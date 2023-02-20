Softball cruises to sixth straight win and Baseball upsets TCU

Successful weekend on the diamond!

Things are going well on the diamond for the Tigers this “spring.” Yes, both diamonds.

Starting with softball — I made a remark on the Rock M Slack channel this week that Larissa Anderson’s team seems to be on a war path. Despite bringing back a plethora of talent last season, the Tigers had a somewhat disappointing season that ended without a deep trip into the postseason. That disappointment seems to be sticking with the team, which has won 9 of 10 after a season-opening loss to Texas.

The Tigers’ latest run of triumphs came at the Florida International Panther invitational, where Missouri went a perfect 5-0 run. Their four wins on Friday and Saturday — including a no-hitter on Saturday — were followed by a nail-biter on Sunday as the Tigers squeaked out a win against Pittsburgh, 6-4.

Trailing 4-1, the Tigers scored five unanswered runs to complete the comeback... The Tigers fought back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs on two hits. Addie Lange opened the inning with a walk before being lifted for pinch runner Kayley Lenger. Lenger advanced to second on a Maddie Snider base hit to left. Honnold then ripped a double to left center to score Lenger and Snider to cut the deficit to one run (4-3). Julia Crenshaw was plunked by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch as Honnold stole third. Kara Daly then came aboard on a Panthers error, which brough Honnold home and evened the game at 4-4. Crenshaw then scored on a wild pitch to put the Tigers up 5-4.

Next up for Mizzou is the Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, where they’ll have a few more opportunities for ranked wins against the likes of Oregon and Oregon State.

Not to be outdone, the baseball team was up against it on Sunday, squaring off with No. 17 TCU. Mizzou dropped its season opener against No. 8 Oklahoma State and then chipped away a close one against No. 24 Texas. Adding a second Top 25 win in during opening weekend was a crucial early season opportunity... one that Steve Bieser’s team didn’t miss.

#Mizzou finishes the weekend in Texas 2-1! On to ☀️ Miami where the Tigers will open a four-game series with FIU on Thursday.#MIZ #C2E ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GgNKOPoVqv — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 20, 2023

No dingers for the Tigers yesterday, but there was plenty of timely hitting. Like this. And this. Can I interest you in some of this?

One of the players who helped the Tigers stand tall in the win over TCU was blue-chip QB and pitcher Sam Horn, who recorded three punch outs in three innings during his debut. His football coach is undoubtedly more concerned about spring football, but he’s staying publicly supportive.

The Tigers are headed to Florida International next for a four-game road series later this week.

