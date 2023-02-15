We have reached the final dual of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling season and the Tigers will look to face off against long-time rival Iowa State. Led by Kevin Dresser, the Cyclones are ranked inside the top ten this season and are 16-2 in dual contests and undefeated (7-0) in Big 12 meets. They have come to Missouri having won nine straight meets. Brian Smith currently holds a .500 (9-9) all-time record against Iowa State in dual meet competitions. This year’s meet is shaping up to be a thriller match-up to round out the regular season with plenty of heavy-hitting matchups. You can see more in-depth analysis in a previous article I wrote HERE.

Details

When: Feb 15, 2023 (6:30 p.m. CST)

Where: Columbia, Missouri (Hearnes Center)

Watch: FloWrestling (LINK)

Moving into individual weight classes we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We are taking a glimpse into each dual and match-up that has been had along the road and how we have fared at each one. Looking along these duals, I’ll try to highlight which stood out most and which were potential season-altering battles as well as common ranked opponents throughout the current season. (Matches subject to change)

125lbs:

Mizzou: #12 Noah Surtin (So.)

Iowa State: NR* Caleb Fuessley (So.)

The 125-weight class presents us with two uncommon wrestlers, as does most of the meet. Noah Surtin has come on strong to round out his season by collecting four victories over his last five contests. His opponent, Caleb Fuessley will be toeing the line across from Surtin as the original starter, Kysen Terukina, is out for the season with a shoulder injury suffered in the early season. Fuessley, a fourth-year wrestler with the Cyclones, steps in with an 8-11 record (3-4 Big 12) and will be facing a Mizzou wrestler for the first time since the 2020 season.

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

No Common Ranked Opponents

133lbs:

Mizzou: HM* Connor Brown (Jr.)

Iowa State: #24 Zach Redding (So.) or NR* Ramazan Attasauov (So.)

With the exception of taking on top wrestler Daton Fix, Mizzou’s Connor Brown has won four of his last five with only one coming by less than a major decision. Brown has taken one conference loss on the season and can continue to grow on that with another winnable match ahead of him. Looking to knock him off is Zach Redding for the red and yellow. Redding, the starter of the last six meets, is a 12-9 (4-4 Big 12) wrestler and 1x NCAA qualifier. Attasauov, is a returning starter and 1x NCAA qualifier from the previous season. He carries an 11-5 (4-0 Big 12) record on the season.

Prior Match-Up:

Attasauov over Brown, 9-7 Dec (2022 Dual)

Attasauov over Brown, 6-5 Dec (2020 UNI Open)

Common Ranked Opponents:

#1 Daton Fix (OKST): Brown (L, 14-3 Major Dec) - Redding (L, 8-3 Dec)

#4 Michael McGee (ASU): Brown (L, 5-4 Dec) - Attasauovo (L, 9-3 Dec)

#10 Lucas Byrd (ILL): Brown (L, 7-3 Dec) - Redding (L, 13-3 Major Dec)

#16 Aaron Nagao (Minn): Brown (L, 6-3 Dec) - Redding (L, 6-1 Dec)

#23 Kurt Phipps (Bucknell): Brown (L, INJ Def) - Redding (W, 6-2 Dec) - Attasauov (L, 7-4 Dec)

HM* Wyatt Henson (OU): Brown (W, 7-4 Dec) - Redding (W, Fall)

141lbs:

Mizzou: #16 Allan Hart (Sr.)

Iowa State: HM* Casey Swiderski (Fr.)

Allan Hart will be looking for a big rebound match-up and a get-right contest against the #2 recruit in the nation from the 2022 class, Casey Swiderski. The 141 Cyclone wrestler has seen losses to all ranked wrestlers this season with the exception of the most recent contest against Illinois where he knocked off HM* Danny Pucino by a 10-7 decision. Swiderski carries a 9-7 (3-4 Big 12) record and has lost four of his last five bouts.

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

#7 Mosha Schwartz (OU): Hart (L, 6-1 Dec) - Swiderski (L, 3-0 Dec)

#14 Carter Young (OKST): (L, 4-2 Dec) - Swiderski (L, 3-0 Dec)

#15 Jesse Vasquez (ASU): Hart (L, 3-2 Dec) - Swiderski (L, 8-6 Dec, SV-1)

HM* Jordan Titus (WVU): Hart (W, 11-2 Maj Dec) - Swiderski (L, 11-3 Major Dec)

149lbs:

Mizzou: #6 Brock Mauller (RsJr.)

Iowa State: #9 Paniro Johnson (Fr.)

Now the winner of nine straight, Brock Mauller will be challenged with what may be his most difficult match up to this point. Paniro Johnson has worked his way into the upper ranks this season by knocking off multiple big-name wrestlers across the nation including #2 Austin Gomez (WISC) and #10 Max Murin (Iowa). Losing aside, Johnson also took top-ranked and #4 PFP wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) into a sudden victory. Johnson currently holds on to a 14-3 (6-1 Big 12) record this year.

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

#5 Kyle Parco (ASU): Mauller (L, 3-2 Dec) - Johnson (L, 7-5 Dec, SV-1)

#20 Sam Hillegas (WVU): Mauller (W, 10-2 Major Dec) - Johnson (W, 14-4 Major Dec)

HM* Victor Voinovich (OKST): Mauller (W, 3-2 Dec) - Johnson (W, 3-1 Dec)

157lbs:

Mizzou: #14 Jarrett Jacques (Sr.)

Iowa State: HM* Jason Kraisser (Jr.)

Another wrestler looking to bounce back after falling in a tough contest against Oklahoma State is Mizzou’s Jarret Jacques. Standing in line for his get-right bout is Jason Kraisser. Kraisser is in his second year with the Cyclones after transferring out of Campbell University prior to the 2022 season. This season, he currently holds a 17-10 (7-3 Big 12) record.

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

#7 Kendall Coleman (Purdue): Jacques (L, 3-1 Dec, SV-1) - Kraisser (L, 5-2 Dec)

#13 Kaden Gfeller (OKST): Jacques (L, 4-3 Dec) - Kraisser (L, 3-1 Dec)

#19 Jacob Wright (Wyoming): Jacques (W, 10-8 Dec) - Kraisser (L, 6-4 Dec)

165lbs:

Mizzou: #1 Keegan O’Toole (So.)

Iowa State: #2 David Carr (Jr.)

It’s finally here, the most anticipated bout of the season for many wrestling fans. Two undefeated wrestlers with four combined All-American medals, two individual National titles, and sixteen total bonus wins this season. #1 Keegan O’Toole verse #2 David Carr will be one to give us all the fireworks so buckle up for 165, it’s going to be electric!

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

#12 Peyton Hall (WVU): O’Toole (W, 3-0 Dec) - Carr (W, 8-2 Dec)

#14 Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU): O’Toole (W, Fall) - Carr (W, 18-6 Major Dec)

#19 Wyatt Sheets (OKST): O’Toole (W, 14-4 Major Dec) - Carr (W, 5-3 Dec)

HM* Cole Moody (Wyoming): O’Toole (W, Fall) - Carr (W, Fall)

174lbs:

Mizzou: #6 Peyton Mocco (Jr.)

Iowa State: NR* Julien Broderson (So.)

Peyton Mocco has collected victories by no less than a major decision in four of his last five matches while collecting twenty takedowns, only giving up one in return. The momentum should keep rolling into this final Big 12 clash against Iowa States Julien Broderson in the regular season. Broderson carries a 13-9 (7-3 Big 12) record this season and steps in having lost four of his last five matches.

Prior Match-Up:

Mocco over Broderson, Fall (2021 Dual)

Common Ranked Opponents:

#9 Dustin Plott (OKST): Mocco (W, 4-3 Dec, L 12-7 Dec) - Broderson (L, 13-7 Dec)

#8 Edmond Ruth (ILL): Mocco (L, 7-5 Dec) - Broderson (L, 3-2 Dec)

#21 Tate Picklo (OU): Mocco (W, 11-3 Major Dec) - Broderson (L, 3-2 Dec)

HM* Gavin Sax (NDSU): Mocco (W, Fall, W 7-4 Dec) - Broderson (W, 3-0 Dec)

184lbs:

Mizzou: HM* Colton Hawks (So.)

Iowa State: #4 Marcus Coleman (Sr.)

Coming on strong as of late, Colton Hawks has seemed to solidify his spot in the starting lineup at 184 for the Tigers. In his next bout, he will take another crack at knocking off a top-ranked wrestler within his weight class. For the Cyclones, Marcus Coleman steps inside the circle as a 3x NCAA qualifier and 1x All-American taking home a 7th place medal in the previous season. He holds a 16-2 record this season while owning just one loss (6-1) in Big 12 action. His two losses come from an 8-4 decision to #6 Trey Munoz (ORST) and most recently, Keckeisen of UNI

Prior Match-Up:

No Previous History

Common Ranked Opponents:

#2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI): Hawks (L, 7-2 Dec) - Coleman (L, 7-5 Dec)

197lbs:

Mizzou: #4 Rocky Elam (So.)

Iowa State: #8 Yonger Bastida (So.)

More fireworks? Say less! The 197-weight class is another electric match-up in the anticipated dual. Both wrestlers have seen plenty of one another over the past year and the series currently sets at .500. Bastida is a return NCAA All-American placing 5th in the previous season. He currently holds a 14-3 record and remains undefeated in Big 12 matches (6-0). His three losses this season come by a decision from the #1 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt), and #2 Max Dean (PSU), and was recently upset by #11 Zac Braunagel (ILL).

Prior Match-Up:

Rocky over Bastida, 1-0 Decision (2022 NCAA Championships)

Bastida over Rocky, 4-3 Decision (2022 Big 12 Championships)

Bastida over Rocky, 8-6 Decision SV-1 (2022 Dual)

Rocky over Bastida, 5-4 Decision (2021 Dual)

Common Ranked Opponents:

#21 Luke Surber (OKST): Rocky (L, 5-4 Dec) - Bastida (W, 7-2 Dec)

285lbs:

Mizzou: #7 Zach Elam (Jr.)

Iowa State: #8 Sam Schuyler (Sr.)

Rounding out our final Big 12 battle of the season, the big guys take to the mat in what could be the ultimate factor in who takes home the “W”! Elam currently holds the crown in this series, taking all three of the prior contests but Schuyer has been a force this season for the Cyclones. A 2x NCAA qualifier, Schuyler holds a 14-2 (7-0 Big 12) record with decision losses to #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) and #5 Cohlton Schultz (ASU).

Prior Match-Up:

Elam over Schuyler, 6-1 Decision (2022 Big 12 Championships)

Elam over Schuyler, 2-0 Decision (2022 Dual)

Elam over Schuyler, Fall (2021 MAC Championships)

Common Ranked Opponents:

#5 Cohlton Schultz (ASU): Elam (L, 12-4 Major Dec) - Schuyler (L, 3-2 Dec)

#14 Michael Wolfgram (WVU): Elam (W, 6-3 Dec) - Schuyler (W, 4-2 Dec)

#15 Josh Heindselman (OU): Elam (W, 2-0 Dec) - Schuyler (W, 2-0 Dec)

#16 Tyrell Gordon (UNI): Elam (W, 3-1 Dec, SV-1) - Schuyler (W, 4-1 Dec)

What is the last dual meet of the season for the Mizzou Wrestling team should be one for the books! The Tigers will have a chance to knock off a top-five team in the nation and make a final statement moving into the lose-or-go-home part of the year. A contest that will be full of emotion and heavy-hitting matches, Brian Smith will look to send his seniors home with an ever-lasting final memory of stepping foot on the mat inside Hearnes Center!