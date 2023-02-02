 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Hoops takes one step closer to NCAA Tournament “lock” status

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 2

By Sammy Stava
17-5 (5-4)

While the Missouri Tigers are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament picture right now, they still have some work to do to really be considered a “lock”. Though, all that pretty much takes the rest of the way is avoiding the “bad” losses on the resume.

That’s honestly why I hate games like these. A win doesn’t do much — and a loss really, really hurts the resume.

However, Missouri took care of business and did what they needed to do — kick LSU while they were down.

With an 87-77 win over LSU, the Tigers improved to 17-5 (5-4 SEC) on the season, taking one step closer to clinching an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s also Mizzou’s first win over LSU since 2015, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

LSU never led in the game.

Continuing his first-team All-SEC campaign, Kobe Brown led the team with 26 points, and perhaps putting his name into legitimate SEC Player of the Year consideration?

Mizzou pretty much stayed put at 51st on KenPom and 36th on Bart Torvik. But at this point, who cares? Just win, baby!

And from the Mizzou Basketball game notes, 43 three-pointers made over the last three games is a program record and the Tigers set a season-high with 26 assists on the night.

Some reactions to the win:

Plus, some highlights:

Up next for Mizzou is a “Quad 1” opportunity at Mississippi State on Saturday with a 5:00 p.m. CST tip-off on SEC Network.

Stay tuned for more coverage later with Sam Snelling’s Study Hall and Brandon’s sidebar.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

  • No. 25 Auburn 94, Georgia 73
  • Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Get your Kobe Brown merchandise at kobebrown.net! Our own Madame Editor designed one of the shirts!
  • Reserve your seats for the Mizzou Baseball season at Taylor Stadium now! College baseball starts two weeks from Friday!
  • Jon Hoke, a former Mizzou assistant has joined Matt Eberflus’ staff on the Chicago Bears
  • Silver Waves Media has named Mizzou’s Matt Cline on the 50 Next Up List.
  • According to Rachel Galligan, former Mizzou star Sophie Cunningham is expected to re-sign with the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year deal.
