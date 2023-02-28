 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drink talks position changes, QB battle during spring presser

Mizzou Links for Feb. 28, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Sam Horn’s OK (we think?) and a bunch of guys are moving positions

It’s already football season. Who knew it would come so soon?!

OK, spring football doesn’t totally count, but it still offers us the opportunity to imbibe in that sweet, sweet content well. And Eli Drinkwitz pulled plenty of water for us yesterday afternoon when he discussed the early start.

“It’s based off the spring break calendar,” Drinkwitz said. “If you study the history of injuries in spring football, they normally occur after a spring break break, right? So those guys practice, give them a break for spring break, they go nine days and then they come back and still finish up spring, and that’s where you suffer some soft tissue injuries and all that stuff.”

One of the big topics of conversation was how his duties have changed since Kirby Moore showed up. Drinkwitz emphasized the amount of things he is able to let go of... along with the things he’s allowed to take over.

“I’m not doing other stuff, I’m just able to be more focused in what I’m doing as far as whether it’s speaking engagements, whether it’s focused on our team responsibility with special teams to get those things lined out, whether it’s looking under the hood at position issues that we had last year to make sure that the fundamentals are right at positions of concern that we had, whether it’s sitting in other position meetings and taking notes and trying to figure out how we can improve, whether it’s our teaching or our delivery or our fundamentals.

Of course, the big talking point was QB Sam Horn, who left his most recent pitching appearance with some elbow discomfort. That’s generally very bad news, but it appears that Mizzou may have dodged a head-high fastball of sorts.

After undergoing an MRI and consulting with multiple doctors, Horn’s injury isn’t as serious as initially feared. He suffered a forearm strain, Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz said Monday, but did not damage any ligaments. A source independent of the university confirmed the diagnosis.

Horn won’t throw during Tuesday’s spring football practice, the first of 15 for the Tigers over the next several weeks, but could be cleared to throw later this week, Drinkwitz said.

Horn won’t be pitching for another 2 and a half weeks, but the injury could allow him to throw a football sooner than that. Drinkwitz emphasized that he and Steve Bieser are working together to monitor his activity, given the fact that the NCAA has strict rules about time limits. Horn is still expected to compete with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and incumbent starter Brady Cook for the QB1 role.

QB wasn’t the only position discussed, either. Drinkwitz talked through quite a few position changes, including to important contributors throughout the roster.

Apart from players moving positions, Drinkwitz is starting his annual “give the youth a chance” tour. Gassing up a freshman kicker against the Thiccer? Bold move.

Last but not least, an update on the new indoor practice facility!

  • I’m feeling like some Mizzou Sports this week. Got anything like that on the menu this week, Dennis Gates?

Oh sweet, thank you!

  • Want some news on who is staying and who is going for Mizzou Hoops next year? We do too, but Dennis Gates won’t oblige.

Meanwhile, we’ll soak up the D’Moi Hodge content.

