Nick Bolton shares dreams with the Today Show... literally!

Mizzou Links for Feb. 14, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Nick Bolton: Mizzou’s big star

Have you ever manifested a literal dream? Nick Bolton has!

As if winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough — or scoring a touchdown in that victory! — Nick Bolton revealed to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on yesterday’s Today Show that he dreamed about the very play just a few nights ago.

It’s a funny story, one bolstered by Bolton’s immense likability and the additional material about the Mizzou alumni with his mom and sister.

Oh, and did you know he’s not only the third straight Mizzou Tiger to win a Super Bowl but also the first to score a touchdown?

The Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he returned a fumble for a score in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles...

Everything’s coming up Nick!

  • Despite their 2-0 week, Mizzou is still on the outside looking in of the AP and USA Today Coach’s Polls, coming in 26th and 34th respectively.

At the very least, can we lock them into a NCAA Tournament bid, prognosticators?

Icen joins Mizzou bringing with her a noteworthy amount of experience, having appeared in 63 games during her four years with the Bears. Throughout her career, the forward earned Southern Conference Player of the Year, while leading the SoCon in points (23), points per game (1.28), goals (10), and goals per game (0.56). Additionally, the perennial SoCon star has accumulated all-freshman, all-conference and all-tournament honors.

