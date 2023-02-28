Drink talks position changes, QB battle during spring presser

Sam Horn’s OK (we think?) and a bunch of guys are moving positions

It’s already football season. Who knew it would come so soon?!

OK, spring football doesn’t totally count, but it still offers us the opportunity to imbibe in that sweet, sweet content well. And Eli Drinkwitz pulled plenty of water for us yesterday afternoon when he discussed the early start.

“It’s based off the spring break calendar,” Drinkwitz said. “If you study the history of injuries in spring football, they normally occur after a spring break break, right? So those guys practice, give them a break for spring break, they go nine days and then they come back and still finish up spring, and that’s where you suffer some soft tissue injuries and all that stuff.”

One of the big topics of conversation was how his duties have changed since Kirby Moore showed up. Drinkwitz emphasized the amount of things he is able to let go of... along with the things he’s allowed to take over.

“I’m not doing other stuff, I’m just able to be more focused in what I’m doing as far as whether it’s speaking engagements, whether it’s focused on our team responsibility with special teams to get those things lined out, whether it’s looking under the hood at position issues that we had last year to make sure that the fundamentals are right at positions of concern that we had, whether it’s sitting in other position meetings and taking notes and trying to figure out how we can improve, whether it’s our teaching or our delivery or our fundamentals.

Of course, the big talking point was QB Sam Horn, who left his most recent pitching appearance with some elbow discomfort. That’s generally very bad news, but it appears that Mizzou may have dodged a head-high fastball of sorts.

After undergoing an MRI and consulting with multiple doctors, Horn’s injury isn’t as serious as initially feared. He suffered a forearm strain, Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz said Monday, but did not damage any ligaments. A source independent of the university confirmed the diagnosis. Horn won’t throw during Tuesday’s spring football practice, the first of 15 for the Tigers over the next several weeks, but could be cleared to throw later this week, Drinkwitz said.

Horn won’t be pitching for another 2 and a half weeks, but the injury could allow him to throw a football sooner than that. Drinkwitz emphasized that he and Steve Bieser are working together to monitor his activity, given the fact that the NCAA has strict rules about time limits. Horn is still expected to compete with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and incumbent starter Brady Cook for the QB1 role.

QB wasn’t the only position discussed, either. Drinkwitz talked through quite a few position changes, including to important contributors throughout the roster.

With so many returning D-tackles, Darius Robinson will get playing time at D-end this spring, like he did in the bowl game.



Drinkwitz confirms Luther Burden has moved to the slot receiver position — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 27, 2023

Apart from players moving positions, Drinkwitz is starting his annual “give the youth a chance” tour. Gassing up a freshman kicker against the Thiccer? Bold move.

Drinkwitz said freshman safety Marvin Burks Jr. will have a chance to compete for playing time right away. Also said that kicker Blake Craig will compete with Harrison Mevis at that spot. #Mizzou — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 27, 2023

Last but not least, an update on the new indoor practice facility!

Drinkwitz: The new indoor facility is projected to be done by the middle of June. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 27, 2023

I’m feeling like some Mizzou Sports this week. Got anything like that on the menu this week, Dennis Gates?

@MizzouBaseball hosts Lindenwood tomorrow @ 3 PM, & Texas Southern on Friday @ 6 PM, Saturday @ 2 PM & Sunday @ 1 PM. MizzouGym “welcomes” Alabama on Friday at 6 PM. @MizzouHoops travels to LSU for an 8 PM tipoff on Wednesday & hosts Ole Miss on Saturday @ 2:30 PM. #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) February 27, 2023

Oh sweet, thank you!

Want some news on who is staying and who is going for Mizzou Hoops next year? We do too, but Dennis Gates won’t oblige.

Dennis Gates says on Tiger Talk that senior day will recognize players in their academic 4th or 5th year. Says it doesn’t mean they won’t come back. Tre Gomillion, D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston are the only players out of eligibility after this season — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, we’ll soak up the D’Moi Hodge content.

Home is where the heart is #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9hHxMrjPal — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 28, 2023

Celebrating Mizzou Hall of Famer and the first Black student-athlete to accept an athletic scholarship at Missouri, for our Black History Month spotlight. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/gAZwjy8JNJ — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 27, 2023