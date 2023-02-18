Missouri vs Texas A&M Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I’m not sure how many people would have predicted we’d be here when Missouri took the court in College Station on January 11th. Texas A&M was 70th in KenPom and had beaten just one team inside the top 100, and looking very much like a disappointment after a strong finish to the previous season. Mizzou was 38th in KenPom, 13-2, and looking the part of an NCAA Tournament team after Dennis Gates makeover.
The Aggies put the hurt on Mizzou in that matchup. But now the roles have reversed, not completely, but close. A&M is 34th in KenPom and 11-2 overall in the conference. They’ve gone from not being considered for the NCAA Tournament to looking like a team who should be safely in. Like Mizzou, they still have work to do, but Buzz Williams has turned this season around.
Missouri, meanwhile, is 7-6 in the SEC and a win would keep one of their most important records in tact. As of print, Mizzou had a perfect record in Quads 2-4, going 4-0, 3-0, and 8-0 in the last three quads. They are 4-7 in Quad 1, and Texas A&M is currently 31st in the NET. Which means that while the Aggies may be trending for a top 30 finish in the NET, they’re not there now. So at risk is the Tigers unblemished record in Q2-4.
The Aggies on the other hand need another Q1 win. The more the merrier for them since they have an 8-2 record in Q4. And when you have that many Ls in Q4 you’re really going to need to rack up Q1 & Q2 wins as much as possible. And Mizzou is firmly in the Q1 category.
So both teams have a lot at stake. I guess the good news is if Mizzou loses the Aggies likely get a bump into the top 30 so it would be a Q1 loss. But we don’t want them to lose, so they should shoot 30 for 30 from 3 and make this a blowout!
Here are the SEC Standings as we embark on a College Basketball Saturday...
- Alabama 12-1
- Texas A&M 11-2
- Tennessee 9-4
- Auburn 8-5
- Kentucky 8-5
- Missouri 7-6
- Vanderbilt 7-6
- Florida 7-6
- Arkansas 6-7
- Georgia 6-7
- Mississippi State 5-8
- Ole Miss 2-11
- South Carolina 2-11
- LSU 1-12
Missouri-Texas A&M basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2023
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Tennessee basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point favorite over Texas A&M, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 152.5.
College Basketball Games to Watch: 2-17-2023
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Notre Dame
|Virginia (7)
|-13
|130
|ESPN2
|11:00 AM
|Illinois
|Indiana (14)
|-4.5
|147
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Seton Hall
|UConn (20)
|-10
|134.5
|FOX
|12:00 PM
|Tennessee (10)
|-2
|Kentucky
|135.5
|CBS
|12:00 PM
|South Carolina
|LSU
|-7.5
|132.5
|SECN
|1:00 PM
|Oklahoma
|Texas (6)
|-10.5
|143
|ESPN+
|1:00 PM
|Iowa State(19)
|Kansas State (12)
|-3
|134.5
|ESPN
|1:00 PM
|Wake Forest
|Miami (15)
|-7
|157.5
|ACCNX
|1:00 PM
|Oklahoma State
|TCU (22)
|-5
|140.5
|ESPN+
|1:00 PM
|Florida
|Arkansas
|-9
|138
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|Mississippi State
|-3.5
|Ole Miss
|126
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Baylor (9)
|Kansas (5)
|-5
|148.5
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|DePaul
|Xavier (16)
|-8.5
|157
|CBSSN
|3:30 PM
|Villanova
|Providence (24)
|-5
|138
|FOX
|5:00 PM
|Georgia
|Alabama (1)
|-18.5
|151.5
|SECN
|5:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|Missouri
|-1.5
|152.5
|ESPN2
|6:00 PM
|Gonzaga (13)
|-16
|Pepperdine
|163
|6:30 PM
|Creighton (18)
|-7.5
|St. John's
|150
|FS1
|7:00 PM
|Colorado
|Arizona (8)
|-12
|148
|ESPN2
|7:30 PM
|Auburn
|-3
|Vanderbilt
|145
|SECN
|9:00 PM
|BYU
|Saint Mary's (17)
|-10.5
|130
|ESPN2
|9:30 PM
|California
|UCLA (4)
|-25
|125.5
|PAC12
