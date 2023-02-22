Let’s talk about football scheduling and rule changes.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. You know it’s peak offseason when Sam Horn is impressing everyone by throwing baseballs. The guys discuss him briefly then move on to talk about SEC scheduling once Texas and Oklahoma join the league. Then, the topic of discussion turns to new rules proposed in college football. Finally, the guys wrap the episode up by discussing Mizzou’s extremely difficult schedule coming up this season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:05: It’s time to talk about Mizzou football. What will the guys talk about? NO IDEA.

01:05 - 05:05: Sam Horn looks like a pretty good pitcher.

05:05 - 18:10: Let’s talk SEC football. Specifically, the schedule moving forward with Oklahoma and Texas joining us in 2024.

18:10 - 33:40: Let’s talk about rules. College football rules. Oh yeah.

33:40 - 42:20: Diving deeper into schedules. Specifically, Mizzou’s extremely difficult schedule.

42:20 - END: Final thoughts! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.