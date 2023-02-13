 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Bolton shines in Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

Mizzou Links for Feb. 13, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Nick Bolton: Super Bowl Champ

For the third year in a row, a Mizzou Tiger is a Super Bowl champion.

In 2021, it was Blaine Gabbert with the Bucs. Last year, it was Kendall Blanton with the Rams (yuck.) This year, it’s Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs. And no disrespect to Gabbert and Blanton, but neither of them had close to the impact on their games as Bolton did on his.

In a match up of possibly the NFL’s two best QBs, Hurts made the game’s crucial error with Bolton bearing down on him. The former Tiger quickly pounced on the loose ball and ran it into pay dirt, keeping the Chiefs within shouting distance as the Eagles would take a 10-point lead into the half. In the end, Bolton led the Chiefs (and both teams, in reality) in tackles with nine.

Bolton almost had another defensive touchdown on another seeming scoop-and-score, but it was ruled out for being an incomplete catch after the fact. Regardless, Bolton showed up on the biggest stage and was getting some stealth Super Bowl MVP shouts until people remembered that the QB usually gets the award anyway.

Congrats, Mr. Bolton! And congrats to Kendall Blanton, who will get another ring for being part of the practice squad. And to longtime Mizzou staffer Andy Hill, who works with the Chiefs’ staff. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Surprise, surprise: Jenna Laird made the all-tournament team.

When Vescovi came to the line earlier in the game, East had thrown some trash talk his way, telling the Volunteer guard he was going to miss one, since he had missed in a loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vescovi nailed those, but before his final tries, East was at it again.

“I said, ‘He’s gonna miss one. He just missed last game. He’s thinking about it,’” East said. “And he gave us one.”

