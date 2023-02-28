Presser Notes: Mizzou Hoops looks to secure spot in NCAA Tournament against LSU

Missouri men’s basketball is set to take on LSU Wednesday night after picking up one of its most dominant victories of Southeastern Conference play in Saturday’s 22-point win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Columbia Tigers (21-8, 9-7) will look to avoid a Bayou Tigers (13-16, 2-14) team with nothing to lose under first-year head coach Matt McMahon. Mizzou took down LSU 87-77 in the pair’s last meeting on Feb. 1 in Columbia.

Here are some quotes from Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates prior to the rematch.

Dennis Gates | Head Coach