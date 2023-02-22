HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS?

W.
In the latest edition of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi bracketology update, the Missouri Tigers have dropped to a No. 10 seed (vs No. 7 seed Michigan State) — making Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State (among the Last Four In) essentially a “must-win” scenario if Mizzou wants to avoid the dangerous bubble territory.
The Tigers got it done. As always though, they had to make it interesting in true Mizzou fashion. What a stressful, nerve-wracking game.
With a 66-64 overtime win over Mississippi State, Missouri improved to 20-8 (8-7 SEC) on the season with a team leading 17 points from Kobe Brown — his 21st game of the season in double figures according to the game notes on MUTigers.com.
Always living on the after another @SEC win!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/0JJVweY54T— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 22, 2023
However, the night belonged to Noah Carter and Nick Honor with these clutch moments.
NOAH CARTER!!! @noah3carter— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 22, 2023
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rSdtU2CacT
NICK HONOR!!!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 22, 2023
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bC8LgW9ast
Noah Carter and Nick Honor. That’s it. That’s the Tweet.— Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) February 22, 2023
I mean, just WOW. Obviously, this team has their deficiencies — but they keep finding ways to win.
On the radio side, here’s the call from Mike Kelly:
Mike Kelly’s call of the closing seconds of @MizzouHoops overtime win over Mississippi State courtesy of @LEARFIELDAudio: pic.twitter.com/OR9KElBt2X— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 22, 2023
And with Missouri’s 20th win — Dennis Gates becomes the third head coach in Mizzou Basketball history to win 20 games in his debut season, joining Cuonzo Martin and Frank Haith.
Congratulations to @coachdgates on hitting the 20 win mark in his 1st season! He becomes the third #Mizzou head coach to reach that mark. Still work to do, more wins ahead for this group.— Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) February 22, 2023
Metrics-wise, Mizzou still sits at 62nd on KenPom and 58th on Bart Torvik. What really matters is that Missouri has stayed perfect outside of Quad 1 games as they draw ever so closer to clinching an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.
The night got even better for Mizzou as Texas A&M beat Tennessee 68-63. With that, the Tigers (8-7) sit one game behind the Volunteers (9-6) for the fourth seed in the SEC with three games remaining with Missouri holding the tiebreaker.
More to come later with Sam Snelling’s Study Hall.
Other SEC Basketball games later tonight:
- Kentucky at Florida — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
- Vanderbilt at LSU — 6:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)
- No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina — 8:00 p.m. CST (ESPN2)
- Ole Miss at Auburn — 8:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Kortay Vincent: What was different for Missouri Baseball this weekend?
- 2022 Position Postmortem from Nate Edwards: Linebackers
- From Brandon Haynes: Mizzou Hoops hosts Mississippi State in must-win matchup
- DIVE CUTS with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris: No wins means Mizzou must win to get in
- Gamer from Parker Gillam: Honor’s three propels Mizzou to overtime win over MSU
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Mizzou basketball vs Mississippi State from Dave Matter: Numbers to know for pivotal SEC rematch
- Game story from Dave Matter: Nick Honor’s overtime 3-pointer lifts Mizzou to victory over Mississippi State
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Payton Havermann: MU’s Ashton Judd named SEC Freshman of the Week
- From the staff: Moore wins Co-Specialist of the Week
- From Jaden Lewis: Gates’ 20th victory with MU powered by improved rebounding performance
- From Jack Knowlton: Missouri stuns Mississippi State in overtime
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Suni Lee, and how to appreciate greatness in sports (editor’s note: this is fantastic)
- From Matt Stahl: Missouri basketball beat Mississippi State in overtime thriller. Here’s what happened
- From Matt Stahl: ‘The most valuable player we have’: How Tre Gomillion calling a meeting helped Missouri basketball win
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Congrats to Ashton Judd, who has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. A well-deserved honor for Ashton! Read more on MUTigers.com.
Freshman of the Week pic.twitter.com/PbIjXYhbFa— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 21, 2023
- Mizzou Women’s Basketball held Texas A&M to 10 points in the first half — allowing their lowest 1st half point total since January 7th, 2006 against Oklahoma State. Very impressive defense.
Defensive clinic— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 21, 2023
Missouri held Texas A&M to 10 points in the first half, the lowest scoring total allowed by the Tigers before the break since Jan. 7, 2006 against Oklahoma State (10). pic.twitter.com/XYgrf2XRqe
- Women’s Basketball Bracketology update: Bubblicious.
Mizzou women's basketball up to No. 52 in NCAA NET rankings, now listed among first four out of NCAA Tournament by ESPN's Charlie Creme.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 21, 2023
Tigers have two reg-season games left at Ole Miss (No. 27) & Florida (No. 85).
Local talent helps @mutigerstyle take the Mizzou wrestling program to the next level— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 21, 2023
Watch the @ABC17News feature⬇️
https://t.co/VLei44bH92#MIZ #TigerStyle
- Brock Mauller and Mizzou Wrestling’s win over Iowa State was featured on NCAA Wrestling’s Photo of the Week!
#NCAAWrestling Photo of the Week— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 21, 2023
Brock Mauller Celebrates after defeating No. 9-ranked Paniro Johnson of Iowa State by sudden victory fall in front of a record-breaking crowd, helping @MizzouWrestling upset No. 3 Iowa State, 23-12. https://t.co/s97BirkBHm pic.twitter.com/7torj6tCd5
- Mizzou Softball rankings update after a 5-0 weekend, per Karen:
After a perfect 5-0 weekend, #Mizzou Softball moves up in the polls: no. 21 in ESPN/USA Softball, no. 24 in NFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll, no. 25 in D1 Softball, and no. 23 in Softball America.— Karen S (@karensteger) February 21, 2023
Cracking this week's national polls.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nWAETjmMfq— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 21, 2023
- Jocelyn Moore has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week after her 10.0 against Auburn on vault!
-— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 21, 2023
Jocelyn Moore was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week after her 10.0 on vault this weekend. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vgZ0c3heCB
- Mizzou Athletics honors Tracy Ellis-Ward in their Black History Month spotlight — a 1,000 point scorer for Mizzou Women’s Basketball:
Recognizing 1,000 point scorer and All-America Honorable Mention, - in our Black History Month spotlight. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qko9tpZIaH— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 21, 2023
