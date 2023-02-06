Does Mizzou Hoops have one of the best duos in the SEC?

Need some basketball links to jumpstart your week? Of course you do!

A key factor in Mizzou’s big turnaround under Dennis Gates? Look no further than the dynamic duo of Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, who make up one of the best two-headed units in the conference (according to Evan Miyakawa).

Top players in the SEC right now at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ according to Bayesian Performance Rating which measures overall player impact pic.twitter.com/QqvYW8362x — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 5, 2023

But you already knew that! Just feel free to ignore those defensive numbers.

Ben Hochman dubs D’Moi Hodge, “The Thief of Columbia,” in his latest ode to Mizzou’s surprise star.

Dave Matter recounted Mizzou’s recent struggles in Starkville in light of the team’s latest unsuccessful trip down south.

If you can’t wait for this week’s Bracket Racket, sooth your tournament worries with Matt Harris’ latest resume analysis tweet thread.

#Mizzou down three spots to No. 48 in NET. Still 3-6 in Quad 1, but UK remains (frustratingly) in the Quad 2 column. Also, Wichita State is perilously close to falling back into Quad 3. Strength of record remains sturdy at No. 21. pic.twitter.com/dyfAy2NqtC — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) February 5, 2023

The Trib’s Chris Kwiecinski profiled the rise of Mizzou Gymnastics star Amari Celestine, who’s pushing to improve on last year’s top-five national finish.

“I can be content with what we did, but then I have to make sure that I don’t get complacent with where I am because then I’ll just be static,” Celestine said. “If I push the repeat button on what I did last year, then I’m not really going anywhere. I’m just kind of in the same spot.”

SOFTBALL GAME THIS WEEK, YOU SAY??

IT’S SOFTBALL SEASON, AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW HELL YEAH

After failing to start a new win streak against Alabama, Chris Kwiecinski assessed the chances of the Mizzou Women playing their way back into tournament contention. Spoiler alert: It’s not looking great.

There’s always a chance, since running the table in the SEC Tournament is an automatic bid to the big dance. But, that’s not very realistic. What’s more realistic is winning out in February. “Backs are against the wall,” Pingeton said. “The big picture is if you want to go to the NCAA Tournament, you got to win out.”

Next up for the Tigers? Arkansas. Take it one game at a time, y’all.

ICYMI: Isaiah McGuire started for the American Team at this week’s Senior Bowl, as did former Tiger Aubrey Miller, Jr.

Is the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame a cutlery drawer, because I see a SPOOOOOOOOOON in there.

Congrats to #MizzouMade legend Sean Weatherspoon on his induction to the @MoSportsHall today! pic.twitter.com/XK5kmkneRN — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 5, 2023

