HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS?

In the latest edition of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi bracketology update, the Missouri Tigers have dropped to a No. 10 seed (vs No. 7 seed Michigan State) — making Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State (among the Last Four In) essentially a “must-win” scenario if Mizzou wants to avoid the dangerous bubble territory.

The Tigers got it done. As always though, they had to make it interesting in true Mizzou fashion. What a stressful, nerve-wracking game.

With a 66-64 overtime win over Mississippi State, Missouri improved to 20-8 (8-7 SEC) on the season with a team leading 17 points from Kobe Brown — his 21st game of the season in double figures according to the game notes on MUTigers.com.

However, the night belonged to Noah Carter and Nick Honor with these clutch moments.

Noah Carter and Nick Honor. That’s it. That’s the Tweet. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) February 22, 2023

I mean, just WOW. Obviously, this team has their deficiencies — but they keep finding ways to win.

On the radio side, here’s the call from Mike Kelly:

Mike Kelly’s call of the closing seconds of @MizzouHoops overtime win over Mississippi State courtesy of @LEARFIELDAudio: pic.twitter.com/OR9KElBt2X — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 22, 2023

And with Missouri’s 20th win — Dennis Gates becomes the third head coach in Mizzou Basketball history to win 20 games in his debut season, joining Cuonzo Martin and Frank Haith.

Congratulations to @coachdgates on hitting the 20 win mark in his 1st season! He becomes the third #Mizzou head coach to reach that mark. Still work to do, more wins ahead for this group. — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) February 22, 2023

Metrics-wise, Mizzou still sits at 62nd on KenPom and 58th on Bart Torvik. What really matters is that Missouri has stayed perfect outside of Quad 1 games as they draw ever so closer to clinching an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

The night got even better for Mizzou as Texas A&M beat Tennessee 68-63. With that, the Tigers (8-7) sit one game behind the Volunteers (9-6) for the fourth seed in the SEC with three games remaining with Missouri holding the tiebreaker.

More to come later with Sam Snelling’s Study Hall.

Other SEC Basketball games later tonight:

Kentucky at Florida — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

Vanderbilt at LSU — 6:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina — 8:00 p.m. CST (ESPN2)

Ole Miss at Auburn — 8:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Congrats to Ashton Judd, who has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. A well-deserved honor for Ashton! Read more on MUTigers.com.

Freshman of the Week pic.twitter.com/PbIjXYhbFa — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 21, 2023

Mizzou Women’s Basketball held Texas A&M to 10 points in the first half — allowing their lowest 1st half point total since January 7th, 2006 against Oklahoma State. Very impressive defense.

Defensive clinic



Missouri held Texas A&M to 10 points in the first half, the lowest scoring total allowed by the Tigers before the break since Jan. 7, 2006 against Oklahoma State (10). pic.twitter.com/XYgrf2XRqe — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 21, 2023

Women’s Basketball Bracketology update: Bubblicious.

Mizzou women's basketball up to No. 52 in NCAA NET rankings, now listed among first four out of NCAA Tournament by ESPN's Charlie Creme.

Tigers have two reg-season games left at Ole Miss (No. 27) & Florida (No. 85). — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 21, 2023

From ABC17: Local talent helps Brian Smith take the Mizzou Wrestling program to the next level

Brock Mauller and Mizzou Wrestling’s win over Iowa State was featured on NCAA Wrestling’s Photo of the Week!

#NCAAWrestling Photo of the Week



Brock Mauller Celebrates after defeating No. 9-ranked Paniro Johnson of Iowa State by sudden victory fall in front of a record-breaking crowd, helping @MizzouWrestling upset No. 3 Iowa State, 23-12. https://t.co/s97BirkBHm pic.twitter.com/7torj6tCd5 — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 21, 2023

Mizzou Softball rankings update after a 5-0 weekend, per Karen:

After a perfect 5-0 weekend, #Mizzou Softball moves up in the polls: no. 21 in ESPN/USA Softball, no. 24 in NFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll, no. 25 in D1 Softball, and no. 23 in Softball America. — Karen S (@karensteger) February 21, 2023

Jocelyn Moore has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week after her 10.0 against Auburn on vault!

-



Jocelyn Moore was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week after her 10.0 on vault this weekend. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vgZ0c3heCB — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 21, 2023

Mizzou Athletics honors Tracy Ellis-Ward in their Black History Month spotlight — a 1,000 point scorer for Mizzou Women’s Basketball:

Recognizing 1,000 point scorer and All-America Honorable Mention, - in our Black History Month spotlight. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qko9tpZIaH — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 21, 2023