Big week ahead for Mizzou men and women’s basketball

The push toward March starts in earnest

We’ve got one week left until the month of our lord, Jon Rothstein, begins anew. March, my friends, is almost here.

The chance that we could see both Mizzou’s men and women’s team in the Big Dance is slim at this point, though not impossible. Dennis Gates and the men seem pretty well in, although a total collapse down the stretch would complicate matters. Robin Pingeton and her crew? That’s a different matter. After a 14-2 start, the Tigers have scuffled, dropping 8 of their last 11 games and putting them squarely on the wrong side of the bubble. It should be noted, however, that in Charlie Creme’s news bracketology, he has the Tigers back into the “Next Four Out” section. How do they get back in now? As Pingeton has said in the past, winning out is the answer.

They’ve started well, winning their past two games. They’ve got two more ahead of next week’s SEC Tournament, so the goal is in sight.

Anyway, here are your basketball links for the day.

Robin Pingeton’s team may be on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, but they’re going to fight like hell to force the committee’s hand. The Tigers logged their second straight conference win last night, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies with ease.

Freshman Ashton Judd led the way with 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Hayley Frank and Haley Troup both added 11 points each.

Dave Matter wrote about how the rest of the schedule plays favorably for Dennis Gates and the Tigers... at least after they find a way to deal with Tolu Smith and Mississippi State.

“What’s unique is his time of possession is very low, but his effectiveness is very high,” Gates said after Monday’s practice. “He doesn’t take much. He does a great job of timing, getting to the basket, creating whatever advantage he can. But also his teammates do a great job of delivering that ball in spaces where only he could catch it. So we have to do a tremendous job.

The final Rally for Rhyan totals are in and it looks like Mizzou went over $70,000 on the evening. Way to go, Tigers!

Thanks for all that contributed during our game Saturday as we helped raise $70,000 for @Rally_for_Rhyan and to help fight childhood cancer!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/79LolINGLq — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 20, 2023

Dennis, tell me what's on the schedule this week

@MizzouSwimDive will host the Mizzou Qualifier on Saturday & Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM. @MizzouWBB will take on Florida @Mizzou Arena on Sunday @ 2 PM. I can’t wait to see all of you tomorrow night at 6 PM so we can “welcome” Mississippi State to COMO! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) February 20, 2023



Mizzou Softball’s first few weeks have gone much according to plan, and much of it is thanks to the play of junior Alex Honnold (no, not the professional rock climber.) Now, she’s being recognized as the Co-SEC Player of the Week!

The West Des Moines, Iowa, centerfielder, was 9-for-14 at the dish, compiling 10 RBI, nine runs, four doubles and two home runs over the six games. She also earned six walks including four against Pittsburgh on Feb. 17 and was 4-for-5 on stolen base attempts. Honnold opened the week, batting 2-for-2 at No. 20 UCF on Feb. 15 with a double and a homer to go with a career-best matching four RBI and three runs. She also added a 3-for-3 performance against FIU on Feb. 18 with a double and three RBI. Honnold concluded the Panther Invitational with a season-best matching 3-for-4 day at the plate in the Championship Final against Pittsburgh on Feb. 19. She hit a pair of doubles and a homer with three RBI in the victory.

Honnold is slashing .480/.650/1.000 on the young season so far.

Mizzou Baseball got the win over TCU, but Sam Horn was the story, at least for Dave Matter. Don’t worry, though, he’s still got his mind on stealing Brady Cook’s job.

The four-star football prospect will focus on football activities once spring practices begin and compete with newly signed Miami transfer Jake Garcia for the starting job, along with returning starter Brady Cook once he returns from offseason shoulder surgery.