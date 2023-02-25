Mizzou Football kicks off 2024 recruiting class with commit from in-state tight end

#Chase2Dre4ms? That’s... something!

But no matter what we think of the 2024 recruiting hashtag, it does indicate some good news for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff — the class itself is underway.

In the middle of Mizzou’s domination of Georgia on the hardwood, Drinkwitz decided to break some news, sending out his first bat signal of ‘24.

It didn’t take long to learn that, for the second straight year, an in-state tight end is the first to join up with the program. Seventeen minutes after Drink’s tease, Joplin tight end Whit Hafer announced he’d be the Tigers’ first commit of the class.

Thankful and blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Missouri! #MIZ #Chase2Dre4ms pic.twitter.com/eFCKCZv7b4 — Whit Hafer (@whit_hafer) February 25, 2023

Whit (I learned thanks to Gabe DeArmond) is a True Son by birth, son of former Mizzou Basketball alumnus Jeff Hafer. Now, he’ll get a chance to forge his own path in CoMo.

Get to know: Whit Hafer

Hometown: Joplin, Mo.

High School: Joplin

Position: TE

Ht/Wt: 6’7”, 230 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.5, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: Four

Offers to note: Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV

A high school tight end posting blocking highlights? I’m for it.

Hafer’s biggest attribute at this point has to be his physicality. At 6’7” and 230 pounds, the rising senior is effectively an extra lineman for Joplin High School at this point... albeit one that also has some nice hops and steady hands. He’s a willing blocker, which will be necessary in Drinkwitz’s offense, but to really excel as a pass-catcher he’ll probably need to gain a little speed. But considering Mizzou’s troubles on the line, you never say no to a willing blocker with a few extra tools in his bag.

Welcome, Whit! Here’s to many more prospects joining you! M-I-Z!