Closing out the regular season!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. After a great week last week, Mizzou looks poised to close out the regular season strong. Can they finish 2-0 this week? Matt and Sam break down this week’s games followed by a deep dive into the current SEC standings leading up to conference tournament time. Can the Tigers get to the four seed?!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:50: Welcome to Dive Cuts! We are going back to calling our podcasts Rock M Radio due to some things happening at SB Nation. We will have more on that coming soon. For now, we are still here and we are going to continue bringing you the best Mizzou sports content. Today? Mizzou basketball.

03:50 - 17:00: Mizzou had a good week of basketball last week! Let’s talk about the Mississippi St. game first.

17:00 - 22:00: On to recapping Georgia.

22:00 - 36:50: Let’s move on to current events. What’s coming this week?

36:50 - 50:25: So what do the SEC standings look like? And what could they look like after this week?

50:25 - END: Wrapping it up with a little recruiting update! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

