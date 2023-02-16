 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Good Day to be a Missouri Tiger

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 16

By Sammy Stava
Wednesday Dubs

Wednesday was a good day to be a Missouri Tiger, with the Mizzou Softball and Wrestling programs both delivering huge wins against ranked opponents.

Bouncing back from a 4-0 loss to Louisville on Sunday, Mizzou improved to 4-2 on the young season with an 11-8 win over D1Softball’s No. 19 UCF for the Tigers’ second win over a ranked team.

GREAT work by Karen Steger with her updates all throughout the night. ICMYI, follow her thread:

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday morning at the Panther Invitational starting against Butler with the first pitch at 9 AM CST in Miami.

And 10th ranked Mizzou Wrestling upset No. 3 Iowa State by the score of 23-12 at the Hearnes Center on Senior Night. Tiger Style finished the regular season with an 8-3 overall record (7-1 Big 12), going an undefeated 5-0 at home.

BIG shoutout to James Hackney and Matthew Smith for their coverage on this match throughout the night.

Up next for Mizzou is the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 4th-5th. The NCAA Championships are also in Tulsa March 16th-18th.

Also, in SEC hoops action on Wednesday night, No. 10 Tennessee beat No. 1 Alabama 68-59— making Missouri’s win over the Vols much more impressive than it already was. However, it makes Mizzou’s pursuit of a double bye in the SEC Tournament more challenging as the Tigers are still two games back of Tennessee and one game back of Auburn with tiebreakers included. Mizzou is currently in a three-way tie for sixth place in the SEC with Vanderbilt and Florida at a 7-6 league record.

Texas A&M beating Arkansas 62-56 is important because the Aggies were No. 35 in the NET rankings and that could end up being a Quad 1 opportunity for Mizzou at home on Saturday. RALLY FOR RHYAN.

For more basketball coverage, check out the latest edition of “Tiger Talk” at Shiloh Bar featuring assistant coach Dickey Nutt, players DeAndre Gholston and Sean East, plus former Tiger great Clarence Gilbert.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • According to Max Chadwick of PFF College, Ty’ron Hopper is a Top 10 returning linebacker in all of College Football for 2023
  • A good night for Mizzou Senior Swimmer Ben Patton at the SEC Championships
