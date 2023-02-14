Nick Bolton shares dreams with the Today Show... literally!

Nick Bolton: Mizzou’s big star

Have you ever manifested a literal dream? Nick Bolton has!

As if winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough — or scoring a touchdown in that victory! — Nick Bolton revealed to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on yesterday’s Today Show that he dreamed about the very play just a few nights ago.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton opened up to @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about the #ChiefsKingdom win, the dream he had manifesting a #SuperBowl win and the emotional celebrations with his family.



“It was a surreal moment,” he says. https://t.co/KG7IAvQcjh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2023

It’s a funny story, one bolstered by Bolton’s immense likability and the additional material about the Mizzou alumni with his mom and sister.

Oh, and did you know he’s not only the third straight Mizzou Tiger to win a Super Bowl but also the first to score a touchdown?

The Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he returned a fumble for a score in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles...

Everything’s coming up Nick!

