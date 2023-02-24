Diamond Sports Updates: Softball goes 2-0, Baseball 0-1

Diamond Sports Check-in

First up, we have #21/24 Mizzou Softball (9-2), who wrapped up Day One of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, CA with two run-rule victories!

Softball Game 1 vs. Cal Poly

I spent the majority of Mizzou’s game against Cal Poly fighting with statbroadcast, which appeared in “Pregame” mode until midway through the 5th inning, when suddenly it picked back up. Mind you, the game ended at the bottom of the 5th, so those of us trying to keep tabs on our favorite diamond gals saw all of like 10-15 mins of stat-action, which is UNCALLED FOR. Not all of us want/can pay $30 for FloSoftball, so the least they could do is make sure the statcast works, right? As I complained to my press box buds from last season, we decided we hate February softball. Like, so much. We just want to watch our team, man!

Here is what I was able to find out in the aftermath. With freshman Cierra Harrison in the circle, Cal Poly took an early lead in the first inning after two consecutive walks and a double put them up 1-0. Mizzou had several opportunities to re-take the lead in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to do anything with Jenna Laird or Alex Honnold’s singles. Both teams went three-up, three-down in the 2nd inning, and in the third, CC again ran into some problems with walks, and was ultimately removed from the game in favor of Megan Schumacher with two on. She got out of the inning unscathed, and after that it was all Tigers.

After Megan Moll walked, Maddie Snider’s sac bunt advanced her to 2B before a Laird double scored and tied up the game. Honnold walked — her plate discipline so far this season is of the charts — and Julia Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Kara Daly, who hit a GRAND SLAM BOMB to center to make it 5-1. In the bottom of the 4th, Katie Chester led off with a double, and Moll’s sac bunt advanced Kaylee Lenger (PR for Chester) to third, and when Laird reached on a fielder’s choice, Lenger scored, making it 6-1.

In the bottom of the 5th, Mizzou put this one away on what appeared to be just an unfortunate comedy of errors from Cal Poly. After Daly walked, Hannah McGivern came in to pinch run and swiped 2B before advancing to 3B on Maddie Gallagher’s ground out. Lenger was hit by a pitch and also swiped 2B before advancing to 3B on an error that also scored McGivern. Moll and Snider then both walked until a wild pitch advanced them to 2B & 3B and Lenger scored. Laird then reached on an error, scoring Moll and effectively ending the game on a walk—off run rule. Mizzou scored three runs on exactly ZERO hits to end teh game, which is kinda wild.

THE STATS

Laird: 2-4 | 1 R | 2 H | 3 RBI | double | 1 SB Honnold: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 H | 1 BB Daly: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 H | 4 RBI | grand slam | 1 BB Harrison: 2.2 IP | no decision | 1 H (a double) | 1 ER | 4 BB | 2 SO Schumacher: 2.1 IP | 1 K OVERALL : .278 BA | 5 H | 2 2B | 1 HR | 6 BB | 1 SO | 2 HBP | 4 SB | 3 LOB | .167 w/ 2 outs | .273 w/ runners on | .200 RISP | .600 from lead off

Softball Game 2 vs. #29/34 BYU

Mizzou struck first in this one, with back-to-back solo shots by Alex Honnold and Julia Crenshaw to make it a 2-0 game in the bottom of the 1st, but BYU would get one back in the top of the 2nd on back-to-back singles followed by a sac fly. The Tigers’ attempt to get some distance stalled in the bottom of the 2nd after Maddie Gallagher was caught stealing after getting on base with a single.

In the top of the third, BYU took the lead on what statbroadcast looked like two errors on the same play? After BYU led off with a walk, the next batter (Agbayani) reached on an error by Daly (I’m imagining she must have overthrown 1B and it went into RF?), which allowed the walked batter (Benjarano) to score. Then, another error by Gallagher, who was playing RF, allowed Agbayani to also come around and score. That was like some real Mizzou v. Texas level of mistakes right there (IYKYK). Thankfully, Weber got out of the inning without her defense failing her any longer, and BYU clinging to a 3-2 lead.

It would be short-lived joy for BYU though, as Mizzou quickly tied it up in the bottom of the third, and never looked back. After a Honnold single, she swiped 2B, and Crenshaw’s single to CF brought Alex home, tying it up 3-3. BYU went three-up, three-down in the top of the 4th, and in the bottom of the inning, after a Daly single to RF, it forced Temples from the game for Agbayani. Big mistake though, as Miss Frizell (or Frizzy, whichever you prefer), smashed a 2-run homer to center, making it 5-3 Mizzou.

Gallagher, making up for the prior mistakes, then singled to LF, and Kelsee Mortimer singled, but was able to advance to 2B on the throw. A Maddie Snider RBI single back to the pitcher scored another run, making it 6-3, and after stealing 2B and a Laird walk, Agbayani was replaced in the circle by Aguilar. A two-run double by Honnold brought in Snider and the PH Kendal Cook to make it 8-3 before Julia Crenshaw’s SECOND homer of the game and put the Tigers up 11-3. Lefty Taylor Pannell came in to close out the game, and did just that, allowing only a baserunner via HBP. Tigers win 11-3 in their second run-ruled game of the day.

JULIA!!



Julia Crenshaw cranks her second homer of the game, a three-run blast!! #Mizzou 11, BYU 3 | B4 | #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/42XxycDGWc — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 24, 2023

THE STATS

Honnold: 3-3 | 3 R | double | HR | SB Crenshaw: 3-3 | 2 R | 5 RBI | 2 HR Frizell: 1-2 | R | HR | BB Gallagher: 2-2 | R | BB Snider: 1-2 | R | RBI | SB Jo: 4 IP | 2 H | 3 R | 1 ER | 2 BB | 4 SO Pannell: 1 IP | HBP OVERALL : .522 BA | 12 H | 1 2B | 4 HR | 3 BB | 4 SO | 2 SB | 3 LOB | .333 w/ 2 outs | .750 w/ runners on | .667 RISP | .250 from lead off | .429 vs LHP

UP NEXT: The Tigers take on Oregon State today at 5:30pm, followed by a night double-header on Saturday to wrap up the Cali trip against #22/24 Oregon (2:30pm) & Long Beach State (7:30pm).

Baseball Game 1 vs. FIU

Unfortunately, Bieser Ball didn’t have quite the offensive explosive of the ladies’ squad, as Mizzou took the L in Game 1 of the 4-game set, 4-3. FIU got on top early in this one with 2 runs in the 1st and 2 more in the 7th. Mizzou countered with 1 each in the 3rd, 6th, and 9th, but it wasn’t enough.

THE STATS

Trevor Austin: 2-4 | 2 R | HR Tre Morris: 2-4 Hank Zeisler: 1-4 | R | HR Juju Stevens: 1-4 | double Chandler Murphy: 5 IP | 6 H | 2 ER | 2 BB | 4 SO | WP Austin Troesser: 3 IP | LOSS | 3 H | 2 ER | BB | 5 SO OVERALL : 7 H | 1 BB | 11 SO | 6 LOB

UP NEXT: Game 2 of the FIU series at 5:30pm tonight, followed by Game 3 on Saturday at 4pm, and Game 4 Sunday at 11am.

SWING FOR THE FENCES, Y’ALL! ON TO THE LINKS!

Nick Honor with the Mizzou Assist of the Week

The Mizzou Assist of the Week comes from @NickHonor3 connecting with @TheKobe24Brown for an alley-oop in the Tigers' win over Mississippi State!



With 462 assists this season, the Tigers have helped raise $4,620 for @Great_Southern Assisting Education! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/O2h7ZE4Ikh — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 23, 2023

Quin Snyder to the Atlanta Hawks?!?

Sources: The Atlanta Hawks have started formal discussions with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and are attempting to swiftly hire Snyder as the team's new head coach.



Full details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/OorENTcLyl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2023

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Watch: #Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) tells us more about her team's new motto: "Never go alone."



She says this group is continuing to build a new identity for 2023 after graduating several seniors last season. pic.twitter.com/lts6vpOrDV — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 20, 2023

Mizzou announces tennis head coach change. Chris Wootton is out, Bianca Turati will serve as interim. Quote from Turati via MU athletics release ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/55LqiVz54W — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) February 23, 2023

Gymnastics is back on the road this evening and will face Arkansas this evening at 8pm for their last road meet of the season. Read the preview at MUTigers.com.

