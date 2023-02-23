A busy weekend schedule ahead for Mizzou Athletics

A look ahead to this upcoming weekend in Mizzou Athletics:

Mizzou Athletics is in full swing right now with the basketball regular season winding down heading into the postseason and diamond sports just starting up. Here’s a look at the busy schedule this weekend that Missouri has in store.

SOFTBALL

Starting off the young season 9-2 overall and currently on a six-game winning streak, Larissa Anderson’s Tigers are nationally ranked heading into the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.

Today, the Tigers will play Cal Poly (2:30) and BYU (5:00). On Friday, they’ll play Oregon State at 5:30, then No. 22/No. 24 Oregon on Saturday at 5:00 and Long Beach State at 7:30.

The No. 24/21 Tigers travel to Cathedral City, California, this weekend to compete in the @NutterClassic!!#Mizzou will compete in five games over the three-day tournament held at the Big League Dreams Complex. #OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/smp2vyvMe1 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 22, 2023

Full preview on MUTigers.com, and of course Karen Steger will have you covered all throughout the weekend here on Rock M.

BASEBALL

After starting the season 2-1 in Arlington at the College Baseball Showdown with big-time wins over Texas and TCU, Steve Bieser’s club has been the surprise so far in the SEC and look like a much improved from last season in the early going.

On the latest edition of the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Bieser joined Matt Michaels to discuss Missouri’s successful opening weekend. Give it a listen!

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, we chat with @biesersr about @MizzouBaseball's opening weekend success, and what's to come for his club. Road warriors Matt & Brad also review a ton of big recent wins for #Mizzou teams & athletes!



LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/cVfhYYdz2K — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 22, 2023

Starting tonight, the Tigers have a four-game series at FIU in Miami. Florida International was picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the Conference USA Baseball Preseason Poll, so Mizzou probably needs to take three out of four at the very least in this series before coming home. Here are the first pitch times:

Thurs: 5:30

Fri: 5:30

Sat: 4:00

Sun: 11:00 a.m.

According to the preview on MUTigers.com, Arizona transfer RHP Chandler Murphy will get the start tonight, LHP Ian Loshe on Friday, the other Arizona transfer LHP Javyn Pimental on Saturday, and TBA on Sunday.

All games are available to listen on the radio via KTGR, and Kortay Vincent will have our coverage on Rock M.

WOMEN’S HOOPS

At 17-10 (6-8 SEC) coming off back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M, the Tigers are still on the wrong side of the bubble in ESPN’s Charlie Creme bracketology (First Four Out) desperately needing a strong finish heading into the SEC Tournament.

Tonight is a pivotal one on the road against Ole Miss (20-7, 9-5 SEC) as the Rebels are a projected No. 8 seed. Tip-off is set for 6 PM CST on SEC Network Plus. Here’s a look at the preview on MUTigers.com.

On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers close out the regular season at home against Florida (14-13, 3-11 SEC) 2 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.

Lauren Rosenberg will have our coverage on Rock M.

GYMNASTICS

After their upset victory over No. 5 Auburn in a record crowd at the Hearnes Center, 15th ranked Mizzou (5-3, 2-3 SEC) looks to carry their momentum on the road against 17th ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Can SEC Co-Specialist of the Week Jocelyn Moore repeat her 10.0 performance on the vault? Stay tuned tomorrow night at 8 PM CST on the SEC Network. Should be another fantastic meet to watch. Karen will have a preview and keep you up to date with what’s happening on Friday.

MEN’S HOOPS

After Nick Honor’s game winner against Mississippi State in overtime, Mizzou is now 20-8 (8-7 SEC) with three games remaining in the regular season on the verge of clinching an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Plus, a double-bye in the SEC Tournament is still within reach.

On Saturday, the Tigers travel to Georgia (16-12, 6-9 SEC). The Bulldogs are 13-2 at home with notable wins over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Kentucky — but they also lost their last two games to Alabama (108-59) and Arkansas (97-65) by a combined 81 points.

Currently, this is a “Quad 3” game on Mizzou’s NET team sheet as Georgia is ranked No. 138.

Tip-off on Saturday in Athens is set for noon on the SEC Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

