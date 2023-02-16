Wednesday Dubs

Wednesday was a good day to be a Missouri Tiger, with the Mizzou Softball and Wrestling programs both delivering huge wins against ranked opponents.

Bouncing back from a 4-0 loss to Louisville on Sunday, Mizzou improved to 4-2 on the young season with an 11-8 win over D1Softball’s No. 19 UCF for the Tigers’ second win over a ranked team.

GREAT work by Karen Steger with her updates all throughout the night. ICMYI, follow her thread:

Jada Cody hits a solo shot to CF off Specs to make it 1-0. An additional baserunner is erased after a DP.



After 1: MIZ 0 | UCF 1 https://t.co/CXyXlPE2sZ — Karen S (@karensteger) February 15, 2023

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday morning at the Panther Invitational starting against Butler with the first pitch at 9 AM CST in Miami.

And 10th ranked Mizzou Wrestling upset No. 3 Iowa State by the score of 23-12 at the Hearnes Center on Senior Night. Tiger Style finished the regular season with an 8-3 overall record (7-1 Big 12), going an undefeated 5-0 at home.

BIG shoutout to James Hackney and Matthew Smith for their coverage on this match throughout the night.

Didn’t catch the pin but don’t think I’ve ever heard the Hearnes erupt like this after Surtin’s pin. pic.twitter.com/6RZNiZoh1b — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) February 16, 2023

Allan Hart with a dominant 7-1 decision! pic.twitter.com/DV5MHsJqg0 — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) February 16, 2023

Up next for Mizzou is the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 4th-5th. The NCAA Championships are also in Tulsa March 16th-18th.

Also, in SEC hoops action on Wednesday night, No. 10 Tennessee beat No. 1 Alabama 68-59— making Missouri’s win over the Vols much more impressive than it already was. However, it makes Mizzou’s pursuit of a double bye in the SEC Tournament more challenging as the Tigers are still two games back of Tennessee and one game back of Auburn with tiebreakers included. Mizzou is currently in a three-way tie for sixth place in the SEC with Vanderbilt and Florida at a 7-6 league record.

Texas A&M beating Arkansas 62-56 is important because the Aggies were No. 35 in the NET rankings and that could end up being a Quad 1 opportunity for Mizzou at home on Saturday. RALLY FOR RHYAN.

For more basketball coverage, check out the latest edition of “Tiger Talk” at Shiloh Bar featuring assistant coach Dickey Nutt, players DeAndre Gholston and Sean East, plus former Tiger great Clarence Gilbert.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

From Dave Matter: Mizzou basketball’s clunker at Auburn came undone with dismal first half

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

On MUTigers.com, Women’s Basketball Set for Home Clash With Mississippi State

From Mizzou Volleyball: Six players were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. Read more on MUTigers.com.

- .



6⃣ Tigers were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll for their work in the classroom this past season!!



: https://t.co/R4UiM8xUW9#MIZ pic.twitter.com/fipzfCDlAP — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 15, 2023

According to Max Chadwick of PFF College, Ty’ron Hopper is a Top 10 returning linebacker in all of College Football for 2023

Top 10 returning Linebackers for the 2023 season, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/cT90ED0xiU — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 15, 2023

From D1Baseball’s SEC Extra, Joe Healy and Mark Etheridge preview the Mizzou Baseball season on the Highway To Hoover Podcast

: On this episode of the Highway To Hoover podcast, join Joe Healy and Mark Etheridge as they preview the @MizzouBaseball Tigers before the 2023 College Baseball Season!



( SEC Extra)https://t.co/HQBE6Zylp1 — SEC Extra On D1Baseball.com (@D1SECExtra) February 16, 2023

A good night for Mizzou Senior Swimmer Ben Patton at the SEC Championships

All in a days work



Ben finished 3rd in the 200 IM with a time of 1:42.98. #ZOUStyle x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cJDuXHZblz — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 16, 2023