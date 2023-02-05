Mizzou Wrestling Falls In Final Road Dual To Oklahoma State

Time to catch up on the Tiger Style dual that happened over the Sunday evening in Stillwater Oklahoma. In a previous article, I reviewed potential match-ups for the contest. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Brian Smith and his Tiger Style squad entered Gallagher-Iba Arena for another Big 12 match-up. Let’s recap!

(All rankings via FloWrestling)

Mizzou: 0 - Oklahoma State: 3

141lbs: #7 Allan Hart vs #14 Carter Young

We opened the contest with the 141-weight class where two ranked opponents squared off. After the first period of dancing and failed shots, we moved into the second still scoreless at 0-0. Starting the second, we had a wild scramble that left Hart failing to hold off Young giving up two points and fighting back moving into the third period. Hitting the under 30, Hart hit a switch tieing the bout up at 2-2 but it wasn’t enough to Hold Young off, falling by a 4-2 decision. Hart heads back to Columbia going 0-2 on the Oklahoma road trip.

Mizzou: 3 - Oklahoma State: 3

149lbs: #6 Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs. HM* Victor Voinovich (OKST)

Our next bout was left up to Brock Mauller to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. With a first period takedown, Mauller led the early minutes of the bout by a 2-1 score as we headed into the second period. Riding out the first 45 seconds, Mauller allowed an escape which is where the second ended with a 2-2 score into the third. With a quick escape, Mauller continued to work on his feet as time ticked off in the third period as he stood strong for the remainder of the match giving him a 3-2 decision victory on the day.

149 | @Brock_Mauller gets the 3-2 decision over Voinovich to tie it up!



MIZ 3, OSU 3#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/UI8LGQwhma — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 5, 2023

Mizzou: 3 - Oklahoma State: 6

157lbs: #9 Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs #15 Kaden Gfeller (OKST)

Moving into the 157-weight class, we get our first closely ranked contest. With plenty of activity to open the match, we were left knotted up at 0-0 heading into the second. Thirty seconds into the period, Jacques rewarded himself with a one point escape where we were left at 1-0 moving into the final two-minutes of the match. The third period gave us the most action of the match with a takedown, escape, and reversal, which sent the contest into a frenzy the final thirty seconds where Gfeller road it out securing the riding point and victory by a 4-3 decision.

Mizzou: 7 - Oklahoma State: 6

165lbs: #1 Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs NR* Wyatt Sheets (OKST)

Opening the match with a quick takedown, O’Toole resumed to usual business trip and controlled the match. Rolling through the final minutes of the bout, Keegan collected five more takedowns, one escape, and riding time giving him a 15-4 victory by major decision.

Mizzou: 10 - Oklahoma State: 6

174lbs: #9 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs #5 Dustin Plott (OKST)

At 174, Peyton Mocco, got another shot at knocking off Dustin Plott, Stepping to the line in the first period, Mocco put his talents and scramble work on display hitting a cartwheel to land a takedown before giving up takedown and collecting an escape of his own. Moving into the second we started 3-2 in Moccos favor. A quick escape in Moccos favor, the second period gave us few shots and multiple stalemates leaving us 4-2 heading into the final two minutes. A quick escape by Plott left a thrilling final period with scrambles and multiple shots but Mocco pulled off the victory by way of a 4-3 decision.

174 | UPSET ALERT@Peyton_Mocco does Mocco things to defeat Plott 4-3.



MIZ 10, OSU 6#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/DxfMM5xQix — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 5, 2023

Mizzou: 10 - Oklahoma State: 9

184lbs: HM* Colton Hawks (MIZ) vs #12 Travis Wittlake (OKST)

The 184-weight class was an opportunity for the Tigers to pick up an upset and put a gap in the team score race. While pushing the tempo early in the first period, Hawks collected the first points of the match countering on a failed shot by Wittlake. Rolling into the second Hawks held a one point lead (2-1) before giving up a quick escape that squared the bout up at 2-2. With Wittlake getting a quick snatch single, Hawks failed on a counter dive that left him giving up a takedown and near fall points. With the third period left to wrestle, Hawks was trailing 6-3 starting in the bottom position. After an escape a minute into the period, Hawks looked to tie up the bout with a takedown but failed to succeed causing him to fall in a close contest by way of a 6-4 decision.

Mizzou: 10 - Oklahoma State: 12

#1 Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs HM* Luke Surber

Still sitting at the top of 197 lbs., #1 Rocky Elam needed to come out the gates firing looking to get bonus points for the team score. While the match stalled out, the final seconds in the first gave a total of 7 points, giving us takedowns both ways. Trailing 4-3, the second period started with Elam starting on the bottom and collecting a quick escape tieing it up at 4-4. Allowing an escape to start the third, Rocky was in need of a takedown to take over the match. With seconds winding down in the match, Elam failed to capitalize on a shot attempt forcing him to take his first loss on the year by 5-4 decision.

Mizzou: 13 - Oklahoma State: 12

285lbs: #7 Zach Elam (MIZ) vs #18 Konner Doucet

Looking to get back in the win category, Zach Elam took to the mats for the Tigers. After collecting a lone takedown, Elam was ahead by a 2-1 score moving into the second. With another slow moving period, Doucet was able to pick up an escape before finishing out the period that left us locked up at 2-2. Reversing roles, Elam was the one collecting an escape to open the third which lead us into another pushing match for the final moments of the match where Elam held strong taking home a 4-2 decision victory.

Mizzou: 16 - Oklahoma State: 12

125lbs; #13 Noah Surtin (MIZ) vs. NR* Reece Witcraft (OKST)

As we reached the final two weights of the dual, Mizzou was in big need of another victory to distance themselves in the team race. At 125, we witnessed a contest full of fire and action early but soon settled back down as we reached the back end of the first period. Scoreless moving into the second, Surtin opened on the bottom where he collected a quick escape moving us back into a battle on foot. Still sitting at 1-0, we opened the third period with Surtin on top. After multiple wild scrambles and great counters by Surtin, Witcraft received an escape with thirty seconds left where the bout ended with Surtin taking the victory collecting riding time (2-1 Decision).

Mizzou: 16 - Oklahoma State: 17 (Criteria)

133lbs: HM* Connor Brown (MIZ) vs. #2 Daton Fix (OKST)

At 133, Connor Brown was tasked with holding off 3x NCAA finalist Daton Fix by no more than a decision to collect a team win. After giving up multiple takedowns and near fall points, the score was set at 6-1 in Datons Fixs favor. Rounding out the final two periods, Fix dominated the contests giving himself and Oklahoma State the victory on the evening.

In the final road dual of the season, the Tigers dropped in heartbreaking fashion. As i did last year, this match-up came down to the final bout and was a thriller. We watch the Tigers drop multiple matches to inferior opponents which was the deciding factor in the contest. Next up on the menu for Mizzou is a big mid-week match-up against the Iowa State Cyclones back in Hearnes Arena on February 15, 2023 at 6;30 p.m. CST.