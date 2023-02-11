Missouri vs Tennessee Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

There was a reasonable expectation that Missouri would be able to sneak into Knoxville and take this game. They were a good shooting team, and capable of shooting well enough to mitigate the Vols great defense. And Tennessee has been known to be a little funky sometimes offensively. It’s possible right?
What are the odds of a top 10 team being caught in back to back games though, and the last game is on their home court?
The optimist might point out that UT has lost 2 of 3 and have averaged just 55 points in those games. And while Florida and Auburn have top 15 defenses, Vanderbilt isn’t really known for being an elite defense. Offensively the Commodores are solid but defensively they haven’t been great, and even they held the Vols to just 65 points.
That game was on the road. At home the Vols are... better. They’ve had just two games below 100.0 efficiency in Thompson-Boling, one against Kentucky (a loss) and another against Auburn (nearly a loss and probably should’ve been).
An opportunity versus a top-10 team awaits tomorrow #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 11, 2023
https://t.co/iVgSSsTFqV pic.twitter.com/QT1Gl9Li6j
So maybe that’s the key? Shoot well and keep UT below 1.0 PPP. Which is something Mizzou has only done once in conference play. Against Mississippi State, who has the second worst offense in the conference. Good luck Tigers!
And I’m not saying they don’t have a chance, they do! A 13% chance to be exact, per KenPom.com.
Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2023
LOCATION: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, TN.
Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 11.5-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 141.5.
