Less than three weeks ago, a pair of NCAA Tournament hopefuls faced off in StarkVegas.

The matchup ended in a dominant 63-52 victory for the hosts, Mississippi State, over the visiting Missouri Tigers, who scored their lowest point total of the season in the defeat.

Tonight, in Columbia, the two will challenge each other once again with their contrasting play styles under first-year Southeastern conference head coaches. As it stands, this could determine the fate of both teams in their push to dance in March.

Mississippi State enters having won six of its past seven games, fighting back into the tournament picture. However, in the latest Joe Lunardi bracketology, the Bulldogs are slotted in the Last Four In, a distinction that would feature them clinging to the hopes of a NCAA Tournament bid.

Missouri, on the other hand, continues to descend seed lines after suffering defeats to Auburn and Texas A&M (No. 10 now). The Tigers’ inability to manufacture a half court offense against athletic defenses emerged once again in those losses and makes this game yet another toss-up.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Time: 6:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

KenPom Win Probability: 55%

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad; 8 PPG)

SG: D’Moi Hodge (Grad; 13.7 PPG)

SF: DeAndre Gholston (Grad; 10.4 PPG)

PF: Kobe Brown (SR; 16.4 PPG)

C: Noah Carter (SR; 9.0 PPG)

Key Depth: Guard Sean East II (SR; 8.3 PPG), Guard Tre Gomillion (Grad; 5.0 PPG) and Forward Mo Diarra (JR; 3.5 PPG)

Mississippi State

PG: Dashawn Davis (SR; 8.6 PPG)

SG: Shakeel Moore (JR; 9.1 PPG)

SF: D.J. Jeffries (SR; 8.8 PPG)

PF: Cameron Matthews (JR; 7.4 PPG)

C: Tolu Smith (R-SR; 14.9 PPG)

Key Depth: Guard Eric Reed Jr. (JR; 4.2 PPG), Forward Tyler Stevenson (Grad; 4.4 PPG) and Forward Will McNair Jr. (R-SR; 3.6 PPG)

*These starters are projected based on past lineups and pregame updates.

Get To Know Mississippi State

Mississippi State showcased what it’s about in the first meeting—defense and Tolu Smith.

The Bulldogs will enter tonight’s contest with the sixth-best defensive efficiency and rank among the nation’s top 60 teams in several defensive categories, including defensive effective field goal percentage (11th—45.2%) and 3-point field goal defense (20th—30%).

Not only does Mississippi State make shooting difficult, but the Bulldogs do not send opposing teams to the free throw line often. They average 15 fouls per game, the fewest in the SEC.

Mississippi State also forces a turnover on 22.8% of opponent possessions while averaging the country’s No. 5 steal percentage, grabbing them on 13.7% of opponent possessions. That defensive pedigree demonstrates the culture built under Chris Jans.

Jans inherited a Bulldogs program that hasn’t lost to Missouri since February 10, 2018, and is 9-1 against the Tigers in their previous 10 meetings. Under his direction, that success might very well continue for Mississippi State, who is the only team to rank inside the nation’s top 20 in scoring defense, opponent field goal percentage and steals.

Behind such a staunch defense, the Bulldogs already pose a serious threat on any given night. However, that threat grows even more when looking at the ‘center’ position, which features 6-foot-11 redshirt senior forward Tolu Smith.

The double-double threat dominates the paint, excelling on the offensive glass and showcasing an ability to draw fouls at the nation’s seventh-best rate. Smith has yet to attempt a 3-pointer this season and shoots only 55.7% from the charity stripe, so his dominance will come within the paint all night.

He tallied 25 points, 12 assists and a 9-12 night from the free throw line in the first meeting between these two foes. He’ll look to do it once again against a post defense that features little depth or defensive prowess on the Mizzou side.

D.J. Jeffries (10 points), Dashawn Davis (10), Tyler Stevenson (10) and Shakeel Moore (eight) were the only other players to record a point in the last meeting for the Bulldogs, who rely heavily on their starting five for point production.

Offensively, though, Mississippi State is a middle-of-the-pack group.

The Bulldogs are among the nation’s worst 3-point and free throw shooting teams, ranking dead last in the SEC in both. They also commit turnovers on 19.2% of their possessions, which will feed into Missouri’s defensive strategy.

For the most part though, Mississippi State’s success will be defined by the success of Smith in the paint and its 3-point defense. Exactly 56% of the Bulldogs’ points come within the arc, while their opponents earn 35.6% of their points via the 3-point line.

As evidenced just 17 days ago, polar opposites will once again be put to the test tonight.

3 Keys To The Game

1. Find an answer to Tolu Smith

Tolu Smith will be ready to wreak havoc on an un-intimidating Mizzou post defense, and it’ll be up to the Tigers to discover a technique to slowing him.

The Tigers’ zone defense did little to prevent Smith from overpowering opponents in his path, while man-to-man never worked to perfection. Missouri will aim to keep him as far from the basket as possible, as Smith’s inefficiency plummets the farther he is from the hoop.

An interesting decision will be whether the Tigers utilize Mo Diarra and Aidan Shaw in extended roles with an emphasis on playing more physical with Smith. While this may send him to the free throw line more, it may be better to ask him to beat you from the charity stripe given his weakness there.

Either way, the plan must center around stopping Smith. He poses the biggest threat to Mizzou, and it’ll be up to the Tigers to make someone else beat them. Although risky, it may be the best shot at a win.

2. Let D’Moi Shoot

Rock M’s own Adeen Rao pinpointed just how important Hodge’s success is in his latest piece.

It’s no secret that Kobe Brown is the heart and soul of the Missouri program, but Hodge may be even more vital on a game-by-game production basis. His 3-point ability seems contagious, and the Tigers will need that talent to spread against a defensive as stout as Mississippi State’s.

Mizzou will need to a go-to secondary star against the Bulldogs, and they should search for Hodge. At home and in front of a dedicated student section, the momentum should be there to build upon, so let D’Moi shoot.

3. Find a way to generate a half court offense

Without Isiaih Mosley, the Tigers struggle immensely in the half-court setting.

Those struggles will be compounded by Mississippi State, who will play shut down defense on the perimeter. Thus, Mizzou will be left with trying to solve its half court offense problem against a top-five defense, which is not ideal.

It’ll come down to the guards, specifically DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II, to jumpstart this idle offense with their playmaking and passing abilities. While it’ll risk a few turnovers, ball movement will be extremely important in making sure the offense doesn’t go stagnant yet again.

Game Prediction

My Prediction: Missouri 77 | Mississippi State 69

KenPom Prediction: Missouri 71 | Mississippi State 70

Betting Lines are typically announced 24 hours before tip, Check DraftKings Sportsbook for the odds once they’re updated.

Like the wise Parker Gillam said in his previous preview, it’s not easy to beat a team twice in a season.

Texas A&M overcame that mindset to take down the Tigers for the second time, but I don't think that feat will replicate itself tonight despite one heck of an effort from Mississippi State.

The Tigers have already been given a glimpse of Tolu Smith as well as the Bulldogs’ defense, and if not for a so-called ‘statistical anomaly’ on Saturday against A&M, Mizzou would have taken down another signature defense.

One thing Dennis Gates has excelled at this season is not allowing one loss bleed into a true losing streak. (Knock on wood) The Tigers have yet to lose three consecutive games, bouncing back from a two-game losing streak earlier this season.

It’s that mentality alongside home court advantage that gives me the confidence to pick Mizzou in a bounce-back performance. It’ll require big nights from Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, but I think the Tigers send Mississippi State deeper in the bubble whilst cementing their place in March.