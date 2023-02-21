No wins means Mizzou must win to get in.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well, after losing two out of two games last week, Mizzou does what it does best is making the end of the regular season quite stressful. The guys are back this week to discuss the losses as well as look ahead at what’s to come for this Tiger team. Only four games left? Buckle up, Missouri fans.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:40: Dive Cuts is here! Let’s get some wins Mizzou! OG Matt is back. Bad luck Matt is out.

03:40 - 11:50: Why not recap the Auburn game?

11:50 - 18:40: I guess we should also recap Texas A&M.

18:40 - 28:30: How bad is Mizzou missing Isiaih Mosley? Who else do we wish could step up?

28:30 - 45:40: There are only FOUR games left, everyone. Buckle up.

45:40 - 49:45: Why don’t we talk a little bit about the Mississippi St game.

49:45 - 59:15: Prediction time.

59:15 - END: Wrapping it up! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

