Missouri vs Mississippi State Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Typically with these GameDay posts I’ve taken some time to revisit the series history between the two teams. When it comes to Mississippi, a place forlorn mostly of misery, it’s never pretty. Mizzou has beaten Mississippi State just five times in the series history which dates back to 1974. But after winning four of the first five, Mizzou has won just once in the last 12 tries, including losses in the last seven games. The last win was an overtime win in 2018 (you may remember a clutch 3-pointer from Kevin Puryear in Overtime, or the nearly epic 12 point lead that collapsed down the stretch of regulation).

But facing Mississippi State has never proven to be an easy task for the Tigers. Their one win in Starkville happened in their first year of SEC play. The Bulldogs were enduring an awful first year under now long gone Rick Ray and Frank Haith’s squad waltzed away with a big enough win that Corey Haith, Danny Feldmann, and Dominique Bull all logged 3 minutes. Since then it’s been a series of near misses, and some blowouts. Maybe you remember Mizzou’s great first half two years ago, only to follow with their worst 2nd half.

I’ve long said for Missouri to move up in the league standings/expectations department it needs to solve the Mississippi riddle. For most of their existence in the SEC they’ve struggled to beat both schools. With four wins in a row over the Ole Miss Rebels, you hope that’s a sign of Missouri moving ahead of Ole Miss. But MSU is a different animal. Gone is Ben Howland, the man who tormented Missouri but little else in the league. And Chris Jans has shown he can field a good defense so far this season. But the Bulldogs struggle to score the ball. They’re prone to turnovers and lots of missed jump shots. Missouri just needs to continue it’s offense hot streak, which has never been a problem in Starkville... right?

Dennis Gates may need to exercise some demons, perhaps burn some sage, and cleanse the program of its Mississippi jinx. If Gates can solve Chris Jans and a stout Bulldog defense tonight, then perhaps whatever hex which has existed can finally be broken.

Back in action for a key road @SEC contest in less than 24 hours #MIZ



https://t.co/AcOnMlnOqu pic.twitter.com/OrDUZe2MAs — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 4, 2023

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 4, 2023

LOCATION: Humphrey Coliseum; Starkville, MS.

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 3-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 139.5.

College Basketball Games to Watch: 02-04-2023 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Virginia (6) Virginia Tech -1 131 ESPN2 11:00 AM Kansas (8) -1 Iowa State (13) 136 ESPN 11:00 AM UConn (24) -14 Georgetown 146.5 FS1 12:00 PM Texas Tech Baylor (11) -8 143.5 CBS 12:00 PM Ole Miss Vanderbilt -4.5 138.5 SECN 1:00 PM Auburn (25) Tennessee (2) -9 134.5 ESPN 1:00 PM Butler Marquette (14) -15.5 143.5 FS1 1:00 PM TCU (15) Oklahoma State -3 138.5 ESPN+ 2:00 PM Miami (23) Clemson (20) -2 147 ACCN 2:30 PM Arkansas -12 South Carolina 137.5 SECN 3:00 PM Purdue (1) - Indiana (21) - 139.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Alabama (4) -12.5 LSU 148.5 ESPNU 3:00 PM Texas (10) Kansas State (7) -1 150 ESPN2 3:00 PM Florida Atlantic (19) -4 Charlotte 130.5 ESPN+ 4:00 PM St. John's Xavier (16) -9 162.5 FOX 5:00 PM Missouri Mississippi State -3 139.5 SECN 6:00 PM Washington State UCLA (9) -11.5 128.5 PAC12 7:30 PM Georgia Texas A&M -11 141.5 SECN 7:30 PM Florida Kentucky -5.5 135 ESPN 8:30 PM Oregon State Arizona (5) -19.5 142 PAC12 9:30 PM Gonzaga (12) Saint Mary's (18) -3.5 138.5 ESPN

