Nick Bolton shares dreams with the Today Show... literally!

Nick Bolton: Mizzou’s big star
Have you ever manifested a literal dream? Nick Bolton has!
As if winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough — or scoring a touchdown in that victory! — Nick Bolton revealed to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on yesterday’s Today Show that he dreamed about the very play just a few nights ago.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton opened up to @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about the #ChiefsKingdom win, the dream he had manifesting a #SuperBowl win and the emotional celebrations with his family.— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2023
“It was a surreal moment,” he says. https://t.co/KG7IAvQcjh
It’s a funny story, one bolstered by Bolton’s immense likability and the additional material about the Mizzou alumni with his mom and sister.
Oh, and did you know he’s not only the third straight Mizzou Tiger to win a Super Bowl but also the first to score a touchdown?
The Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he returned a fumble for a score in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles...
Everything’s coming up Nick!
- Despite their 2-0 week, Mizzou is still on the outside looking in of the AP and USA Today Coach’s Polls, coming in 26th and 34th respectively.
At the very least, can we lock them into a NCAA Tournament bid, prognosticators?
College Basketball teams with no losses outside of quadrant 1 pic.twitter.com/EqwBzDJvJX— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 13, 2023
- According to Ben Frederickson at the Post-Dispatch, Dennis Gates should be squarely in the thick of the SEC Coach of the Year race. He may even be the favorite if Mizzou can keep up their run to the NCAA Tournament.
- Still reliving Mizzou’s win on Saturday? Check out some (non-Rock M affiliated) podcast talk on the matter from Southeastern 14.
- After a disastrous loss to Arkansas, Chris Kwiecinski charts the immediate, short and long-term futures of Mizzou women’s hoops, including arguments about Robin Pingeton’s status as the program’s leader.
- Today begins the SEC Swim and Dive Championships, with Mizzou’s unit coming in ranked No. 22.
- Graduate transfer Nicole Icen from Mercer is officially joining up with Mizzou Soccer ahead of the 2023 season. From the official dispatch:
Icen joins Mizzou bringing with her a noteworthy amount of experience, having appeared in 63 games during her four years with the Bears. Throughout her career, the forward earned Southern Conference Player of the Year, while leading the SoCon in points (23), points per game (1.28), goals (10), and goals per game (0.56). Additionally, the perennial SoCon star has accumulated all-freshman, all-conference and all-tournament honors.
