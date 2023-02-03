Mizzou Wrestling Knocks Off Oklahoma Sooners In Big 12 Wrestling Action.

Time to catch up on the Tiger Style dual that took place in Norman, Oklahoma. In a previous article, I reviewed potential matchups for the contest. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Brian Smith and his Tiger Style squad picked up on more Big 12 wrestling action by taking on the Sooners. Let’s recap!

Mizzou: 4 - Oklahoma: 0

#13 Noah Surtin vs #23 Joey Prata

Opening up at the 125-weight class, both wrestlers battled on their feet to open the match before Surtin scrambled into a takedown to round out the first period. Opening the second, Surtin locked in a tilt adding four more points to his score giving him a 6-0 lead before riding out the period to lock up over two minutes of riding time. Scrambling off the bottom to an escape to round out the bout, Surtin picked up another conference victory and major decision win.

Mizzou: 7 - Oklahoma: 0

HM* Connor Brown vs HM* Wyatt Henson

At 133, the Tigers had Connor Brown take to the center of the mat. Giving up two takedowns in the first, Brown opened the second with a mid-period reversal and put riding time back under a minute. Setting at 4-4 moving into the third period, both wrestlers started the period on their feet. Brown opened up the offense with an immediate takedown and continued to ride out Henson to finish the contest with a 7-4 victory.

Mizzou: 7 - Oklahoma: 3

#7 Allan Hart (MIZ) vs #8 Mosha Schwartz (OU)

At 141, we got our bout of the night, with two top 10 wrestlers squaring off! Squaring off toe-to-toe for the first two and a half minutes of the match, Schwartz capped off the period with a takedown on the edge of the mat then proceed to give up an escape to Hart in the final seconds. After an early opening second period escape by Schwartz, the second period ended with both wrestlers scrambling on their feet. Schwartz ahead by two moving into the third, he continued to look aggressive and out matched Hart to finish the contest collecting riding time and back points to give him a 6-1 victory over Allan Hart.

Mizzou: 10 - Oklahoma: 3

#6 Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs #22 Mitch Moore (OU)

At 149, Brock Mauller stepped up for a contest against another ranked opponent. Staying on their feet for the entirety of the first period, we moved to the second with the score knotted at zero. A quick escape into the second for Mauller, we continued to watch a pushing match to round out the period with Mauller leading 1-0. After a quick reversal by Moore, followed by an escape we were left at 2-2 where each wrestler scrambled out the final period before heading into overtime. A minute into overtime, Mauller showed his aggressive nature on his feet to capture a mid OT takedown and rewarded himself with a 4-2 victory.

Mizzou: 13 - Oklahoma: 3

#9 Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs NR* Jared Hill (OU)

Moving into the 157-weight class, Jarrett Jacques took his opponent all around the mat before collecting the first points of the match with a takedown. Setting at 2-1 to begin the second, Jacques collected an escape followed by his second takedown. Rounding out the second and into the third Hill picked up a takedown of his own setting the score at 5-3 in Jacques favor where the bout ended giving the Tigers its fourth victory on the night.

Mizzou: 19 - Oklahoma: 3

#1 Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs #17 Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU)

Resuming from the midway intermission, it was O’Toole verse the Mullet! O’Toole opened the contest pushing the tempo and staying aggressive on his feet collecting a takedown just under a minute into the period. Collecting two more takedowns and a four point nearfall, Keegan took a 10-2 lead heading into the second. O’Toole continued to dominate the bout in the second period turning his opponent and taking home a victor by way of fall.

Mizzou: 23 - Oklahoma: 3

#9 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs #20 Tate Picklo (OU)

At 174, Peyton Mocco took on a tough battle against a Sooner freshman. After circling for most he first, Picklo went into a shot that ended in an exciting scramble that saw Mocco come out with the final points of the period. Picking up another takedown in the second, Mocco continues to control the match from the top position collecting over a minute of riding time. With a four point lead into the third, we continued to battle on our feet where Moccos took over collecting three more takedowns giving him a victory and final score of 12-3.

Mizzou: 26 - Oklahoma: 3

HM* Colton Hawks (MIZ) vs HM* Keegan Moore (OU)

The 184-weight class was an opportunity for Hawks to build on his resume as we move closer to the post-season. A first period takedown and over a minute of riding time, Hawks saw himself in a good position heading into the second. With one point scored in the second, we jumped straight to the third with Hawks leading 3-1. With both wrestlers starting on their feet to start the final period, Moore got a quick takedown but Hawks returned it with an immediate escape, which is where the contest ended. Hawks took home a 4-3 victory and a big conference win.

Mizzou: 30 - Oklahoma: 3

#1 Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs NR* Carson Berryhill (OU)

Still sitting at the top of 197 lbs., #1 Rocky Elam opened the first period with a takedown that left the score 2-0 heading into the second. Rocky continued to control the match adding five more takedowns and riding time to finish the bout with a 15-4 major decision.

Mizzou: - Oklahoma: 3

#7 Zach Elam (MIZ) vs #16 Josh Heinselman (OU)

Rounding out the evening was Zach Elam at 285 lbs. for Mizzou. After a shoving match in the first period, we entered the second scoreless. Elam picked up a quick escape to start the second and that was where the match basically came to an end as Elam rode out the Sooner to finish the contest.

The Tigers took on another Big 12 opponent and put themselves in the driver’s seat when it comes to seeding time at the end of the year. Notching another dual victory of the year, The Tigers head back to the study room to grow from their mistakes and prepare for their upcoming contest against a ranked Oklahoma State squad.