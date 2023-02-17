Happy Rally for Rhyan Eve! It’s time to Buzz off, Aggies!

It’s here! The Rally for Rhyan annual game is here! You guys, I LOVE this game. It’s great for what it continues to represent even after Rhyan has beaten cancer. It’s good for the community. It’s just good for the soul. It’s always a feel-good event. Mizzou just doesn’t lose these games (except that one time).

In case you are not familiar with why this game came to be and why it’s so important, here’s the details: Brad Loos was a former Tigers’ assistant coach under Kim Anderson when his daughter, Rhyan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age 5. To help raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Loos family started the Rally for Rhyan fund. While Rhyan has now been cancer-free for almost six years, the fight still goes on. With over $650k raised since its inception (guessing on the exact number), the Loos family has been able to fund numerous pediatric cancer trials, and hope to continue to fight to stop pediatric cancer with your help. Brad currently works for Mizzou Athletics’ Tiger Scholarship Fund, and so the game lives on.

In eight years, the Tigers have lost this game exactly ONCE (in 2021), so you guys, I have faith that this isn’t going to happen, and Mizzou will not only be able to avenge the earlier A&M loss, but also wipe the stench off the loss in... that game earlier this week.

In last year’s matchup, Mizzou took the game 70-66, completing a sweep of Ole Miss. Five Tigers reached double-digit points. Ronnie and Javon had 14 each, followed by Kobe, who put up 13 (to go with 6 REB & 5 AST) and Amari (also 13). DaJuan Gordon had 11. $62,554 was raised in last year’s game. Read Parker’s recap and Sam’s Study Hall from the game.

Here is the game history:

The Tigers defeated Tennessee in the inaugural Rally For Rhyan game 75-64 on Feb. 13, 2016. The win broke up a nine-game losing streak that season for Kim Anderson’s team, and raised $50,000. 2016 post from Alec Lewis (The Maneater)

In 2017, the Tigers defeated Arkansas 83-78. That game put to a halt to a 13-game losing streak for Mizzou, and the Tigers knocked off an eventual NCAA Tournament team with an inspired effort to grab their first conference win that year. Mizzou (6-16, 1-9 SEC) were led in points by Jordan Barnett’s 17. KJ Walton, Kevin Puryear, and Cullen VanLeer also had double figures. According to reports, $54,000 was raised at the game. 2017 gamers from Edward Redler (KOMU) and Bill Connelly (Rock M Nation). Photo Gallery (PowerMizzou)

In 2018, the Tigers faced off against Mississippi State in a matchup where both teams were trying to claim a late-season victory to add to its tournament resume. Missouri won the game in overtime 89-85 after a 3-point shot from Kevin Puryear with 10 seconds left gave the Tigers the win. $60,000 was raised at the game. 2018 gamers from Dave Matter (STL Today/NCAA.com) and Alec Lewis (Missourian)

In 2019, Mizzou downed Vanderbilt 77-67 and raised $55,000 for cancer research. They were led by strong performances by their three-man freshmen class, with Jeremiah Tilmon scoring 19 points and nabbing 8 rebounds in 35 minutes. 2019 gamers from Anne Rogers and Dave Matter (STL Today), and Brendan Lavell (Rock M Nation)

In 2020’s RFR game, Mizzou beat Arkansas 83-79 in an overtime THRILLER with X leading the Tigers in scoring with 24 points. Reed Nikko tallied his first double-double and Javon & Dru also scored in double figures. As for money raised at the game, $80,000 was raised total for Rally for Rhyan. You can read the game recaps from Dave Matter (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) and CJ Moore (The Athletic).

In 2021, the only loss of the RFR era, the Tigers dropped an OT game to Arkansas, 86-81 while raising an estimated $65,000 for pediatric cancer research. Mizzou shot very well beyond the arc in this one, making 13 threes (41%), and X contributed with 23 points (including 5 threes of his own). Torrence was 3-5 from deep off the bench, and Druuuuuu tallied 15 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on the night. Mizzou forced OT on a late bucket by Parker Braun but was ultimately unable to come away with the W.

Disclaimer (I love these this week, huh?) I wrote all about the RFR game before the WBB game, but in this case, it was a bad idea on my part, as the Tigers’ WBB team SHOWED UP in this game. Lovely to see. ABSOLUTELY LOVELY.

Artist at work



4Q · 1:12 | Mizzou 71, Mississippi St. 59

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Read Matter’s newest (subscriber) chat

Columbia Missourian: Tigers take on soaring Aggies after suffering heavy road loss (Jaden Lewis)

Saturday’s game is a White Out. Here’s a handy graphic if you’re confused about what color to wear. I kid... but also, I don’t think I have any white Mizzou gear.

Saturday's game is a White Out.

I love this.

"When you care for each other, you have to start battling a lot harder than we have been. I think we did that tonight" - Robin Pingeton

Lo Money with 1,000 points in her career. What an accomplishment!

Into the record books pic.twitter.com/aVRQWrwMwY — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 17, 2023

D’Moi with the assist

The Mizzou Assist of the Week comes from @Dmoi_VI in the Tigers' win over No. 6 Tennessee, finding @Rvtpi2 on a fastbreak dunk!



With 435 assists this season, the Tigers have helped raise $4,350 for @Great_Southern Assisting Education! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ONgbmoIL4j — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 16, 2023

This is from the other day, but I hope we see him on Saturday. Along with that other fella who’s been M.I.A. on the road trip...

Football

Nick Bolton, forever appealing to our black & gold hearts. And in other former Tiger news, congrats to LDW, who’s going to be coaching receivers at USF, per Pete Thamel.

Nick Bolton: a Missouri legend

Diamond Sports

The Cookie Files.



We check in with senior @kendalcook01 to see how she spent her off day in Orlando on Monday. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/y1vAG5JEd9 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 16, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

So proud of Tiger Style. What a massive win. And WHAT A CROWD.

Been to almost every home dual the past decade and this was the best. The two pins absolutely blew the roof off.

HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHH [deep breath] HAHAHHAHAAHAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAHHAAHHA

#Mizzou tuning up for nationals with a rivalry blow-out of kU https://t.co/FfUIyk3yWE — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 17, 2023

AWESOME! Missouri swim and dive picks up two more podiums in Day 3 of SEC Championships (Zachary Bott, Missourian)

Hey! There’s a HUGE gymnastics meet on Sunday. It’s your chance to see not only your no. 16 Missouri Tigers kill it, but also see OLYMPIC ALL-AROUND CHAMPION, SUNISA LEE.

Keep your eyes peeled for a special announcement on Sunday!



This is a meet you are not going to want to miss.



https://t.co/tvYOWLN1HF#MIZ pic.twitter.com/xjCgBKuPWG — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 16, 2023

Seriously, SO FUN to watch!

NBA/G-League Corner

2/15 vs Memphis (L 117-111): 35min | 20pts on 8-21 FG & 2-9 3PT | 9 REB | 6 AST | 1 BLK | 6 TO | 1 PF | -20 2/13 vs Pacers (W 123-117): 34min | 29pts on 9-17 FG & 6-8 3PT, 5-7 FT | 1 REB | 3 AST | 7 TO | 2 PF | -7 2/11 vs Knicks (L 126-120): 40min | 24pts on 10-23 FG & 1-8 3PT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | 3 PF | -4 2/10 vs Toronto (W 122-116): DNP, not with team UP NEXT: All-Star break

2/15 vs Mavs (W 118-109): 33min | 22pts on 8-16 FG and 5-10 3PT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 2 PF | +12 2/13 vs Heat (W 112-108): 33min | 17pts on 6-15 FG and 5-13 3PT | 6 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 2 PF | +6 2/11 vs Hornets (W 119-105): 32min | 14pts on 6-14 FG and 2-7 3PT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | +14 UP NEXT: All-Star break, then 2/23 vs Cavs @6pm

Dru Smith & Brooklyn Nets (34-24):

2/13 vs Knicks (L 124-106): 4min | 4pts on 2-3 FG & 0-1 3PT | 1 AST | 1 STL | +1 2/11 vs 76ers (L 101-98): DNP, coach’s decision UP NEXT:

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (6-14):

2/14 vs Charge (L 128-120): 18min | 0pts on 0-5 FG & 0-4 3PT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 4 PF | -19 2/10 & 2/11 games: not showing as with the team UP NEXT: All-Star Break

Jeremiah Tilmon & 905 Raptors (9-8):

2/13 vs Knicks (L 113-104): DNP, coach’s decision 2/12 vs Knicks (W 124-123): DNP, non-covid illness UP NEXT: All-Star Break

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 2/16)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 25 games, Pickett is averaging 22.6mpg (⇩) and 9.8ppg (⇩). He’s got a 46.6 FG% (⇧), 30.6 6PT% (⇧), and 79.7 FT% (⇩), to go with 4.7rpg (⇩), 1.6apg (=), and 0.4 steals (=).

Best recent game (2/15 vs Davidson): 24 min | 16 pts | 5 REB | 1 AST | 71.4 FG% | 50 3PT%

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 26 games, Sean is averaging 28.9mpg (⇧) and 12.9ppg (⇧). He’s got a 40.2 FG% (⇧) and 31.3PT% (⇩) and 76.3 FT% (⇩), to go with 6.2rpg (⇧), 0.9apg (=), 0.4 blocks (=), and 0.7 steals (=).

Best recent game (2/11 vs CARK): 34 min | 18 pts | 9 REB | 1 STL

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 26 games, Boogie is averaging 34.2mpg (⇩) and 14.9ppg (=). He’s got a 38.8 FG% (⇧), 37.9 3PT% (⇧), and 75.9 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 5rpg (⇩), 0.4 blocks (=), 1.5 steals, and 3.7apg (⇧).

Best recent game (2/14 vs NIU): 38 min | 17 pts | 42.9 3PT% | 1 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 27 games, Amari is averaging 21.3mpg ( ⇩ ) and 9.4ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 3.3rpg ( ⇩ ), 1apg ( ⇩ ), and 0.8 steals ( = ). He’s shooting 44.7 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 78.2 FT% ( = ).

In 27 games, Amari is averaging 21.3mpg ( ) and 9.4ppg ( ), to go with 3.3rpg ( ), 1apg ( ), and 0.8 steals ( ). He’s shooting 44.7 FG% ( ) and 78.2 FT% ( ). Torrence Watson (Elon): In 23 games, Torrence is averaging 26.2mpg (⇧) and 8.9ppg (⇩), to go with 5.9rpg (⇧), 0.2 blocks (=), and 1.4apg (⇩). He’s shooting 33.9 FG% (=) and 29.4% 3PT (⇧) and 78 FT% (=).

Best recent game (2/13 vs Hampton): 34 min | 5 pts | 10 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL 4

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 27 games, PB is averaging 30.1mpg ( ⇩ ) and 7.4ppg ( ⇩ ) to go with 6.2rpg ( ⇩ ) 1 blocks ( = ), 0.4 steals ( = ) and 2apg ( = ). He’s got a 55.1FG% ( ⇩ ) and only 25 3PT% ( ⇩ ) and 43.2 FT% ( = ).

In 27 games, PB is averaging 30.1mpg ( ) and 7.4ppg ( ) to go with 6.2rpg ( ) 1 blocks ( ), 0.4 steals ( ) and 2apg ( ). He’s got a 55.1FG% ( ) and only 25 3PT% ( ) and 43.2 FT% ( ). LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 22 games, LDW is averaging 25.1mpg (⇩) and 8.5ppg (⇩), to go with 6rpg (⇩), 0.9 apg (=), 1.1 steals (⇩) and 0.9 blocks (⇧). She’s also got a 53.1 FG% (⇧) but only a 44.7 FT% (=).

Best recent game (2/12 vs SC): 18 min | 6 pts | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 100 FG%

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 22 games, Izzy is averaging 31.1mpg (⇩) and 14.1 ppg (⇩), to go with 3.7apg (⇧), 3rpg (⇧), 1.8 steals (⇩) and 0.1 blocks (=). She’s shooting 36.9FG% (⇧) and 26 3PT% (⇩) to go with 85.7 FT% (⇧).

Best recent games (2/11 vs JMU): 35 min | 13pts | 5 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL [Izzy has hit double figures in each of her past 5 games, scoring anywhere from 12-24pts. YAY!]

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 22 games, Anton is averaging 8.4mpg (⇩) and 3.3ppg (⇧), to go with 1.1rpg (⇩), and 0.4apg (=). He’s shooting 36.2 FG% (⇧) to go with a 31.4% 3PT (⇧).

Non-factors (not playing, injury, etc.):

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): Hasn’t played since 2/4. In 22 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.7mpg ( ⇩ ) and 0.7ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 2rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.5 blocks ( ⇩ ) and 0.3steals ( ⇩ ). He’s got a 35 FG% ( ⇩ ).

Hasn’t played since 2/4. In 22 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.7mpg ( ) and 0.7ppg ( ), to go with 2rpg ( ), 0.5 blocks ( ) and 0.3steals ( ). He’s got a 35 FG% ( ). Kiya Dorroh (Col State): Hasn’t played since 2/2. In 9 games, Kiya is averaging 4.3 mpg and 2.1 ppg to go with 1.1 rebounds. She’s shooting 52.9 FG%. Prior to 2/2, she hadn’t played since 1/5.

Hasn’t played since 2/2. In 9 games, Kiya is averaging 4.3 mpg and 2.1 ppg to go with 1.1 rebounds. She’s shooting 52.9 FG%. Prior to 2/2, she hadn’t played since 1/5. Ed Chang (Idaho State): Hasn’t played since 1/26. In 12 games, Ed is averaging 7.9 mpg ( ⇩ ) and 2.1 ppg ( ⇩ ) to go with 0.2 blocks ( = ) and 0.6 steals ( ⇧ ). He’s shooting 29 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 25 3PT% ( ⇩) .

Hasn’t played since 1/26. In 12 games, Ed is averaging 7.9 mpg ( ) and 2.1 ppg ( ) to go with 0.2 blocks ( ) and 0.6 steals ( ). He’s shooting 29 FG% ( ) and 25 3PT% ( . Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Coming off injury has been tough for AB. After being out almost a month, she hasn’t played since 1/22. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ⇩ ) and 7.5ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.3 steals ( ⇩ ) and 0.1 blocks ( = ). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( = ) and 25 3PT% ( = ).

Coming off injury has been tough for AB. After being out almost a month, she hasn’t played since 1/22. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ) and 7.5ppg ( ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ), 0.3 steals ( ) and 0.1 blocks ( ). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( ) and 25 3PT% ( ). Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games DaJuan Gordon (NM State): Season canceled as of Feb. 14. In 23 games, DaJuan averaged 26.7mpg and 9.3ppg, to go with 5.1rpg, 0.8apg, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. Quaye shot 38.4 FG% and 23.5 3PT%, to go with 76.2 FT%. I wish him well.

Season canceled as of Feb. 14. In 23 games, DaJuan averaged 26.7mpg and 9.3ppg, to go with 5.1rpg, 0.8apg, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. Quaye shot 38.4 FG% and 23.5 3PT%, to go with 76.2 FT%. I wish him well. Xavier Pinson (NM State): Season canceled as of Febr. 14. In 23 games, X averaged 31.3mpg and 13.3ppg, to go with 2.9rpg, 4.5apg, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 steals. Xavier shot 38.7 FG% and 34.1 3PT%, to go with 85.7 FT%. I wish him well.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

