 FG% ( ) to go with a 27.7% 3PT ( ). Ed Chang (Idaho State): Hasn’t played since 1/26. In 12 games, Ed is averaging 7.9 mpg ( ⇩ ) and 2.1 ppg ( ⇩ ) to go with 0.2 blocks ( = ) and 0.6 steals ( ⇧ ). He’s shooting 29 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 25 3PT% ( ⇩) .

Hasn’t played since 1/26. In 12 games, Ed is averaging 7.9 mpg ( ) and 2.1 ppg ( ) to go with 0.2 blocks ( ) and 0.6 steals ( ). He’s shooting 29 FG% ( ) and 25 3PT% ( . Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Coming off injury has been tough for AAB. After being out almost a month, she hasn’t played since 1/22. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ⇩ ) and 7.5ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.3 steals ( ⇩ ) and 0.1 blocks ( = ). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( = ) and 25 3PT% ( = ).

Coming off injury has been tough for AAB. After being out almost a month, she hasn’t played since 1/22. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ) and 7.5ppg ( ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ), 0.3 steals ( ) and 0.1 blocks ( ). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( ) and 25 3PT% ( ). Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

