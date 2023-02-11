Missouri vs Tennessee Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

There was a reasonable expectation that Missouri would be able to sneak into Knoxville and take this game. They were a good shooting team, and capable of shooting well enough to mitigate the Vols great defense. And Tennessee has been known to be a little funky sometimes offensively. It’s possible right?

What are the odds of a top 10 team being caught in back to back games though, and the last game is on their home court?

The optimist might point out that UT has lost 2 of 3 and have averaged just 55 points in those games. And while Florida and Auburn have top 15 defenses, Vanderbilt isn’t really known for being an elite defense. Offensively the Commodores are solid but defensively they haven’t been great, and even they held the Vols to just 65 points.

That game was on the road. At home the Vols are... better. They’ve had just two games below 100.0 efficiency in Thompson-Boling, one against Kentucky (a loss) and another against Auburn (nearly a loss and probably should’ve been).

So maybe that’s the key? Shoot well and keep UT below 1.0 PPP. Which is something Mizzou has only done once in conference play. Against Mississippi State, who has the second worst offense in the conference. Good luck Tigers!

And I’m not saying they don’t have a chance, they do! A 13% chance to be exact, per KenPom.com.

Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2023

LOCATION: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, TN.

Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 11.5-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 141.5.

College Basketball Games to Watch: 02-10-2023 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM West Virginia Texas (5) -6.5 149 ESPN2 11:00 AM Marquette (10) -10.5 Georgetown 149.5 FS1 11:00 AM Providence (20) -5.5 St. Johns 151.5 FOX 11:00 AM NC State (22) -6.5 Boston College 140.5 ACCNX 11:00 AM Kentucky -8 Georgia 141.5 ESPN 12:00 PM Kansas (9) -3.5 Oklahoma 140.5 CBS 12:00 PM South Carolina Ole Miss -9.5 133.5 SECN 1:00 PM Alabama (3) -2.5 Auburn 152.5 ESPN 1:00 PM UConn (21) Creighton (23) -5 142 FOX 1:00 PM Rutgers (24) Illinois FS1 2:30 PM Vanderbilt Florida -9 139.5 SECN 3:00 PM Duke Virginia (8) -6 125.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Baylor (14) - TCU (17) - 149 ESPN2 3:00 PM UNLV San Diego St (25) -9.5 139.5 FOX 5:00 PM Missouri Tennessee (6) -11.5 141.5 SECN 5:00 PM Oklahoma St Iowa State (11) -6 127 ESPN2 5:00 PM Saint Marys (15) -11.5 Portland 133.5 CBSSN 5:00 PM Indiana (18) Michigan -2.5 144 ESPN 5:00 PM Mississippi St Arkansas -6.5 129.5 ESPNU 6:00 PM Kansas State (12) - Texas Tech - 144.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Louisville Miami (19) -21 147.5 ACCN 7:00 PM Arizona (4) -9 Stanford 151 ESPN2 7:30 PM Texas A&M -7 LSU 138.5 SECN 9:00 PM -2.5 Oregon 134 ESPN 9:00 PM BYU Gonzaga (16) -12 155.5 ESPN2

