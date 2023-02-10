MBB Presser Notes: To The Volunteer State we go

Here are some comments from Dennis Gates’ press conference earlier this morning:
- “There’s no doubt that Tennessee will be laser-focused, just based off of them trying to avoid a two-game losing streak.”
- On Tennessee’s defensive strengths: “They’ve done a great job at staying compact in their rotations, but also not overrunning angles and being at the right spot. They’re a team that doesn’t make mistakes.”
- “The thing that I’m satisfied with the most is the ability to have different guys step up. Last game, it was Sean East II, I thought he did a tremendous job.”
- “Aidan Shaw is going to go down as one of the all-time great players at Mizzou.”
- On how his team’s play style can adjust in games: “We have had the ability to win games with 50 field goal attempts. Sometimes, we’ve won games with 76 attempts. You have to be able to get to the free throw line when those field goal attempts are low.”
- On the Vols’ ability to shoot from behind the arc: “Teams at this level are going to be able to hit difficult shots. We just have to have the ability to not get discouraged.”
- On how UT will handle Mizzou’s full-court press: “They’re gonna be prepared, they’ve played a bunch of basketball games and have played defenses like such before.”
- Injury updates: “Tre Gomillion has been running tremendously, and he’s been doing that since last week. I’m just choosing to be cautious. With Ronnie DeGray’s knee sprain, same thing with Isiaih.”
