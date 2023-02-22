 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS?

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, February 22

By Sammy Stava
In the latest edition of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi bracketology update, the Missouri Tigers have dropped to a No. 10 seed (vs No. 7 seed Michigan State) — making Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State (among the Last Four In) essentially a “must-win” scenario if Mizzou wants to avoid the dangerous bubble territory.

The Tigers got it done. As always though, they had to make it interesting in true Mizzou fashion. What a stressful, nerve-wracking game.

With a 66-64 overtime win over Mississippi State, Missouri improved to 20-8 (8-7 SEC) on the season with a team leading 17 points from Kobe Brown — his 21st game of the season in double figures according to the game notes on MUTigers.com.

However, the night belonged to Noah Carter and Nick Honor with these clutch moments.

I mean, just WOW. Obviously, this team has their deficiencies — but they keep finding ways to win.

On the radio side, here’s the call from Mike Kelly:

And with Missouri’s 20th win — Dennis Gates becomes the third head coach in Mizzou Basketball history to win 20 games in his debut season, joining Cuonzo Martin and Frank Haith.

Metrics-wise, Mizzou still sits at 62nd on KenPom and 58th on Bart Torvik. What really matters is that Missouri has stayed perfect outside of Quad 1 games as they draw ever so closer to clinching an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

The night got even better for Mizzou as Texas A&M beat Tennessee 68-63. With that, the Tigers (8-7) sit one game behind the Volunteers (9-6) for the fourth seed in the SEC with three games remaining with Missouri holding the tiebreaker.

More to come later with Sam Snelling’s Study Hall.

Other SEC Basketball games later tonight:

  • Kentucky at Florida — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
  • Vanderbilt at LSU — 6:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)
  • No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina — 8:00 p.m. CST (ESPN2)
  • Ole Miss at Auburn — 8:00 p.m. CST (SEC Network)

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Get your Mizzou gear at Homefield Apparel NOW!
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball held Texas A&M to 10 points in the first half — allowing their lowest 1st half point total since January 7th, 2006 against Oklahoma State. Very impressive defense.
  • Women’s Basketball Bracketology update: Bubblicious.
  • Brock Mauller and Mizzou Wrestling’s win over Iowa State was featured on NCAA Wrestling’s Photo of the Week!
  • Mizzou Softball rankings update after a 5-0 weekend, per Karen:
  • Jocelyn Moore has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week after her 10.0 against Auburn on vault!
  • Mizzou Athletics honors Tracy Ellis-Ward in their Black History Month spotlight — a 1,000 point scorer for Mizzou Women’s Basketball:

