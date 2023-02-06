 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does Mizzou Hoops have one of the best duos in the SEC?

Mizzou Links for Feb. 6, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
We’re talking bas-ket-baaaaaaaaall

Need some basketball links to jumpstart your week? Of course you do!

  • A key factor in Mizzou’s big turnaround under Dennis Gates? Look no further than the dynamic duo of Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, who make up one of the best two-headed units in the conference (according to Evan Miyakawa).

But you already knew that! Just feel free to ignore those defensive numbers.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

“I can be content with what we did, but then I have to make sure that I don’t get complacent with where I am because then I’ll just be static,” Celestine said. “If I push the repeat button on what I did last year, then I’m not really going anywhere. I’m just kind of in the same spot.”

  • SOFTBALL GAME THIS WEEK, YOU SAY??

IT’S SOFTBALL SEASON, AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW HELL YEAH

There’s always a chance, since running the table in the SEC Tournament is an automatic bid to the big dance.

But, that’s not very realistic. What’s more realistic is winning out in February.

“Backs are against the wall,” Pingeton said. “The big picture is if you want to go to the NCAA Tournament, you got to win out.”

Next up for the Tigers? Arkansas. Take it one game at a time, y’all.

Sam, please don’t fire me.

