Missouri vs Georgia Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

College Basketball Saturday is here with a lot on the table for a lot of teams, Missouri is amongst them! The Tigers travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Bulldogs in a game that could move Mizzou to 9-7 in league play, secure at least a .500 record in league play and likely lock in their NCAA bid.

But this game is tricky, the Bulldogs are 138th in the NET rankings which puts this game in the Q3 territory. One of Missouri’s strongest claims to a higher seed remains their flawless record in Q2-Q4 games. And Georgia? Well they’re pretty good at home.

UGa is 16-12 and 6-9 in league play, but they’re 13-2 at home with losses to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt by a combined 7 points. Meanwhile they’ve beaten Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kentucky, and LSU. Their last two games were road contests against Alabama and Arkansas and they lost those games by a combined 81 points. So which team will Mizzou get? The one sliding towards the end of the year with blowout road losses? Or a team rejuvenated under Mike White and winning and competing in far more games than they did a year ago?

This would be a Quad 2 game for Georgia where they are 3-2, but none of those games have been within the last month. The last one was January 14th. As with anything these days, especially in the SEC... who knows?

Here are the SEC Standings as we embark on a College Basketball Saturday...

Alabama 14-1 Texas A&M 13-2 Kentucky 10-5 Tennessee 9-6 Auburn 9-6 Missouri 8-7 Vanderbilt 8-7 Arkansas 8-7 Florida 7-8 Georgia 6-9 Mississippi State 6-9 South Carolina 3-12 LSU 2-13 Ole Miss 2-13

If you missed it. Ole Miss already fired Kermit Davis yesterday for some reason. Clearly he was going to be fired at the end of the year, that was apparent when the Rebels slumped in non-conference play, and then went 0-5 to start SEC play. They just didn’t leave enough runway at 8-9 to save Davis’s job. That said, the last two games were against Mississippi State where Ole Miss nearly clipped them before losing in Overtime. And then at Auburn where the Rebels had a late lead but faltered to lose by 4. Neither of those games show any signs the team had given up on their coach despite a 10-18 record and being 2-13 in Conference.

We all knew what was going to happen at the end of the year, so did Kermit Davis. But he deserved to finish the season with his team.

Missouri-Georgia basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 25, 2023

LOCATION: Stegman Coliseum; Athens, GA.

Missouri-Georgia basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Georgia basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point favorite over Georgia according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 152.5.

College Basketball Games to Watch: Feb 25, 2023 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM UConn (18) -7.5 St. John's 152 CBS 11:00 AM Creighton (19) -3.5 Villanova 135 FOX 11:00 AM Oklahoma Iowa State (23) -7 128 ESPNU 11:00 AM TCU (24) Texas Tech -2 144.5 ESPN2 12:00 PM Missouri -3.5 Georgia 151 SECN 1:00 PM Arkansas Alabama (2) -8.5 151.5 ESPN2 1:00 PM Arizona State Arizona (7) -12 151.5 CBS 1:00 PM Texas (8) Baylor (9) -3.5 148.5 ESPN 1:00 PM Kansas State (14) Oklahoma State -2.5 143 ESPNU 2:30 PM Texas A&M (25) - Mississippi State - 127 SECN 3:00 PM West Virginia Kansas (3) -9 151 ESPN 3:00 PM Florida State Miami (13) -14.5 154.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM Auburn Kentucky -4 144 CBS 5:00 PM Virginia (6) North Carolina -2 130 ESPN 5:00 PM South Carolina Tennessee (11) -20 129.5 SECN 5:00 PM Florida Vanderbilt -3 145 ESPN2 6:30 PM Indiana (17) Purdue (5) -7.5 138.5 FOX 6:30 PM DePaul Marquette (10) -9.5 155.5 FS1 7:00 PM Houston (1) -19.5 East Carolina 135.5 ESPN2 7:30 PM LSU Ole Miss -4.5 135.5 SECN 9:00 PM Saint Mary's (15) Gonzaga (12) -5 142.5 ESPN 9:00 PM San Diego State (22) -1.5 New Mexico 147.5 CBSSN

