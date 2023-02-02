Mizzou Hoops takes one step closer to NCAA Tournament “lock” status

17-5 (5-4)
While the Missouri Tigers are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament picture right now, they still have some work to do to really be considered a “lock”. Though, all that pretty much takes the rest of the way is avoiding the “bad” losses on the resume.
That’s honestly why I hate games like these. A win doesn’t do much — and a loss really, really hurts the resume.
However, Missouri took care of business and did what they needed to do — kick LSU while they were down.
With an 87-77 win over LSU, the Tigers improved to 17-5 (5-4 SEC) on the season, taking one step closer to clinching an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s also Mizzou’s first win over LSU since 2015, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
The real came to play tonight!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rFse8n4wUD— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 2, 2023
LSU never led in the game.
Continuing his first-team All-SEC campaign, Kobe Brown led the team with 26 points, and perhaps putting his name into legitimate SEC Player of the Year consideration?
Can't say enough about Kobe Brown tonight. Going head to head with KJ Williams, he's making plays all over the floor. Just grabbed the ball on LSU's fast-break to force a jump ball. He's got 26 points on just 11 shots, 7 boards, 4 assists, 2 steals, 0 turnovers in 34 minutes.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 2, 2023
Mizzou pretty much stayed put at 51st on KenPom and 36th on Bart Torvik. But at this point, who cares? Just win, baby!
And from the Mizzou Basketball game notes, 43 three-pointers made over the last three games is a program record and the Tigers set a season-high with 26 assists on the night.
Some reactions to the win:
Missouri is just a wildly entertaining basketball team.— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) February 2, 2023
Missouri just went 43 of 87 (49.4%) from 3-point land in its past three games:— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) February 2, 2023
✅ 16 of 30 vs. Ole Miss
✅ 14 of 30 vs. Iowa State
✅ 13 of 27 vs. LSU
That's nuts.
What an amazing turnaround for @MizzouHoops. From Kobe Brown's emergence as a superstar, to the frantic offensive pace to Mr. Brightside...it's a party in CoMo we haven't seen in a long time.— Tom Hart (@tom_hart) February 2, 2023
Plus, some highlights:
Here's a taste of the first half for #Mizzou against LSU.— Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 2, 2023
Kobe Brown doing Kobe Brown things.
Isiaih Mosely starting to really let loose.
Mizzou splashing them from three all over the place. pic.twitter.com/zDm5hqqsUG
The guy in the back after the dunk is every Mizzou fans mood right now.. Hodge ➡️ Mosley nasty slam— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) February 2, 2023
Possible play of the second half pic.twitter.com/P0H2bYgk7E
Another possible play of the second half.. Kobe Brown steal D'Moi Hodge dunk pic.twitter.com/k1pkMAOTvQ— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) February 2, 2023
@Isiaihletrellm1 ♂️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/2aSiIeatls— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 2, 2023
Up next for Mizzou is a “Quad 1” opportunity at Mississippi State on Saturday with a 5:00 p.m. CST tip-off on SEC Network.
Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:
- No. 25 Auburn 94, Georgia 73
- Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Kobe Brown. pic.twitter.com/tSeto0eETp— Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) February 2, 2023
