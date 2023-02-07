Welcome to the newest rendition of the Columbia rivalry between the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9).

Trouble is brewing in the ‘Other Columbia’ — Deputy Manager Josh calls it Columbia (L)East — for the Gamecocks, who are amidst a seven-game losing streak. South Carolina’s leading scorer GG Jackson posted a rant to social media after the Gamecocks’ loss to Arkansas on Saturday, calling out the team’s play-calling and late game antics under first-year head coach Lamont Paris.

Mizzou, meanwhile, is celebrating a reformed season under its own first-year coach in Dennis Gates. The Tigers have surged into the NCAA Tournament picture behind their revamped culture and up-tempo nature, which continues to overwhelm opponents.

Similar to South Carolina though, Mizzou suffered one of its tougher losses this past weekend. With a prime opportunity to grab another Quadrant 1 victory and potentially punch their ticket to a March postseason run, the Tigers scored their fewest points of the season in a road loss to Mississippi State.

At a crossroads for both programs, this game means more than it may seem.

The Gamecocks enter as KenPom’s No. 243 ranked team, looking to rediscover the joy of victory against No. 54 Mizzou, who cannot afford a crushing Quadrant 4 loss. With matchups against four Top-50 teams following South Carolina, the Tigers will also need to avoid overlooking a team with nothing to lose.

For yet another game, this may be a must-win for the Missouri Tigers...

Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7th

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

KenPom Win Probability: 94%

The Starters

Missouri:

PG: Nick Honor (Grad; 8.3 PPG)

SG: Isiaih Mosley (SR; 9.6 PPG)

SF: D’Moi Hodge (Grad; 14.2 PPG)

PF: Kobe Brown (SR; 16.2 PPG)

C: Noah Carter (SR; 9.5 PPG)

Key Depth: Guard Sean East II (SR; 7.5 PPG), Guard DeAndre Gholston (Grad; 10.4 PPG) and Forward Mo Diarra (JR; 3.2 PPG)

South Carolina:

PG: Meechie Johnson (SO; 12.3 PPG)

SG: Chico Carter Jr. (SR; 10 PPG)

SF: Hayden Brown (Grad; 10.5 PPG)

PF: Gregory “GG” Jackson II (FR; 15.8 PPG)

C: Josh Gray (JR; 4.1 PPG)

Key Depth: Guard Jacobi Wright (SO; 5.6 PPG), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (R-JR; 2.5 PPG)

*These are projected starters based on previous games and pregame updates.

Get To Know South Carolina

South Carolina is all too familiar with playing spoiler; just ask Kentucky and Clemson. However, the Gamecocks also understand the feeling of defeat, having won only six of their past 21 games.

Of South Carolina’s eight total victories, only three have come by more than double-digits, showcasing its inability to truly impose its will. Adding onto the suffering is the fact that the Gamecocks have only defeated one Southeastern Conference opponent in 10 tries, including six double-digit losses.

A key driving favor behind its losing ways is South Carolina’s inefficient offense. The Gamecocks own the SEC’s worst effective field goal percentage, shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc. They also average 13.3 turnovers per game and fail to earn trips to the free throw line, ranking last in the conference.

While South Carolina’s offense does not present many positives, the Gamecocks do grab the sixth-most offensive rebounds per game (12.4) in the SEC, making up for their missed shots. These offensive boards come on 33.3% of South Carolina’s misses, which is the 49th-best mark in the nation.

Defensively, the Gamecocks are not much better.

South Carolina owns the conference’s worst defensive effective field goal percentage. Opponents knock down two-pointers at a 53.9% rate and follow with a 34.6% mark from 3-point range.

If there is any consolation, opposing teams shoot only 66.5% from the free throw line against the Gamecocks, which is top among the SEC and nation’s 19th-best.

GG Jackson, a hometown five-star recruit, leads the South Carolina offense, averaging team-highs of 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in 33 minutes per game. His 6-foot-9 frame may bode well for the prototypical rebounder, but Jackson can also extend his game to the 3-point line, where he shoots at a 33.6% clip.

A trio of fellow Gamecocks average double-figures as well.

Meechie Johnson, Hayden Brown and Chico Carter, Jr. make up this second wave. Johnson is a facilitator who also finds looks from behind the 3-point line, while Brown complements him inside the arc, knocking down 54% of his two-point shots.

Carter is an explosive offensive force, owning 10 double-digit scoring performances and a 48.3% 3-point percentage, but he is streaky and has not scored in two consecutive games.

Josh Gray is quietly stepping up in Carter’s recent slump. The junior notched a double-double against Arkansas with 20 points and 14 rebounds, including seven of the offensive variety.

South Carolina will also shower opponents with a heavy dose of 3-point shots, so if they get hot, as they did against Kentucky, beware.

3 Keys To The Game

1. Defend the 3-PT Line

Over a third (36.3%) of South Carolina’s point come via the 3-point line. The Tigers have been streaky in that department defensively, allowing explosive nights from several teams but also showcasing an ability to slow hot-shooting teams.

Mizzou will need to build off its defensive success against Mississippi State and channel the latter portion of that sentence in order to prevent the Gamecocks from taking down another potential NCAA Tournament team.

Perimeter and transition defense will become all the more important in this game, calling for bounce-back performances from the Tigers’ primary ball handlers. If Mizzou can limit the amount of 3-pointers allowed, then this one won’t be close.

2. Channel the Home Cooking

There may not be one team in the country who wants to play Mizzou in Columbia.

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from 3-point range in their last two home games, feeding off their home-court advantage and shell-shocking opponents with a bevy of 3-point attempts.

South Carolina is not a well-established defensive team, making this shooting potential all the more enticing. Opponents score 30.9% of their points via the 3-point line against the Gamecocks.

3. Find the right lineup combination

Dennis Gates continues to experiment with lineups, looking for the perfect blend of size and offense.

Against Mississippi State, that plan backfired on the offensive end. It’ll be important for Gates to find the right combination early against South Carolina because that’ll help to dictate the tempo.

A glimpse of Nick Honor, Isiaih Mosley, D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown and Noah Carter to start the game would be a positive, but if they aren’t the starters, then someone else will need to find a way to complement the lineup effectively.

Game Prediction

My Prediction: Missouri 92 | South Carolina 71

KenPom Prediction: Missouri 84 | South Carolina 67

For those wanting a high-scoring shootout full of explosive plays, this should be the game for you. This contest will be a stark contrast from Mississippi State’s uncharacteristic performance and will provide a multitude of fireworks.

South Carolina has the ability to hang around, utilizing its offensive rebounding and 3-point shooting against Mizzou’s suspect defense against both.

However, the Tigers are far superior to the Gamecocks. Kobe Brown and GG Jackson will go head-to-head, leaving each team’s role players to step up into a greater role. Mizzou owns that advantage, boasting a roster that can run at least nine players deep.

D’Moi Hodge, Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston will once again be asked to provide a spark offensively, and it’ll come to fruition against one of the worst defense’s the Tigers have seen all season.

Defensively, Mizzou has an opportunity to truly wreak havoc upon an emotional South Carolina team reeling from a two-point loss to Arkansas. As a result, I expect fans to witness the first 90-point showing of 2023 from the Tigers as they get back on track before Tennessee.